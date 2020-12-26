As it happened: Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: Villa 3-0 Palace
86'Villa 3-0 Palace
He got another opportunity a moment later a smashes the post!
He's deserved a goal this afternoon.
75' GOAL - Villa 3-0 Palace
73'Villa 2-0 Palace
He plays a nice one-two with Luiz, who finds the forward inside the area.
He waits for the ball, trying to side foot the ball into the net, but fails to connect well.
GOAL - Villa 2-0 Palace
60' Villa 1-0 Palace
55' Villa 1-0 Palace
48' Villa 1-0 Palace
Villa looking like the team with the man advantage in the early stages.
48' Villa 1-0 Palace
Second half!
Half time
Big 45 coming up with Palace having the man advantage, but can they make it count?
45' Villa 1-0 Palace
Eze sends a shot straight at Martinez.
45' Villa 1-0 Palace
44' Villa 1-0 Palace
38' Villa 1-0 Palace
35' Villa 1-0 Palace
29' Villa 1-0 Palace
27' Villa 1-0 Palace
25' Villa 1-0 Palace
22' Villa 1-0 Palace
18' Villa 1-0 Palace
Palace's defence were nowhere to be seen.
16' Villa 1-0 Palace
He cuts inside Van Aanholt and cracks a shot of the post.
Huge let off for Palace.
14' Villa 1-0 Palace
14' Villa 1-0 Palace
11' Villa 1-0 Palace
GOAL - Aston Villa 1-0 Palace - Traoré
Great start to the game!
1' Villa 0-0 Palace
Bright start from Palace!
1' Villa 0-0 Palace
Both teams are out!
200 for Grealish
Benteke's influence
Palace Starting XI
Villa Starting XI
Last time these two sides met on Boxing Day
Vavel's prediction
Aston Villa have three clean sheets in their last three Premier League matches; they now have the most shutouts in the division. That impressive feat is largely down to two things: showing more defensive discipline than they did last season and the arrival of Emi Martinez. Martinez is an excellent all-round goalkeeper. He is a great shot stopper, a fine distributor and a commanding presence between the sticks.
It is not quite as sunny in Philadelphia for Crystal Palace. They had revived their shaky form with a 5-1 win against West Bromwich Albion being followed up by draws with Tottenham and West Ham United, two in-form teams. However, that momentum was destroyed, last Saturday, when upon their 7-0 massacre at home to Liverpool. Bizarrely, the first-half was quite an even match but Palace's clinical opponents managed to storm three goals ahead. It was all over from that point.
Roy Hodgson will have delivered some reminders of how to defend after the Liverpool horror show. He is a pragmatic manager who builds from a solid defensive structure. His plethora of attacking options almost demand a rethink to the team’s mindset but Hodgson will probably go back to what he knows best, in the hope of eradicating further embarrassments.
Prediction: 1-1
Pre-match comments: Dean Smith
Maintaining our status as a Premier League club was very important to us. The work that we put in after the March period was really important to that."
On Palace: "Crystal Palace will be smarting from the result against Liverpool. The Liverpool goalkeeper made some important saves which may have turned the game.
They’ve had some really good results this season, so we’ll be expecting an organised Crystal Palace team coming to put things right."
Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson
On the 7-0: "All results have an effect on confidence, narrow defeats or heavy ones. It depends upon the game itself. Liverpool were fantastic on the day and did everything right.”
On Zaha: "He’s continually evolving. He's more and more aware about bringing end product to the squad. He's always been a good assister and now he's trying to chip in with goals, and he is doing so. At 28, he’s in his prime years and he’s proving that.”
On Grealish: "Last year he was very good, now he’s matured and is kicking on and I’ve been very impressed and he's now the first name on everyone lips.”
Predicted line-up: Villa
Predicted line-up: Palace
Team news: Palace
Gary Cahill has picked up a slight knock, which could see James Tomkins to make his first start of the season.
Long-term injuries such as, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly , Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.
Team news: Villa
This will result in a slection headache for Smith, considering Anwar El Ghazi and Bertrand Traore both got themselves on the score sheet last weekend.
It's the most wonderful time of the year
For Roy Hodgson, his side will be looking to right the wrongs from their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.
For Villa, they will be looking to establish themselves as a team capable of challenging for the Europa League.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT
Palace's rut continue, they have conceded 10 goals in the last two games.
Roy Hodgson has serious work to do before their game against Leicester in 45 hours.