Fulham vs Southampton: As it happened - point a piece after drab draw

18:003 months ago

17:593 months ago

Fulham 0-0 Southampton

The Saints lose ground on the top six with the point - having missed the chance to move back into the top four with the win.

Fulham, meanwhile, move a point behind Brighton - who are in action tomorrow against West Ham.

17:533 months ago

FULL TIME

It ends goalless at Craven Cottage, with neither side really doing enough to win the game. A point extends Southampton's unbeaten away run to seven games, whilst Fulham move closer to getting out of the bottom three with the draw.
17:513 months ago

Second switch for Saints

Djenepo replaces Armstrong with two minutes of added time left [0-0]
17:493 months ago

Southampton change

N'Lundulu comes on to replace Long in stoppage time [0-0]
17:493 months ago

Added time

FOUR added minutes here [0-0]
17:483 months ago

Fulham sub

Kebano comes on to replace Lookman as Fulham make their second change [0-0]
17:443 months ago

OFFSIDE!

NO GOAL - Adams, who supplied the cross from the right, was judged offside after VAR intervention. [0-0]
17:443 months ago

GOOOOAALLLL!!!

WALCOTT gives Southampton the lead! [0-1]
17:423 months ago

Fulham sub

Aleksandr Mitrovic comes on to replace Decordova-Reid in the first change from either side  null
17:413 months ago

Saints pressing

Fulham seem content with a point as the Saints enjoy more possession as we enter the last ten minutes, with Walker-Peters unlucky not to win a free kick right on the edge of the hosts' area [0-0]
17:343 months ago

Offside!

Bertrand whips in a cross and Long gets on the end of it before firing it beyond Areloa - but the flag's up for offside [0-0]
17:333 months ago

YELLOW

Anguissa gets Fulham's second yellow card after hauling down Armstrong in midfield [0-0]
17:293 months ago

Close!

Bednarek heads Lookman's strike just wide of his own goal after Southampton see appeals for a penalty turned away after Aina looked to have handled Bertrand's cross [0-0]
17:263 months ago

Saints press

The visitors go close as Adams chests down McCarthy's goal kick and it drops to Long, but Areloa turns over the striker's effort from outside the area [0-0]
17:253 months ago

Diallo miscues

Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick and finds Long inside the area, and he lays it off to debutant Diallo but like Anguissa in the first half he misses the ball as he goes to shoot [0-0]
17:203 months ago

Final ball missing

Armstrong finds Adams out wide, but Long can't get on the end of his cross as opportunities continue to be few and far between as we pass the hour mark [0-0]
17:133 months ago

Big chance for Fulham

Lookman picks out Robinson on the left in space, and he picks out Cavaleiro who loses his marker but he can only head the ball high and wide of the goal when well placed [0-0]
17:123 months ago

Blocked!

Half an opportunity for Fulham as Lookman finds Robinson, but Southampton's defence does well to block the shot [0-0]
17:033 months ago

Second Half underway

Southampton get the second half underway, with neither side making any changes at the break [0-0]
16:483 months ago

Chances at a premium

There have only been three attempts registered so far - the lowest total in the first half of any Premier League game this season. 
16:473 months ago

HALF TIME

It stays goalless here at half time at Craven Cottage, with chances at a premium so far.
16:463 months ago

Added time

There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half [0-0]
16:433 months ago

Creative Saints

Armstrong feeds Bertrand down the left on the overlap, but Adams can't get across the near post in time as Areloa does well to hold on to the full-back's low cross [0-0]
16:393 months ago

YELLOW

It's a caution for Bobby Decordova-Reid after catching Ward-Prowse with his trailing leg after a lunging tackle just inside the Fulham half [0-0]
16:363 months ago

Half a chance

Fulham do well to win the ball high up the pitch but Anguissa's through ball to Lookman is just slightly overhit which allows McCarthy to claim [0-0]
16:293 months ago

BAR!!

The Saints skipper has a go - and it comes back off the bar! It curls and dips and a touch from Areloa diverts it onto the bar! Adams looks like he's going to tap in the rebound - but the spin on the ball after it bounces takes it away from the forward! 
16:273 months ago

Free kick opportunity

James Ward-Prowse lines up a free-kick 25 yards out....
16:263 months ago

Big chance

Loftus-Cheek breaks down the right and his low cross finds Lookman at the far post, who tees up Anguissa but from ten yards he can't connect with the ball! [0-0]
16:223 months ago

Cagey start

It's been a cagey first 20 minutes at Craven Cottage, with Fulham defending well thus far to restrict the Saints going forwards [0-0]
16:183 months ago

Corner

Saints win their first corner after good work from Adams, with Andersen heading behind under pressure from Long and Bertrand [0-0]
16:173 months ago

Foul

Robinson perhaps fortunate to escape without caution after a challenge on Walker-Peters [0-0]
16:103 months ago

Penalty appeal

Fulham have an appeal for a penalty turned down with the ball hitting Jan Bednarek as the hosts win the first corner of the game
16:083 months ago

Neat move

Neat move from the hosts, as Loftus-Cheek finds Lookman who opts for the shot but it's deflected and goes straight at McCarthy [0-0]
16:073 months ago

Fulham threat

Lookman releases Robinson down the left, but the wing-back's cross is over Loftus-Cheek at the far post. [0-0]
16:063 months ago

Quiet start

Neither side really threatening in the early stages after the first five minutes [0-0]
16:003 months ago

KICK OFF!

The hosts get the game underway at Craven Cottage! [0-0]
15:513 months ago

Thoughts of Ralph Hasenhuttl

"Team is looking a little bit different but today a few players get the chance to play. They are hungry and hopefully they will play their part in a good performance."
15:473 months ago

Stuart Gray talks ahead of kick-off

"The lads are well prepared and organised for what will be a tough test against a very good Southampton side. They press very high and we will just have to be brave on the ball"
15:373 months ago

Parker in isolation

Fulham head coach Scott Parker is at home self-isolating, so his assistants Stuart Gray and Matt Wells will take charge this afternoon.
15:323 months ago

Teams in full

Fulham: Areloa; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Reed; Reid, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Robinson; Lookman, Cavaleiro.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Long, Adams.

15:303 months ago

Team News

Fulham, meanwhile, make three changes from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Tom Cairney, Lemina and Mitrovic drop out of the starting line up and are replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro and Harrison Reed
15:273 months ago

Team News

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes from last weeks loss to Manchester City, including a debut for Ibrahima Diallo. There are also starts for Shane Long, Jack Stephens and Stuart Armstrong, whilst Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard don't even make the bench.
15:133 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League fixture as Fulham welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage on Boxing Day!
