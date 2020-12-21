The Warm Down: Leicester City return to winning ways in emphatic fashion 

Leicester City's away success continued as they returned to winning ways with a very dominant victory over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes kept with the back four, which allowed them to control the game throughout, and the return of Timothy Castagne was a big plus.

Jamie Vardy's penalty in first half stoppage time gave Leicester the lead. James Maddison thought he grabbed Leicester's second but the video assistant referee intervened to rule the goal out.

However, Leicester did get a second through a Toby Alderweireld own goal, which gave Leicester full control and went on to win in dominant fashion.

A much improved defensive display

With Jonny Evans and Castagne both returning to the starting lineup, the Foxes were a lot more solid in defence.

Tottenham's star men, Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, were dealt with in great vein, particularly with the work from Wilfred Ndidi, who returned into his natural position today.

However, set pieces were still an issue for Leicester with the home side going close on a number of occasions. Despite that, Leicester looked much stronger from set pieces, with Spurs only having a few clear cut chances.

The Foxes are still awaiting the return of both Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu, however the current back line did a fantastic job against a very dangerous Tottenham front line.

Leicester's counter attack

The Foxes were quick on the counter attack, with a number of big chances coming on the break. One of those chances being Leicester's second goal as the ball was won high up the pitch.

With the pace of Vardy and Harvey Barnes, the counter attack was always a possibility and the home side really struggled to deal with Leicester's threat.

The Foxes sat deep and soaked up the Tottenham pressure and triggered the counter whenever the ball was won. A key man in this was Ndidi who won the ball high up the pitch on a number of occasions and allowed Brendan Rodgers' men to strike into action.

The counter was used in the second half especially where gaps were left in the Tottenham defence as they looked to get back into the game.

The Foxes had a few great chances late on. The pressure of Vardy and Marc Albrighton, lead to Youri Tielemans having a great chance to make it three, but his strike sailed over the bar. Vardy also had a few good chances on the break where Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris denied him on several occasions.

Leicester frustrate Spurs

The Foxes controlled the game throughout, particularly in the second half which made it very difficult for the home side to get back into the game.

With a rigid back line, the home side found it very challenging to create chances.

Leicester came with a clear game plan and it worked perfectly. The home side looked devoid at ideas at times, showing just how well Leicester set up. The home side began to give away more cynical fouls, showing the frustration in the Spurs side.

