Luton Town vs Bristol City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bristol City are within three points of the play-offs and will be looking to better last season's disappointing 3-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road.

The Robins grabbed an 87th minute winner against Wycombe Wanders on boxing day, securing a massive three points in their bid to make the top six.

The Hatters were not so unfortunate on Saturday, losing 2-1 to a makeshift Reading side.

Luton Town sit in 15th place coming into Tuesday night's game, but are now five games unbeaten at home, including brilliant performances against Norwich City and Bournemouth.

Team news

In what usually is deemed a hectic time of year for managers, the festive period in 2020 follows a similar congested schedule than the early part of this campaign, meaning Nathan Jones and Dean Holden are not expected to do anything too drastic.

It is expected that Luton will only have James Bree and Eunan O'Kane ruled out on Tuesday, as they both continue their recovery from their respective injuries.

The duo of Premier League loanees in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Rhys Norrington-Davies should also regain their positions in Town's starting team after impressing when coming off the bench against The Royals.

The situation looks worse for The Robins, who could be without Zak Vyner, Callum O'Dowda and Jack Hunt, who all picked injuries up just three days ago against The Chairboys.

In their absence, Adrian Mariappa, Taylor Moore and Han-Noah Massengo may be given the nod.

Famara Diedhiou is also nearing a start after netting on Saturday, but it remains unforeseen whether he is fit enough yet.

Predicted lineups

Luton:

Shea; Cranie, Lockyer, Bradley, Norrington-Davies; Morrell, Berry, Dewsbury-Hall; Cornick, Collins, LuaLua.

Bristol City:

Bentley; Hunt, Moore, Kalas, Rowe; Bakinson, Nagy, Massengo; Semenyo, Martin, Wells.

Ones to watch

For the hosts, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is proving to be an exceptional talent and has secured the last four out of five Man of the Match awards at Kenilworth Road.

He is a technically gifted player who creates chances from deep. The 22-year-old travels well with the ball, but is yet to net his first goal for the Town.

Since his arrival from Derby County, Chris Martin has had an instant impact. The former Hatter has scored three goals and assisted a further five this season, proving to be a creator of chances, as well as a scorer of goals.

It is not just his goal contributions that will trouble Luton, the 32-year-old's physical presence makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders.

Previous meetings

The pair last met at Kenilworth Road in October of last year, where Luton's 3-0 victory was their most emphatic win of the season.

After a relatively quiet first half, quick goals from Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Harry Cornick, before an Ashley Williams own goal deep into injury time earned Luton a deserved victory.

The Robins got their revenge at Ashton Gate with a 3-0 win of their own, taking place exactly a year before Tuesday night's game.

Marley Watkins opened the score after just four minutes, before Diedhiou doubled the advantage just before half-time. Andreas Weimann added a third midway through the second-half, securing his Bristol City side a much-needed and comfortable win over the festive period.

Kick off time and how to watch

Kick off for Tuesday night's game is 7:45 BST and will be available to pruchase via iFollow or Robins TV.

Luton fans click here:

Bristol City fans click here: