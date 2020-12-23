As it happened: Everton 0-2 Manchester United Live: Cavani and Martial fire United into the Semi finals

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all folks!
Record breakers
GOODison Park
A happy hunting ground for Solskjaer's reds
All smiles in Manchester
FULL TIME
A stunning opener from Cavani was complimented by a neat Martial finish to book United's place in the semi final
96' GOAAALLLLL
United counter yet again as Martial finds himself one-on-one with Olsen and finds the bottom corner
95' Save
95' Off the bar!
94' Yellow
94'
93' Corner
92' Blocked
91' Yellow
90' Over!
88' GOAALLLLLLLLLLLLL
Martial darts through the middle of the pitch before picking out Cavani on the left.
He cuts inside before rifling an effort into the far bottom corner!
87' Wide
86' Chance
85'
84' Sub
82'
81' Over
80'
79'
76' Close
75'
70' Chance
67' Subs
64'
62' Over
59'
58' Subs
57' Yellow
55'
52'
49' Wide
46' Kick off
Kick off coming soon...
Half Time
United undoubtedly the better side with a constant stream of chances, however, Everton have shown on occasion that they can be a threat
46' Save
45'
45'
43'
41' Save
39'
39' Corner
37' Save!
37'
35' Save
34'
28'
Dominant
27' Save!
27' Close!
25' Close!
Telles' cross finds the glancing head of Greenwood but his effort goes just centimetres past the far post
23'
21' Block!
19'
15' Chance!
Surely only a matter of time before the deadlock is broken
14' Chance
11' Close!
10' Corner
10' Corner
9'
7' Block!
6'
5'
4' Corner
4'
3' Chance!
3' Offside
1' Sloppy from United
1' Kick off!
The boss takes his seat...
The Players are out!
Listen to Solskjaer's thoughts...
The hosts up the ante
Return of fans
Will their presence have an impact on the action?
Solskjaer on Everton's threats
Solskjaer on his team selection
Preview
30 minutes to go!
Around the grounds
A return of the diamond?
United are in the house!
Manchester United lineup
Everton Lineup
Countdown to kick off
How to watch Everton vs Manchester United
Manchester United team news
Edinson Cavani may also return to the squad following his absence
Everton team news
Carabao Cup history.
United, however, will be hoping to replicate last season's form as they reached the semi finals.
Manchester United form
This run has propelled them to third in the Premier League
Everton Form
Information
The action will kick off at 20:00 GMT
Who do you want in the semi finals?
