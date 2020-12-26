Fulham vs Southampton: As it happened - point a piece after drab draw

ADVERTISEMENT
Fulham 0-0 Southampton
The Saints lose ground on the top six with the point - having missed the chance to move back into the top four with the win.
Fulham, meanwhile, move a point behind Brighton - who are in action tomorrow against West Ham.
FULL TIME
It ends goalless at Craven Cottage, with neither side really doing enough to win the game. A point extends Southampton's unbeaten away run to seven games, whilst Fulham move closer to getting out of the bottom three with the draw.
Second switch for Saints
Djenepo replaces Armstrong with two minutes of added time left [0-0]
Southampton change
N'Lundulu comes on to replace Long in stoppage time [0-0]
Added time
FOUR added minutes here [0-0]
Fulham sub
Kebano comes on to replace Lookman as Fulham make their second change [0-0]
OFFSIDE!
NO GOAL - Adams, who supplied the cross from the right, was judged offside after VAR intervention. [0-0]
Fulham sub
Aleksandr Mitrovic comes on to replace Decordova-Reid in the first change from either side null
Saints pressing
Fulham seem content with a point as the Saints enjoy more possession as we enter the last ten minutes, with Walker-Peters unlucky not to win a free kick right on the edge of the hosts' area [0-0]
Offside!
Bertrand whips in a cross and Long gets on the end of it before firing it beyond Areloa - but the flag's up for offside [0-0]
YELLOW
Anguissa gets Fulham's second yellow card after hauling down Armstrong in midfield [0-0]
Close!
Bednarek heads Lookman's strike just wide of his own goal after Southampton see appeals for a penalty turned away after Aina looked to have handled Bertrand's cross [0-0]
Saints press
The visitors go close as Adams chests down McCarthy's goal kick and it drops to Long, but Areloa turns over the striker's effort from outside the area [0-0]
Diallo miscues
Ward-Prowse whips in a free kick and finds Long inside the area, and he lays it off to debutant Diallo but like Anguissa in the first half he misses the ball as he goes to shoot [0-0]
Final ball missing
Armstrong finds Adams out wide, but Long can't get on the end of his cross as opportunities continue to be few and far between as we pass the hour mark [0-0]
Big chance for Fulham
Lookman picks out Robinson on the left in space, and he picks out Cavaleiro who loses his marker but he can only head the ball high and wide of the goal when well placed [0-0]
Blocked!
Half an opportunity for Fulham as Lookman finds Robinson, but Southampton's defence does well to block the shot [0-0]
Second Half underway
Southampton get the second half underway, with neither side making any changes at the break [0-0]
Chances at a premium
There have only been three attempts registered so far - the lowest total in the first half of any Premier League game this season.
HALF TIME
It stays goalless here at half time at Craven Cottage, with chances at a premium so far.
Added time
There will be one minute of added time at the end of the first half [0-0]
Creative Saints
Armstrong feeds Bertrand down the left on the overlap, but Adams can't get across the near post in time as Areloa does well to hold on to the full-back's low cross [0-0]
YELLOW
It's a caution for Bobby Decordova-Reid after catching Ward-Prowse with his trailing leg after a lunging tackle just inside the Fulham half [0-0]
Half a chance
Fulham do well to win the ball high up the pitch but Anguissa's through ball to Lookman is just slightly overhit which allows McCarthy to claim [0-0]
BAR!!
The Saints skipper has a go - and it comes back off the bar! It curls and dips and a touch from Areloa diverts it onto the bar! Adams looks like he's going to tap in the rebound - but the spin on the ball after it bounces takes it away from the forward!
Free kick opportunity
James Ward-Prowse lines up a free-kick 25 yards out....
Big chance
Loftus-Cheek breaks down the right and his low cross finds Lookman at the far post, who tees up Anguissa but from ten yards he can't connect with the ball! [0-0]
Cagey start
It's been a cagey first 20 minutes at Craven Cottage, with Fulham defending well thus far to restrict the Saints going forwards [0-0]
Corner
Saints win their first corner after good work from Adams, with Andersen heading behind under pressure from Long and Bertrand [0-0]
Foul
Robinson perhaps fortunate to escape without caution after a challenge on Walker-Peters [0-0]
Penalty appeal
Fulham have an appeal for a penalty turned down with the ball hitting Jan Bednarek as the hosts win the first corner of the game
Neat move
Neat move from the hosts, as Loftus-Cheek finds Lookman who opts for the shot but it's deflected and goes straight at McCarthy [0-0]
Fulham threat
Lookman releases Robinson down the left, but the wing-back's cross is over Loftus-Cheek at the far post. [0-0]
Quiet start
Neither side really threatening in the early stages after the first five minutes [0-0]
KICK OFF!
The hosts get the game underway at Craven Cottage! [0-0]
Thoughts of Ralph Hasenhuttl
"Team is looking a little bit different but today a few players get the chance to play. They are hungry and hopefully they will play their part in a good performance."
Stuart Gray talks ahead of kick-off
"The lads are well prepared and organised for what will be a tough test against a very good Southampton side. They press very high and we will just have to be brave on the ball"
Parker in isolation
Fulham head coach Scott Parker is at home self-isolating, so his assistants Stuart Gray and Matt Wells will take charge this afternoon.
Teams in full
Fulham: Areloa; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Reed; Reid, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Robinson; Lookman, Cavaleiro.
Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Walcott, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Armstrong; Long, Adams.
Team News
Fulham, meanwhile, make three changes from the draw with Newcastle last time out. Tom Cairney, Lemina and Mitrovic drop out of the starting line up and are replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro and Harrison Reed
Team News
Ralph Hasenhuttl makes four changes from last weeks loss to Manchester City, including a debut for Ibrahima Diallo. There are also starts for Shane Long, Jack Stephens and Stuart Armstrong, whilst Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard don't even make the bench.
Welcome!
Welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League fixture as Fulham welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage on Boxing Day!