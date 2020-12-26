As it happened: Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United in the Premier League
23:013 months ago

23:003 months ago

The Stats

Manchester City had 76% possession, 11 shots with 6 on target. 

Newcastle had just 24% possesion, 7 shots with just two on target. 

Manchester City completed 859 passes, Newcastle only made 262. 

Newcastle's troubles at The Etihad continue!

22:553 months ago

90 + 3': FULL TIME

It is another three points for Manchester City against Newcastle United. 

Another turgid performance by Steve Bruce's side in this one!

22:523 months ago

90': Three minutes added.

Three minutes added at the end of this affair. 

Newcastle look to be longing for the final whistle. 

22:493 months ago

90': Substitution

Phil Foden replaces the goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan. 
22:493 months ago

Newcastle stutter towards defeat

There has been little fight shown by Newcastle United in this second half. 

This will be their fourth defeat in seven matches.It is certainly worrying times for Steve Bruce's men.  

22:483 months ago

88': Yellow Card

Cancelo wipes out Carroll and receives a yellow card for his troubles. 
22:413 months ago

81': Aguero almost makes it three!

Cancelo finds Aguero at the back post, but the forward's scuffed effort is saved by the heroic Karl Darlow. 
22:403 months ago

80': Yellow card

Fabian Schär cynically takes out Kevin De Bruyne and joins Rodri in the referee's book. 
22:383 months ago

78': Murphy effort saved!

Great effort from Jacob Murphy! He curls a shot towards the far post with his weaker foot and Ederson has to tip it past the post. 
22:373 months ago

77': Substitution

Sergio Aguero replaces Ferran Torres.

The 32-year-old has been Newcastle's arch enemy in years gone by. 

22:353 months ago

75': Ederson almost assists!

Ederson strikes a 70 yard pass towards Raheem Sterling, but the England international is just beaten to the ball by Karl Darlow. 

What a goal that could have been!  

22:333 months ago

73': Wasted Newcastle possession.

Jamal Lewis breaks away with the ball, with Andy Carroll clambering for an aerial delivery. 

The full-back opts to pass the ball backwards and Manchester City get eight players back. 

A bleak attacking display from Newcastle tonight. 

22:303 months ago

71': Substitution

Andy Carroll replaces the struggling Joelinton. 
22:303 months ago

Stat Check

Manchester City have had 78% possession, making 450 more passes than Newcastle in the process.  

The away side have mustered just one shot on target. 

22:273 months ago

The rain continues to pour down

The downpour acts as a perfect metaphor for the mood in the Newcastle camp; miserable. 
22:253 months ago

66': Substitution

Jamal Lewis replaces Matt Ritchie. 
22:243 months ago

63': Penalty appeals from Manchester City

DeAndre Yedlin looks to have brought Raheem Sterling down inside the penalty area but appeals for a spot-kick are waved away by the referee. 
22:213 months ago

60': Rare Newcastle pressure

Newcastle have a short spell in the Manchester City third. 

Matt Ritchie's delivery is cleared and Jacob Murphy eventually hits an effort just over the crossbar. 

22:183 months ago

57': Manchester City hit the post!

Cancelo's cross hits Sterling and Darlow has to make a solid reactionary save. 

The loose ball finds Bernardo Silva who thunders the ball against the post! 

22:163 months ago

55': 2-0 Manchester City!

Unfortunate goal to concede for Newcastle! 

Almiron fails to clear the loose ball which Cancelo collects and his cross is deflected by Fernandez into the path of Torres, leaving the spaniard with just a tap-in to make it 2-0!

22:133 months ago

50': Good effort by Jacob Murphy

Joelinton shows his aggressive side to maintain possession and Jacob Murphy collects the ball before driving toward the Manchester City goal. 

He finds himself in a difficult situation but hits a decent low-driven effort which Ederson has to get down low to save. 

22:113 months ago

49': Should be 2-0.

John Stones has a free header from a De Bruyne free-kick delivery, but he frustratingly heads the ball across goal instead of trying to hit the target. 

Chance wasted. 

22:053 months ago

Second half begins!

Manchester City kick-off the second-half. 
21:513 months ago

Half time!

Half time here at The Etihad.  Manchester City lead 1-0, but Pep Guardiola will be dissappointed that they have not scored more.
21:503 months ago

45+1': Newcastle free kick

Newcastle have an opportunity to test Manchester City in the dying embers of the first-half. 

Unfortunately, Jacob Murphy's cross is sub-par and comfortably dealt with by Manchester City. 

21:473 months ago

45': Two minutes added

Two minutes added at the end of the first-half. 
21:463 months ago

44': Manchester City chance

Kevin De Bruyne finds Raheem Sterling with a sublime reverse pass. 

There are not enough Manchester City bodies in the box and Sterling eventually loses possession at the hands of Fabian Schär. 

21:423 months ago

38': First half-chance for Newcastle United

DeAndre Yedlin whips a good delivery into the box but his cross is put out for a corner by John Stones. 

Joelinton wins a flick-on at the eventual corner but the ball is easily cleared by Manchester City. 

21:363 months ago

34': De Bruyne misses big chance!

De Bruyne finds himself in acres of space and one on one with Karl Darlow. Suprisingly, the Belgian is caught in two minds - he eventually opts to shoot instead of passing but his effort is straight at the thankful Newcastle keeper.
21:293 months ago

Stat Check

Manchester City have already entered cruise control. 

They've had 78% possession, 301 touches and made 260 passes. 

Newcastle have had 106 touches and made just 74 passes so far. 

21:273 months ago

24': Chance Manchester City

Ferran Torres is allowed to carry the ball 30 yards by Fabian Schar before dropping his shoulder to get a clear look at Karl Darlow's goal. Luckily for the Newcastle defence, the Spaniard's shot is tame and Darlow easily gathers the ball. 
21:213 months ago

20': Excellent Darlow save

Karl Darlow fully extends to tip a looping Kevin De Bruyne effort away from danger. 
21:153 months ago

14': Goal for Manchester City!

Raheem Sterling decieves two Newcastle defenders with an excellent piece of skill before squaring the ball to Ilkay Gundogan. The German midfielder then arrows the ball into the bottom right corner, 1-0!
21:093 months ago

6': Chance for Manchester City

Raheem Sterling gets in behind Newcastle's five man defence and drills the ball across the visitor's box. 

Fabian Schar intercepts the delivery and clears it out for a corner, which comes to nothing for the home side. 

21:003 months ago

1': KICK OFF!

Newcastle get us underway in the pouring rain at The Etihad! Follow this live stream for commentary and score updates
20:183 months ago

One change for City

Nathan Aké replaces Kyle Walker for the hosts. 

No start for record goalscorer Sergio Aguero. 

20:173 months ago

Newcastle make four changes from Fulham draw

Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Paul Dummett and Callum Wilson drop to the bench. 

Fabian Schär, Isaac Hayden, Matty Longstaff and Jacob Murphy replace them. 

20:013 months ago

Manchester City confirmed line-up

20:003 months ago

Newcastle United confirmed line-up

19:413 months ago

Matty Longstaff involved for Newcastle tonight?

19:053 months ago

Previous meeting

A depleted Newcastle United were beaten 5-0 by Manchester City during 'Project Restart' in July.  

The goals that day came from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling and a Federico Fernandez own goal! 

19:003 months ago

18:553 months ago

Steve Bruce will not allow pressure affect his performance

Despite the devastating defeat to Brentford, Bruce emphasised that he will not step down from the challenge of Manchester City. 

"Certainly I'll get ready for the challenge, I'm not one to shirk away from something."

"That's my job and that's what I get paid for". 

18:503 months ago

Guardiola identifies Manchester City's weakness

Ahead of the game, Guardiola has identified goal-scoring as a serious problem in the Manchester City camp. 

“We are still far away from the top of the league, but we know what we have to do. We have to win games,” Guardiola said.

“The goals don’t come as a present from Santa Claus, they come from your performance.

18:453 months ago

How to watch

Coverage begins on BT Sport 1 from 19:30 BST. 

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST. 

18:403 months ago

Both teams desperate for a win

Newcastle United will be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing to a second string Brentford side in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. 

Manchester City lie ninth in the Premier League - a win is imperative if they wish to take part in this seasons title race.

18:353 months ago

Predicted line-up: Manchester City

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gündoğan, Sterling, De Bruyne, Torres; Aguero (4-5-1)
18:303 months ago

Predicted line-up: Newcastle United

Darlow, Krafth, Fernandez, Clark, Lewis; Fraser, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron; Joelinton, Wilson (4-4-2)
18:253 months ago

Manchester City team news

The home side will be without both Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, with both players recently testing positive for Coronavirus. 

Pep Guardiola is likely to risk Sergio Aguero, despite his lack of fitness. 

18:203 months ago

Newcastle United team news

Martin Dubravka is still missing for the visitors, a result of a prolonged heel injury. 

Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles are still suffering the effects of 'long covid' and will miss tonight's game. 

 

 

18:153 months ago

Kick-off time

The match will commence at 20:00 BST.
18:103 months ago

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League fixture: Manchester City vs Newcastle United!

I'm Joshua Barron and I'll be your host for this game. 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team news, how to watch and score updates as it all unfolds! 

