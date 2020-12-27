Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: FT As It Happened
Creator: Pool Credit: Getty Images

23:193 months ago

FT

Disappointment for Liverpool who drop two points at home to a resolute West Brom side.
23:143 months ago

89'

Superb save denies Firmino a late winner. 

Origi on. 

23:093 months ago

85'

Five minutes left and Liverpool need to rally themselves for a big finale after a flat second half performance. 
23:043 months ago

Goal

Goal. West Brom equalise.
22:593 months ago

78'

Alexander-Arnold goes close from a long range free-kick but his effort goes just over the bar. 
22:543 months ago

69'

Clear evidence of why Liverpool need to find a second goal to put clear distance between the two sides. 
22:493 months ago

72'

Huge chance for West Brom but Karlan Grant is denied by Alisson Becker when through on goal. 
22:443 months ago

67'

Free header for Salah who gets under his effort and skies it over the bar. 
22:393 months ago

65'

Liverpool not finding their stride in the second-half and are becoming sloppy in possession. 
22:343 months ago

Jurgen Klopp Is Fuming

The Reds boss is livid and is booked for his reaction as he berates Kevin Friend. 
22:293 months ago

Rhys Williams Coming On

Rhys Williams is going to replace Joel Matip who is walking off in some discomfort. 
22:243 months ago

Joel Matip Down Injured

Liverpool centre-half Joel Matip is struggling with what looks to be a groin problem.
22:193 months ago

54'

Some nervy moments for Liverpool as West Brom show more of an attacking impetus at the start of the second-half.
22:143 months ago

46'

Early volley from Henderson swerves narrowly wide as the West Brom 'keeper watches on. 
22:093 months ago

Second Half

Liverpool get us going again at Anfield. 
22:043 months ago

HT Analysis

Liverpool won't want this dragging on at 1-0 for much longer given their domination. 

Klopp will have on eye on giving minutes to some returning players ahead of a busy upcoming schedule. 

Game to win first and the German boss will want a two or three goal lead as soon as possible. 

21:593 months ago

Half-Time

Liverpool lead at the break and have dominated the ball without creating a clear cut chance to double their advantage.
21:543 months ago

41'

Approaching half-time and yet more frustration for Liverpool as plenty of possession and crosses can't lead to another clear sight of goal. 
21:493 months ago

36'

Wasteful at times from Liverpool as too many crosses are straight at the 'keeper.
21:443 months ago

32'

Little action in front of goal for five minutes but Liverpool still probing for another.
21:393 months ago

Mane More

Liverpool's Senegalese winger could conceivably had had a hat-trick inside half an hour as the Reds look double their lead. 
21:343 months ago

22'

So close. More last ditch defending keeps it at 1-0 as Mane is denied what would have been a simple tap in following a delightful first time ball from Alexander-Arnold. 
21:293 months ago

20'

Mane goes close again as he runs across his defender to glance a header towards goal. Just wide. 
21:243 months ago

17'

More patient build up almost leads to another opening for Mane but this time its cleared. 

The resulting corner presents a glorious chance for Salah.

21:193 months ago

GOAL!

Unbelievable finish from Mane who's chest control is sublime before he fires home. 
21:143 months ago

10'

GOAL! Sadio Mane opens the scoring for Liverpool!
21:093 months ago

5'

First five minutes played exclusively in West Brom's half with Liverpool looking to pick a way through a compact visiting defence. 
21:043 months ago

Quiet Start

Quiet start at Anfield with Liverpool settling down into possession.
20:593 months ago

Kick-Off

West Brom get us underway
20:543 months ago

Players Are Out

Both sides are out at Anfield and lining up ahead of this crucial festive fixture.
20:493 months ago

Pre-Match Thoughts

Five minutes until kick-off...

Expect the Reds to dominate possession and create plenty of chances with Salah and co. having plenty of sights at goal. 

Liverpool should have too much for West Brom and I predicted a 4-0 home victory. 

20:443 months ago

Klopp Speaks

On Keita: ''He's a little bit injured, unfortunately. Nothing else to say.'' 

On going clear: ''First we need to think about todays game. New manager - they lost the last game and we won. We need to have solutions to any problems.''

20:393 months ago

30 Minutes Until Kick-Off

We have just 30 minutes until kick-off at Anfield and we will hear from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the build up as well as giving pre-match preview and prediction. 
20:343 months ago

How To Watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

 

If you want to follow the action on the internet, stick with VAVEL UK. 

20:293 months ago

Away Incentives

West Brom could move to within a point of safety with a win whist any positive result would give new boss Sam Allardyce his first points in charge of the Baggies. 
20:243 months ago

Home Incentives

Liverpool can go five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win as well as the opportunity to make it 67 unbeaten league matches at Anfield. 
20:193 months ago

Confirmed West Brom Team News

XI: Johnstone, Furlong, O'Shea, Ajayi, Gibbs, Phillips, Sawyers, Gallagher, Diangana, Robinson, Grant. 
20:143 months ago

No Keita

Naby Keita is absent from the Liverpool squad - will relay information as to why when we have it. 
20:093 months ago

Confirmed Liverpool Team News

XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, HendersoN, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane. 

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams, Phillips

20:043 months ago

What's To Come

We will be back around 15:30 for confirmed team news as well as pre-match build up and TV information before kick-off at Anfield. 
19:593 months ago

Last Meeting

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since April 2018 when it finished 2-2 at The Hawthorns. 

Late Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon goals pegged the Reds back after Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah had put them two up. 

19:543 months ago

West Brom Team News

The visitors will be without central midfielder Jake Livermore who was sent off last weekend as Allardyce lost his first game in charge against Midlands rivals Aston Villa. 
19:493 months ago

Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool's most fabled summer recruit is also edging closer to a return however he isn't expected to be involved today but could still feature against Newcastle United.
19:443 months ago

Liverpool Team News

After a season plagued by injury the list of absentees is slowly but surely becoming less of a hinderance as James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to return either today or on Wednesday. 
19:393 months ago

Big Sam

Liverpool will come up against a familiar foe this afternoon with Sam Allardyce bringing his newly found charges to Merseyside with the former Everton manager hoping to resurrect West Brom's season. 
19:343 months ago

Capital Gains

Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to capitalise on their lead at the summit following last weeks back to back victories over London opposition. 
19:293 months ago

Rare Break!

Liverpool come into the clash at Anfield having been afforded a rare eight day break following their resounding victory over Crystal Palace last weekend. 
19:243 months ago

Introduction

I’m Dan Clubbe and I’ll be providing the key pre-match information before switching to live match commentary.
19:243 months ago

Welcome!

