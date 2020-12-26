As it happened: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all for now!
The Stats
Newcastle had just 24% possesion, 7 shots with just two on target.
Manchester City completed 859 passes, Newcastle only made 262.
Newcastle's troubles at The Etihad continue!
90 + 3': FULL TIME
Another turgid performance by Steve Bruce's side in this one!
90': Three minutes added.
Newcastle look to be longing for the final whistle.
90': Substitution
Newcastle stutter towards defeat
This will be their fourth defeat in seven matches.It is certainly worrying times for Steve Bruce's men.
88': Yellow Card
81': Aguero almost makes it three!
80': Yellow card
78': Murphy effort saved!
77': Substitution
The 32-year-old has been Newcastle's arch enemy in years gone by.
75': Ederson almost assists!
What a goal that could have been!
73': Wasted Newcastle possession.
The full-back opts to pass the ball backwards and Manchester City get eight players back.
A bleak attacking display from Newcastle tonight.
71': Substitution
Stat Check
The away side have mustered just one shot on target.
The rain continues to pour down
66': Substitution
63': Penalty appeals from Manchester City
60': Rare Newcastle pressure
Matt Ritchie's delivery is cleared and Jacob Murphy eventually hits an effort just over the crossbar.
57': Manchester City hit the post!
The loose ball finds Bernardo Silva who thunders the ball against the post!
55': 2-0 Manchester City!
Almiron fails to clear the loose ball which Cancelo collects and his cross is deflected by Fernandez into the path of Torres, leaving the spaniard with just a tap-in to make it 2-0!
50': Good effort by Jacob Murphy
He finds himself in a difficult situation but hits a decent low-driven effort which Ederson has to get down low to save.
49': Should be 2-0.
Chance wasted.
Second half begins!
Half time!
45+1': Newcastle free kick
Unfortunately, Jacob Murphy's cross is sub-par and comfortably dealt with by Manchester City.
45': Two minutes added
44': Manchester City chance
There are not enough Manchester City bodies in the box and Sterling eventually loses possession at the hands of Fabian Schär.
38': First half-chance for Newcastle United
Joelinton wins a flick-on at the eventual corner but the ball is easily cleared by Manchester City.
34': De Bruyne misses big chance!
Stat Check
They've had 78% possession, 301 touches and made 260 passes.
Newcastle have had 106 touches and made just 74 passes so far.
24': Chance Manchester City
20': Excellent Darlow save
14': Goal for Manchester City!
6': Chance for Manchester City
Fabian Schar intercepts the delivery and clears it out for a corner, which comes to nothing for the home side.
1': KICK OFF!
One change for City
No start for record goalscorer Sergio Aguero.
Newcastle make four changes from Fulham draw
Fabian Schär, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff and Jacob Murphy replace them.
Manchester City confirmed line-up
Your City line-up to face the Magpies! 👇
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling.
SUBS | Steffen, Aguero, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.
📋 @HaysWorldwide
🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1JqSJ7bXYB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2020
Newcastle United confirmed line-up
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
This is how we line-up for #MCINEW at the Etihad this evening.
HWTL. ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2020
Matty Longstaff involved for Newcastle tonight?
The Etihad 📍 #MCINEW pic.twitter.com/nxujVuHWsK — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2020
Previous meeting
The goals that day came from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and a Federico Fernandez own goal!
Live updates here!
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Manchester City vs Newcastle United.
Steve Bruce will not allow pressure affect his performance
"Certainly I'll get ready for the challenge, I'm not one to shirk away from something."
"That's my job and that's what I get paid for".
Guardiola identifies Manchester City's weakness
“We are still far away from the top of the league, but we know what we have to do. We have to win games,” Guardiola said.
“The goals don’t come as a present from Santa Claus, they come from your performance.
How to watch
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.
Both teams desperate for a win
Manchester City lie ninth in the Premier League - a win is imperative if they wish to take part in this seasons title race.
Predicted line-up: Manchester City
Predicted line-up: Newcastle United
Manchester City team news
Pep Guardiola is likely to risk Sergio Aguero, despite his lack of fitness.
Newcastle United team news
Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles are still suffering the effects of 'long covid' and will miss tonight's game.
Kick-off time
Welcome!
Welcome!Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United!
I'm Joshua Barron and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team news, how to watch and score updates as it all unfolds!