Crystal Palace vs Leicester City: Predicted Line-Ups 

Crystal Palace have yet another tough task during the busy festive period as they host Leicester City at Selhurst Park on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles come into the game off the back of consecutive heavy defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa, so some changes could be expected from Roy Hodgson. Meanwhile, Leicester have won four out of their last six matches but there could be a very different team seen to the one in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Boxing Day.

Here is how we expect both sides to line-up for the clash at Selhurst Park:

Crystal Palace

Ahead of the game, Hodgson has plenty of injury worries to contend with, particularly in defence. Centre-backs Gary Cahill and Mamadou Sakho are both ruled out. Martin Kelly is also on the sidelines. This could lead to a similar back-four that shipped three against Aston Villa being named once again, albeit Nathaniel Clyne could get a recall in place of Joel Ward.

Jairo Riedewald could be an option to come into midfield, with Luka Milivojevic slightly struggling for form and may well be a good candidate to give the Eagles some solidarity. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp are likely to take up positions out-wide.

Jordan Ayew was named on the bench during the defeat at Villa Park, with Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha leading the line but the Ghanaian could be afforded an opportunity against Leicester.

Starting XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Dann, Kouyate, Clyne; Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur, Eze; Ayew, Zaha.

Leicester City

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has already suggested that he could make sweeping changes for this game, as he did for a similar fixture against West Ham United last season.

The Northern-Irishman has confirmed that Caglar Soyuncu, who scored in this game last year, will be included in the squad, likely from the start. He should partner Wesley Fofana at the heart of defence. The Foxes' manager also suggested Timothy Castagne could drop out of the starting XI following his return. He could be replaced by Luke Thomas.

One advantage of Leicester's European exploits this season is that their fringe players have enjoyed plenty of football. The Foxes have plenty of strength in depth in midfield, with the likes of Dennis Praet, Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury all more than capable of coming in.

Meanwhile, forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez could be selected to lead the line for the visitors.

Starting XI: Schmeichel; Thomas, Soyuncu, Fofana, Justin; Mendy, Praet, Maddison; Perez, Barnes, Iheanacho.

Prediction

Crystal Palace really need a reaction to two poor defeats and they have a great opportunity against a Leicester side that is set to rotate. The Foxes have been tremendous on the road so far this season though, so will be an extremely tough nut to crack.

Despite the 2020/21 campaign already having produced a few shock results, this one should go in the direction of the more fancied Foxes.

2-0 Leicester.