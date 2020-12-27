Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Aston Villa will be looking to continue their good form as they come up against Chelsea as they travel to Stamford Bridge just two days after a win with 10 men against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will be hoping that they can get back to winning ways after a disappointing loss to Arsenal. The loss saw Frank Lampard's side drop to seventh, behind Villa, on goal difference.

Dean Smith's are in fine form, winning three out of their last four and scoring seven goals. The Villains did lose their last game in London with West Ham scoring early in each half to secure the win. Although they do have a good record against the 'traditional top 6' with wins so far against Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

Team News

Chelsea's only injury concern is Hakim Ziyech who is out until January with a hamstring injury

Tyrone Mings was shown two yellow cards against Crystal Palace meaning he his suspended for this game. Ross Barkley may be fit but can not play against his parents club. The only other concern for Dean Smith is Trezeguet who has been out since mid-December through injury.

Predicted Line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy, Chilwell, Silva, Zouma, Azpiliqueta, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz, Abraham, Pulisic

Aston Villa: Martinez, Targett, Hause, Konsa, Cash, Luiz, McGinn, Grealish, El Ghazi, Traore, Watkins

Ones To Watch

There wasn't many positives for Chelsea against Arsenal but Mason Mount stood out despite the poor result. Despite only having one goal and three assists this season Mount has caught the eye of many viewers with his consistent performances in every position he has played. Former Villa man Tammy Abraham will also cause problems with the striker notching a goal involvement in every other match he has played this season. There is no doubting the quality that Chelsea have going forward and once they click, they will be an unstoppable attacking force.

It is hard to pick out a star man at Villa right now with almost every player doing well. Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and John McGinn would all be worthy of this but based on the four games Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi are my choice. Both have been in inspired form with Traore coming up against his former side for the first time in the Premier League. El Ghazi scored a belter last time out and will want to continue his recent goal scoring form.

How To Watch

The game is available on Amazon Prime Video with coverage starting at 5:00pm GMT