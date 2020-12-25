Manchester City vs Newcastle United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Two teams who should be performing better than they currently are this season. As Newcastle United travel down the M62 to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.

City who find themselves eight points off the top spot will be looking to put a run of form together so they can find the promised land of a Premier League title.

Newcastle will be looking to cause an upset against City. With fans looking for better performances following the heavy defeat against Leeds United and disappointing draw at Fulham.

History would depict that City will comfortably see this one through. As the Tyneside based club have only beaten the Citizens twice in ten years.

Team news - Manchester City

Man City will be without Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus as both tested positive for Coronavirus, which will most likely throw City's all-time goal scorer Sergio Aguero back into the starting eleven a bit earlier than manager Pep Guardiola would have wanted. It will also mean a start for either Oleksandr Zinchenko or Benjamin Mendy.

Only Eric Garcia is the other absentee as the Spaniard is recovering from a leg injury.

Team news - Newcastle United

The Magpies will still be missing captain Jamaal Lascelles and starlet Allan Saint-Maximin as they both recover from Covid-19.

Federico Fernández missed the cup exit to Brentford midweek, with a muscle strain, but could be available.

Martin Dubravka is still out with a heel injury, and Karl Darlow will start in goal.

Previous Meeting

The last encounter between these two sides saw Man City demolish Newcastle 5-0.

It was a day Newcastle fans would like to forget, and Man City fans will not remember.

But back in July behind closed doors, Man City had five different scorers, one of them being a Newcastle player. City never looked like getting beaten.

Ones to watch

Manchester City has had a good season but not one that should be up to their standards.

Raheem Sterling staring as the England international gets back to full capacity as a top Premier League player is certainly to look out for. Sterling is the Dangerman for City as he has scored in four of the last five games playing the Magpies.

Embed from Getty Images

As you journey up to the North of England and arrive in Newcastle, there is only one bright spark with Saint-Maxmin out. Callum Wilson, the English striker, is why Newcastle are in such a comfortable position in the league. With his huge contribution of goals to Steve Bruce's side. Newcastle will look to Wilson if they are to get anything from the match.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gündoğan, Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Aguero (4-5-1)

Newcastle United: Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Fraser, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron; Joelinton, Wilson (4-4-2)

Where to watch the game?

BT Sport will have coverage on BT Sport 1HD from 7:30 pm. Kick-off is at 8 pm.