Fulham vs Southampton preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Fulham will be looking to pick up more points at home to Southampton on Boxing Day; but the Saints have proven they're a top team this year.

Team news

Fulham's major absence is manager Scott Parker who is having to self-isolate due to a household member testing positive for Covid-19. They will also be without Joachim Andersen for this one, as he is serving the first game of a three match ban after receiving a straight red card vs Newcastle. Mario Lemina is ineligible to face his parent-club while Ivan Cavaleiro is a major doubt after tweaking his hamstring in the warm-up last weekend.

Southampton will be without Oriol Romeu who has Christmas off this year, after reaching the 5 yellow card mark against Manchester City. Danny Ings also sustained an injury to his hamstring in that game and is therefore highly unlikely to be involved. Ralph Hasenhüttl also reports that Jannik Vestergaard, Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong may be doubts for the trip to London. It's unclear if they will be fit enough to be named in the starting line-up. Ibrahima Diallo looks set to make his full debut, while Mohammed Salisu is also in contention.

Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Anguissa; Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Mitrovic.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Djenepo, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Adams, Walcott.

Ones to watch

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reed and Ademola Lookman have looked more and more dangerous as the season's gone on. Both players are a threat and Hasenhüttl will know Lookman well from his RB Leipzig days. Southampton's Theo Walcott looks like that exciting young teenager again and has been revitalised in Saints' attacking side. James Ward-Prowse's delivery from set pieces is always top class.

Previous meetings

The two sides last met competitively in August 2019 as the Saints progressed in the EFL Cup.

August 2019: Fulham 0-1 Saints - EFL Cup

February 2019: Saints 2-0 Fulham

November 2018: Fulham 3-2 Saints

January 2018: Fulham 0-1 Saints - FA Cup

February 2014: Fulham 0-3 Saints.

https://youtu.be/WEHnaTVm2M0

Where to watch on TV

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK with a 3pm kick-off time.

What the managers have said

Scott Parker: "I'm absolutely gutted and disappointed I'm not able to be there. It's a big test for us against a very, very good team. I've been very impressed with what they and the manager have done there. They've done very well this year, they're a dynamic team, high pressing and full of energy, and they've got individuals within the team who can hurt you. It's a tough fixture, but we're feeling good about ourselves and looking forward to it."

Ralph Hasenhüttl: "They didn't have such a good start and needed a little bit of time to adapt to the Premier League, but then they showed how tough they are to beat. They are well organised against the ball, with the ball they have good quality and are calm on it. They produce good opportunities with quality in front and they don't give a lot of chances away, so even teams like Liverpool struggle to win there."