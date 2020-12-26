As it happened: Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace
17:543 months ago

Full time: Villa 3-0 Palace

A fantastic performance from Dean Smith's side, pushing themselves up to 6th in the Premier League!

Palace's rut continue, they have conceded 10 goals in the last two games. 


Roy Hodgson has serious work to do before their game against Leicester in 45 hours. 

17:493 months ago

86'Villa 3-0 Palace

Watkins broke behind the Palace defence, but failed to find the back of the net. 

He got another opportunity a moment later a smashes the post! 

He's deserved a goal this afternoon. 

17:383 months ago

75' GOAL - Villa 3-0 Palace

El Ghazi whips a delicious ball into the far right hand corner. Palace have failed to show any ambition this afternoon. 
17:363 months ago

73'Villa 2-0 Palace

So close from Watkins! 

He plays a nice one-two with Luiz, who finds the forward inside the area.

He waits for the ball, trying to side foot the ball into the net, but fails to connect well. 

17:283 months ago

GOAL - Villa 2-0 Palace

Hause heads home from close range to surly seal all three points for Dean Smith's side!
17:233 months ago

60' Villa 1-0 Palace

He collects the ball from a Schlupp cross, swivels one way before sending a shot just wide of the post. 
17:173 months ago

55' Villa 1-0 Palace

Luka Milivojevic is booked for a foul on Grealish. 
17:103 months ago

48' Villa 1-0 Palace

Cleared by Palace. 
Villa looking like the team with the man advantage in the early stages. 
17:103 months ago

48' Villa 1-0 Palace

Corner for Villa.
17:053 months ago

Second half!

Villa get us underway for the second half. Will Villa hold out with 10 men?
16:503 months ago

Half time

Villa 1-0 Palace 

Big 45 coming up with Palace having the man advantage, but can they make it count?

16:493 months ago

45' Villa 1-0 Palace

Palace growing into the game now. 

Eze sends a shot straight at Martinez.

16:483 months ago

45' Villa 1-0 Palace

Konsa replaces Traoré. A shame, he has been electric this afternoon!
16:453 months ago

44' Villa 1-0 Palace

Mings sent off for pushing down Zaha. Villa down to 10 men!
16:403 months ago

38' Villa 1-0 Palace

Mings and Zaha both booked for a scuffle. 
16:353 months ago

35' Villa 1-0 Palace

El Ghazi twists Ward inside out before firing a shot just wide!
16:313 months ago

29' Villa 1-0 Palace

 Milivojevic's effort is caught by Martinez. 
16:293 months ago

27' Villa 1-0 Palace

Free kick Palace on the edge of Villa's area. 
16:263 months ago

25' Villa 1-0 Palace

After a lengthy period of consultation with VAR, Taylor decides no penalty. 
16:253 months ago

22' Villa 1-0 Palace

Anthony Taylor checking VAR for a possible Palace penalty. 
16:213 months ago

18' Villa 1-0 Palace

Grealish broke free from a Palace corner, was one-on-one with Guaita but failed to punish the Eagles. 

Palace's defence were nowhere to be seen.

16:173 months ago

16' Villa 1-0 Palace

So, so close from Traoré!

He cuts inside Van Aanholt and cracks a shot of the post. 

Huge let off for Palace. 

16:153 months ago

14' Villa 1-0 Palace

Eze's corner is cleared by Grealish. 
16:143 months ago

14' Villa 1-0 Palace

Corner for Palace.
16:123 months ago

11' Villa 1-0 Palace

Villa remain in control of the game. Palace have rarely touched the ball since the first minute. 
16:063 months ago

GOAL - Aston Villa 1-0 Palace - Traoré

Watkins forced a smart save from Guaita, but he could only parry the effort into Traoré, who hammered home for the early opener!

Great start to the game!

16:013 months ago

1' Villa 0-0 Palace

Zaha broke away from Mings. Martinez came out well to smother Zaha's shot. 
Bright start from Palace!
16:003 months ago

1' Villa 0-0 Palace

Palace get us underway at Villa Park!
15:583 months ago

Both teams are out!

Kick-off moments away at Villa Park!
15:303 months ago

200 for Grealish

 

15:203 months ago

Benteke's influence

 

15:193 months ago

Vavel arrive at Villa Park

 

15:013 months ago

Palace Starting XI

 

15:013 months ago

Villa Starting XI

 

14:563 months ago

The stage is set

 

14:463 months ago

Last time these two sides met on Boxing Day

 

11:533 months ago

11:513 months ago

Vavel's prediction

 

Courtesy of VAVEL UK's Jonny Bentley: 

Aston Villa have three clean sheets in their last three Premier League matches; they now have the most shutouts in the division. That impressive feat is largely down to two things: showing more defensive discipline than they did last season and the arrival of Emi Martinez. Martinez is an excellent all-round goalkeeper. He is a great shot stopper, a fine distributor and a commanding presence between the sticks. 

It is not quite as sunny in Philadelphia for Crystal Palace. They had revived their shaky form with a 5-1 win against West Bromwich Albion being followed up by draws with Tottenham and West Ham United, two in-form teams. However, that momentum was destroyed, last Saturday, when upon their 7-0 massacre at home to Liverpool. Bizarrely, the first-half was quite an even match but Palace's clinical opponents managed to storm three goals ahead. It was all over from that point. 

Roy Hodgson will have delivered some reminders of how to defend after the Liverpool horror show. He is a pragmatic manager who builds from a solid defensive structure. His plethora of attacking options almost demand a rethink to the team’s mindset but Hodgson will probably go back to what he knows best, in the hope of eradicating further embarrassments.  

Prediction: 1-1

11:513 months ago

Pre-match comments: Dean Smith

On the season so far: "It’s been a weird year for everybody. Nobody’s been through a pandemic like this before, so there’s been a lot of new things that have happened.

Maintaining our status as a Premier League club was very important to us. The work that we put in after the March period was really important to that."

On Palace: "Crystal Palace will be smarting from the result against Liverpool. The Liverpool goalkeeper made some important saves which may have turned the game.

They’ve had some really good results this season, so we’ll be expecting an organised Crystal Palace team coming to put things right."

11:493 months ago

Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson

On the 7-0: "All results have an effect on confidence, narrow defeats or heavy ones. It depends upon the game itself. Liverpool were fantastic on the day and did everything right.”

On Zaha: "He’s continually evolving. He's more and more aware about bringing end product to the squad. He's always been a good assister and now he's trying to chip in with goals, and he is doing so. At 28, he’s in his prime years and he’s proving that.”

On Grealish: "Last year he was very good, now he’s matured and is kicking on and I’ve been very impressed and he's now the first name on everyone lips.”


11:463 months ago

Predicted line-up: Villa

Martinez; Cash, Hause, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz; El Ghazi, Grealish, Traore; Watkins
11:453 months ago

Predicted line-up: Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Kouyate, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze; Zaha, Benteke
11:443 months ago

Team news: Palace

Roy Hodgson welcomes back focal point,  Christian Benteke, who has served his one match suspension for a red card he picked up against West Ham. 

Gary Cahill has picked up a slight knock, which could see James Tomkins to make his first start of the season. 

Long-term injuries such as, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly , Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.  

11:423 months ago

Team news: Villa

Dean Smith will be without Wesley and Trezeguet, however, will be able to call upon the services of  Ezri Konsa and Ross Barkley. 

This will result in a slection headache for Smith, considering  Anwar El Ghazi and Bertrand Traore both got themselves on the score sheet last weekend. 

11:383 months ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year

The best day of the year, Boxing Day football, has arrived! 

For Roy Hodgson, his side will be looking to right the wrongs from their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. 

For Villa, they will be looking to establish themselves as a team capable of challenging for the Europa League. 

11:163 months ago

Kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace will be played at Villa Park; Birmingham, England.

The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT

11:133 months ago

