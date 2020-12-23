As it happened: Everton 0-2 Manchester United Live: Cavani and Martial fire United into the Semi finals
Everton's Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (L) vies for the ball against Manchester United's English striker Mason Greenwood (C) during the English League Cup quarter final football match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park in Liverpool on December 23, 2020. (Photo by Nick Potts / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by NICK POTTS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

23:003 months ago

That's all folks!

Thank you for joining me, James Ridge, for live coverage of Manchester United's 2-0 win away to Everton.

Who do you want in the semi finals? 

Let us know on twitter @VAVEL and @ManUnitedVAVEL

22:583 months ago

Record breakers

United have now won 13 consecutive domestic away games against top-flight clubs, an all-time club record
22:573 months ago

GOODison Park

United have now beaten Everton at home twice in the space of two months.

A happy hunting ground for Solskjaer's reds

22:563 months ago

All smiles in Manchester

 

22:553 months ago

FULL TIME

United leave it late yet again to claim a deserved 0-2 victory.

A stunning opener from Cavani was complimented by a neat Martial finish to book United's place in the semi final

22:543 months ago

96' GOAAALLLLL

Game over!

United counter yet again as Martial finds himself one-on-one with Olsen and finds the bottom corner

22:523 months ago

95' Save

United counter again but Rashford's effort is well saved by Olsen
22:523 months ago

95' Off the bar!

United counter as Fernandes finds it on the edge of the box but his effort clips the bar
22:513 months ago

94' Yellow

Shaw booked for time wasting
22:513 months ago

94'

Henderson claims under heavy pressure
22:503 months ago

93' Corner

Everton have a corner...
22:493 months ago

92' Blocked

Rashford cuts in from the left before seeing his effort blocked for a corner
22:483 months ago

91' Yellow

Martial booked for a challenge on Coleman
22:473 months ago

90' Over!

Godfrey heads Sigurdsson's delivery over from close range under a lot of pressure
22:463 months ago

88' GOAALLLLLLLLLLLLL

UNITED TAKE THE LEAD!!!

Martial darts through the middle of the pitch before picking out Cavani on the left.

He cuts inside before rifling an effort into the far bottom corner!

22:443 months ago

87' Wide

Sigurdsson throws himself at Iwobi's cross but can't direct his header goalwards
22:433 months ago

86' Chance

Fernandes slips in Martial but the ball hits his standing foot as he goes to strike it and the ball goes out of play
22:423 months ago

85'

United ending the game the stronger of the two teams
22:413 months ago

84' Sub

Shaw replaces Telles
22:393 months ago

82'

A reminder than this tie goes straight to penalties if it ends even
22:383 months ago

81' Over

Telles clears the crossbar with his effort from the free kick
22:373 months ago

80'

Pogba wins a free kick right on the edge of the box
22:363 months ago

79'

Passing from both teams has been poor recently
22:333 months ago

76' Close

Martial fizzes a low ball across which is just about scrambled clear
22:323 months ago

75'

Crossing opportunity for Rashford but he gets his delivery all wrong
22:273 months ago

70' Chance

Great work by Colman to bomb forward but his pass forward isn't anticipated by Calvert-Lewin
22:243 months ago

67' Subs

United changes as Greenwood and Van de Beek are replaced by Rashford and Martial
22:213 months ago

64'

Looks like Rashford will be coming on
22:193 months ago

62' Over

United work the ball well to Fernandes on the edge of the box but his effort is way over the bar
22:163 months ago

59'

Greenwood clearly taken out on the edge of the box but the referee misses it
22:153 months ago

58' Subs

Substitutions for Everton and Bernard and Davies replace Richarlison and Gomes
22:133 months ago

57' Yellow

Pogba booked for a challenge on Godfrey
22:123 months ago

55'

Richarlison down after a clattering challenge with Bailly
22:083 months ago

52'

Mina down after a scuffle with Cavani
22:063 months ago

49' Wide

Cavani bursts through on goal but the angle was always against him and his shot finds the side netting
22:023 months ago

46' Kick off

The game is back underway
22:013 months ago

Kick off coming soon...

The players are back out, ready for the second half
21:473 months ago

Half Time

Half time at Goodison Park as the sides go in goalless.

United undoubtedly the better side with a constant stream of chances, however, Everton have shown on occasion that they can be a threat

21:463 months ago

46' Save

Fernandes strikes one from a long way out which tests Olsen 
21:453 months ago

45'

There will be ONE added minute
21:453 months ago

45'

Brilliant interplay by United in the middle of the park, but the final ball is just lacking quality
21:433 months ago

43'

The game just starting to fizzle out as both sides look for the half time whistle
21:403 months ago

41' Save

A poor effort by Sigurdsson's standards as it's straight at Henderson
21:393 months ago

39'

The ball almost falls for Godfrey in the box but the ball is scrambled clear
21:383 months ago

39' Corner

Another Everton corner
21:373 months ago

37' Save!

Sigurdsson's effort is well saved by Henderson for a corner
21:363 months ago

37'

Everton free kick very much in Sigurdsson range
21:343 months ago

35' Save

Calvert-Lewin meets the header but his effort is easily saved by Henderson
21:343 months ago

34'

Corner to Everton after their first spell of any sort of possession
21:283 months ago

28'

United have had nine shots and 71% possession so far.

Dominant

21:273 months ago

27' Save!

The corner from Telles goes through everyone to Pogba at the far post, but his header is straight at Olsen
21:273 months ago

27' Close!

United close again as Mina inadvertently flicks on Fernandes' cross but it narrowly avoids the on rushing Cavani
21:243 months ago

25' Close!

The closest United have come so far. 

Telles' cross finds the glancing head of Greenwood but his effort goes just centimetres past the far post

21:233 months ago

23'

Slick build up play leads to Pogba spinning a ball in behind for Tuanzebe, but he's crowded out by three Everton defenders
21:213 months ago

21' Block!

Everton produce their first opening as Sigurdsson dances into the box before seeing his shot blocked by Matic
21:183 months ago

19'

The game has just died down in the last few minutes, you feel United need to make the most of this dominant spell
21:163 months ago

15' Chance!

Cavani forces a brilliant double save from Olsen.

Surely only a matter of time before the deadlock is broken

21:143 months ago

14' Chance

Yet another chance for United! Tuanzebe dispossesses Godfrey before feeding Fernandes. His shot is blocked into the path of Cavani but he's just smothered out by Olsen
21:113 months ago

11' Close!

Olsen nearly gifts Cavani an open net, but the forward can't quite get the ball under control. Everton are all over the place so far
21:103 months ago

10' Corner

Yet another corner for United
21:093 months ago

10' Corner

Another United corner, they have been electric so far!
21:083 months ago

9'

Cavani spots Olsen off his line and strikes one from the half way line, but his effort is very wayward
21:073 months ago

7' Block!

Greenwood drives into the box, picks out Pogba whose back heel finds van de Beek, but his effort is miraculously blocked for a corner
21:063 months ago

6'

The corner is delayed as Mina is down after colliding with his own goalkeeper
21:053 months ago

5'

Olsen flaps at the corner as United win another...
21:043 months ago

4' Corner

Make-shift right back Tuanzebe wins United their first corner
21:033 months ago

4'

An uncharacteristically fast start for the visitors
21:033 months ago

3' Chance!

Great pressing from Greenwood who plays in Fernandes but his ball to Cavani is poor and United waste the opportunity
21:023 months ago

3' Offside

Fernandes gets a shot off which tests Olsen, but there was an offside in the build up
21:013 months ago

1' Sloppy from United

Matic sells Maguire short, but the captain does well to clear
21:003 months ago

1' Kick off!

The game is underway
21:003 months ago

The boss takes his seat...

VAVEL's Brad Cox is at Goodison tonight

20:563 months ago

The Players are out!

Both sets of players take the field as kick off fast approaches
20:503 months ago

Listen to Solskjaer's thoughts...

 

20:473 months ago

The hosts up the ante

 

20:453 months ago

Return of fans

A reminder that 2000 fans are in attendance here today.

Will their presence have an impact on the action?

20:433 months ago

Solskjaer on Everton's threats

"We know about their physicality, their set-plays, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, hopefully we have players who can perform well against them."
20:433 months ago

Solskjaer on his team selection

"It’s a team that can go into the game confident, we can cause them problems and hopefully be able to cope with what they give us."
20:423 months ago

Preview

For all you need to know before kick off, check out VAVEL's match preview...

 

https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2020/12/22/manchester-united/1052471-everton-vs-manchester-united-preview-how-to-watch-predicted-line-ups-kick-off-time-ones-to-watch.html

20:323 months ago

30 minutes to go!

With just half an hour until kick off, how are you feeling about the game today? 

Let us know on twitter @VAVEL and @ManUnitedVAVEL

20:273 months ago

Around the grounds

In the other quarter final taking place tonight, goals from Harry Kane, Ben Davis and Gareth Bale secured a 1-3 win for Tottenham Hotspur away to a brave Stoke City side
20:173 months ago

A return of the diamond?

With four midfielders starting, and only two recognised forwards, it looks like we'll see a return to the diamond by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
20:133 months ago

United are in the house!

 

20:073 months ago

Manchester United lineup

Here's how the visitors will set up tonight...


 
20:023 months ago

Everton Lineup

Here's how the hosts will set up today...


 
19:573 months ago

Countdown to kick off

Do not miss a detail of the match with live updates and commentary from VAVEL. Follow along with us for everything you need to know about Everton vs Manchester United
19:523 months ago

How to watch Everton vs Manchester United

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports with coverage starting at 19:30. 

Coverage will also be available here on VAVEL

19:473 months ago

Manchester United team news

United midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has not played since September’s 3-0 win over Brighton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, is set to return to the squad, while forward Mason Greenwood may start.

Edinson Cavani may also return to the squad following his absence

19:423 months ago

Everton team news

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez remains absent because of a calf injury that has seen him miss the past three matches, although he has returned to individual training.
19:373 months ago

Carabao Cup history.

Everton will be hoping to go one better than last year, having been knocked out at this stage last year.

United, however, will be hoping to replicate last season's form as they reached the semi finals.


19:323 months ago

Manchester United form

Manchester United are unbeaten in seven domestic games since a 0-1 loss to Arsenal almost two months ago. 

This run has propelled them to third in the Premier League

19:273 months ago

Everton Form

Everton come into the game unbeaten in their last four games, including wins over Chelsea, Leicester and Arsenal.
19:273 months ago

Information

Everton vs Manchester United will be played at Goodison Park in Everton, England. 

The action will kick off at 20:00 GMT

VAVEL Logo