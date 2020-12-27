As it happened: West Ham 2-2 Brighton

ADVERTISEMENT
Final-Time: West Ham 2-2 Brighton
90' Four minutes of added time with Hammers pushing, could we see another hero moment from a player in claret and blue?
GOAL!: West Ham 2-2 Brighton
What is going on???
Soucek heads in Cresswell's corner and we're back level!
Could we see a late winner in this game?
Soucek heads in Cresswell's corner and we're back level!
Could we see a late winner in this game?
GOAL!: West Ham 1-2 Brighton
Ah, nevermind.
March whipped in a great corner, Soucek's clearance hit Dunk's arm and he finished the rebound.
VAR checked for handball, but it was given. Baffling decision considering the rules.
March whipped in a great corner, Soucek's clearance hit Dunk's arm and he finished the rebound.
VAR checked for handball, but it was given. Baffling decision considering the rules.
GOAL!: West Ham 1-1 Brighton
And we're level!
Ben Johnson with his first-ever Premier League goal! Great work from Yarmolenko and Lanzini in the build-up, very calm finishing from the 20-year-old into the top corner.
Finally, West Ham have found their breakaway.
Ben Johnson with his first-ever Premier League goal! Great work from Yarmolenko and Lanzini in the build-up, very calm finishing from the 20-year-old into the top corner.
Finally, West Ham have found their breakaway.
48' First shot on target from the Hammers!
A good cross from Declan Rice but Sebastien Haller's headed effort was saved by Sanchez.
A good cross from Declan Rice but Sebastien Haller's headed effort was saved by Sanchez.
46' And we are back underway!
Two changes at half-time, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko replaced Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen.
Two changes at half-time, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko replaced Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen.
Half-Time: West Ham 0-1 Brighton
45 minutes gone, and unfortunately, nothing will bring them back. This feels like torture to watch with my vital power slowly being drained out of my body.
Neal Maupay's late goal separating the sides so far.
Neal Maupay's late goal separating the sides so far.
GOAL!: West Ham 0-1 Brighton
And there we go. Completely deserved.
Neal Maupay puts Brighton ahead.
Neal Maupay puts Brighton ahead.
43' And there's the second shot on target. March skipped past Coufal but fired it straight at Fabiański.
27' Oh, nice, finally a shot on target. Webster headed straight at Fabiański.
17' Great cross from Solly March from the left but Angelo Ogbonna did enough to throw off Danny Welbeck, who scuffed his effort wide.
10' Three consecutive corners for West Ham, no shots on target.
Jarrod Bowen's delivery hasn't been any good so far.
Jarrod Bowen's delivery hasn't been any good so far.
2' First chance for the visitors but Danny Welbeck shoots wide from a tight angle.
Kick-Off: West Ham 0-0 Brighton
And we are underway!
Hammers looking to keep up with the TOP 9, Brighton to escape Fulham and out of the relegation zone.
Big game for both teams.
Hammers looking to keep up with the TOP 9, Brighton to escape Fulham and out of the relegation zone.
Big game for both teams.
The teams are out on the pitch with the kick-off imminent.
Kick-off 🔜#WHUBHA pic.twitter.com/QAjlqbmBIi— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 27, 2020
Brighton starting XI:
Sanchez; White, Dunk (C), Webster; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Burn; Trossard, Maupay; Welbeck.
💪 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦…— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) December 27, 2020
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/syW3ppKaYm
West Ham starting XI:
Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal Rice, Soucek, Noble (C), Johnson; Bowen, Haller.
Our starting XI this afternoon...#WHUBHA pic.twitter.com/h7NsM8wNSW— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 27, 2020
Where to watch
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.
If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Brighton & Hove Albion predicted lineup
Sanchez; White, Dunk (C), Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Lallana, March; Maupay, Connolly, Trossard
West Ham United predicted lineup
Fabiański, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice (C), Snodgrass; Bowen, Haller, Benrahma.
Player to watch
After two point-winning goals, Sebastien Haller's performance against Chelsea has left a lot of fans disappointed.
But now with David Moyes potentially setting his team back into a three-at-the-back system, the Frenchman could provide that cutting edge for the Hammers to finally beat Brighton, for the first time in their Premier League history.
But now with David Moyes potentially setting his team back into a three-at-the-back system, the Frenchman could provide that cutting edge for the Hammers to finally beat Brighton, for the first time in their Premier League history.
Previous encounters
Head-to-head record looks like West Ham are in for a tough game as since Brighton's promotion in 2018 they are yet to win against the Seagulls, with three draws and three losses so far.
The last time the Hammers managed to beat the visitors was in April 2012, back in the Championship.
Current form
The hosts are coming into the game off an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Chelsea FC. And while the performance certainly wasn't bad, it looks like without Arthur Masuaku the Hammers can't find their feet after coming back into the back-four system.
The visitors, who currently hover just above the relegation zone only one point over Fulham FC, have not been enjoying themselves this season. Despite creating a lot of chances, they've been too wasteful in front of the net which so far has been proving costly.
Kick-off time
West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:15 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
West Ham continue their embarrassing record of not being able to beat Brighton in the Premier League - that's seven out of seven now.
And as I've said before the game, questions need to be asked because the visitors were for the taking but the team selection cost the Hammers the game.
Both West Ham and Brighton remain in their positions in the league table - 10th and 17th respectively.