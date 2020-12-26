Leeds United vs Burnley preview: A festive battle of the Roses

Burnley will be aiming to continue their strong form when they face Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

Sean Dyche’s men are up to 16th after picking up eight points from their last four games, including wins over Arsenal and Wolves.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a convincing 6-2 defeat at Manchester United in their last outing.

Team news

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is a doubt after suffering an abdominal strain at Old Trafford last weekend.

Defensive partner Robin Koch remains sidelined by a knee problem but Diego Llorente is back in training.

Burnley wingers Dwight McNeil (groin) and Robbie Brady (hamstring) will be assessed, while Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson featured in a training game earlier this week.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters, Barnes, Wood

One to watch

Josh Brownhill has become a vital player for Burnley since joining from Bristol City back in January. In Cork’s absence, he has formed an effective midfield partnership with Ashley Westwood.

Brownhill’s strong work ethic is perfect for the way Dyche wants his side to play, and he has made more interceptions than any other Premier League player this season.

The midfielder is also capable of producing moments of magic in the final third, such as his superb strike against Millwall in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Previous meeting

Leeds knocked Burnley out of the Carabao Cup on penalties back in 2017 after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Turf Moor.

The visitors took the lead with 10 minutes to go when Hadi Sacko fired home from close range, but Chris Wood got the Clarets back on level terms from the spot.

Pablo Hernandez put Leeds back in front in extra time but Robbie Brady’s stunning free-kick took the game to a shootout.

How to watch

Sunday’s game is live on Sky Sports (KO 12pm).