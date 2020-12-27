As it happened: West Ham 2-2 Brighton
(Photo by Neil Hall/PA Images via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

17:093 months ago

Final-Time: West Ham 2-2 Brighton

Nope, we can't.

West Ham continue their embarrassing record of not being able to beat Brighton in the Premier League - that's seven out of seven now.

And as I've said before the game, questions need to be asked because the visitors were for the taking but the team selection cost the Hammers the game.

Both West Ham and Brighton remain in their positions in the league table - 10th and 17th respectively.
17:033 months ago
90' Four minutes of added time with Hammers pushing, could we see another hero moment from a player in claret and blue?
16:573 months ago

GOAL!: West Ham 2-2 Brighton

What is going on???

Soucek heads in Cresswell's corner and we're back level!

Could we see a late winner in this game?
16:473 months ago

GOAL!: West Ham 1-2 Brighton

Ah, nevermind.

March whipped in a great corner, Soucek's clearance hit Dunk's arm and he finished the rebound.

VAR checked for handball, but it was given. Baffling decision considering the rules.
16:343 months ago

GOAL!: West Ham 1-1 Brighton

And we're level!

Ben Johnson with his first-ever Premier League goal! Great work from Yarmolenko and Lanzini in the build-up, very calm finishing from the 20-year-old into the top corner.

Finally, West Ham have found their breakaway.
16:213 months ago
48' First shot on target from the Hammers!

A good cross from Declan Rice but Sebastien Haller's headed effort was saved by Sanchez.
16:183 months ago
46' And we are back underway!

Two changes at half-time, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko replaced Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen.
16:093 months ago

Half-Time: West Ham 0-1 Brighton

45 minutes gone, and unfortunately, nothing will bring them back. This feels like torture to watch with my vital power slowly being drained out of my body.

Neal Maupay's late goal separating the sides so far.
16:023 months ago

GOAL!: West Ham 0-1 Brighton

And there we go. Completely deserved.

Neal Maupay puts Brighton ahead.
15:593 months ago
43' And there's the second shot on target. March skipped past Coufal but fired it straight at Fabiański.
15:433 months ago
27' Oh, nice, finally a shot on target. Webster headed straight at Fabiański.
15:363 months ago
17' Great cross from Solly March from the left but Angelo Ogbonna did enough to throw off Danny Welbeck, who scuffed his effort wide.
15:273 months ago
10' Three consecutive corners for West Ham, no shots on target.

Jarrod Bowen's delivery hasn't been any good so far.
15:173 months ago
2' First chance for the visitors but Danny Welbeck shoots wide from a tight angle.
15:163 months ago

Kick-Off: West Ham 0-0 Brighton

And we are underway!

Hammers looking to keep up with the TOP 9, Brighton to escape Fulham and out of the relegation zone.

Big game for both teams.
15:113 months ago
The teams are out on the pitch with the kick-off imminent.
15:073 months ago
14:263 months ago

Brighton starting XI:

Sanchez; White, Dunk (C), Webster; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Burn; Trossard, Maupay; Welbeck.
14:213 months ago

West Ham starting XI:

Fabianski; Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal Rice, Soucek, Noble (C), Johnson; Bowen, Haller.
10:333 months ago

Where to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you can't, the game will be available through the NOW TV pass.

If you want to follow it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

10:283 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion predicted lineup

Sanchez; White, Dunk (C), Webster; Veltman, Bissouma, Lallana, March; Maupay, Connolly, Trossard
10:233 months ago

West Ham United predicted lineup

Fabiański, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Coufal, Soucek, Rice (C), Snodgrass; Bowen, Haller, Benrahma.
10:183 months ago

Player to watch

After two point-winning goals, Sebastien Haller's performance against Chelsea has left a lot of fans disappointed.

But now with David Moyes potentially setting his team back into a three-at-the-back system, the Frenchman could provide that cutting edge for the Hammers to finally beat Brighton, for the first time in their Premier League history.
10:133 months ago

Previous encounters

Head-to-head record looks like West Ham are in for a tough game as since Brighton's promotion in 2018 they are yet to win against the Seagulls, with three draws and three losses so far.

The last time the Hammers managed to beat the visitors was in April 2012, back in the Championship.

10:083 months ago

Current form

The hosts are coming into the game off an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Chelsea FC. And while the performance certainly wasn't bad, it looks like without Arthur Masuaku the Hammers can't find their feet after coming back into the back-four system.

The visitors, who currently hover just above the relegation zone only one point over Fulham FC, have not been enjoying themselves this season. Despite creating a lot of chances, they've been too wasteful in front of the net which so far has been proving costly.

10:033 months ago

Kick-off time

West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the London Stadium, London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:15 GMT.
09:583 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion!
My name is Alan Rzepa and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
VAVEL Logo