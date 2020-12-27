Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score and Stream in EPL

ADVERTISEMENT
Saiss fires Wolves level at the death!!
FT | #WOL 1-1 #TOT— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2020
Saiss' late goal earns a thoroughly deserved point for Wolves! #WOLTOT
⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/iqOo9j3zAp
The STATS!!
Possession: Wolves 55% - 45% Spurs
Shots: Wolves 11 - 6 Spurs
Shots on Target: Wolves 6 - 3 Spurs
Pass Accuracy: 85% - 78% Spurs
Full Time Thoughts...
Fabio Silva had a huge chance to win it at the death but his header was saved by Lloris.
FT' - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
94' - Lloris to the rescue.
93' - The game could go either way.
91' - Final Change for Wolves
OFF: Daniel Podence
ON: Vitinha
90' - Added Time
85' - Wolves GOAL!!
85' GOALLLLL WOLVESSS
82' - Changes all round.
Wolves
OFF: Joao Moutinho
ON: Owen Otasowie
Spurs
OFF: Heung-Min Son
ON: Eric Lamela
79' - Classic Mourinho...
74' - Substitution for Wolves
OFF: Fernando Marcal
ON: Rayan Ait-Nouri
70' - Marcal down and it doesn't look good.
69' - Substitution for Spurs
OFF: Tanguy Ndombele
ON: Moussa Sissoko
67' - Neto turning up the heat.
62' - Substitution for Spurs...
OFF: Sergio Reguilon
ON: Steven Bergwijn
59' - Wolves come close this time.
58' - Spurs come close.
Good signs for Wolves
Good news for Wolves, but are they able to do it against a well drilled Mourinho side?
49' - Wolves have started the better side.
45' - Second Half underway
He has been the difference...
Tanguy Ndombele’s first half by numbers vs. Wolves:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 27, 2020
100% tackles won
82% pass accuracy
3 ball recoveries
2 chances created
2 fouls suffered
1 shot
1 goal
The difference so far. 🇫🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/0Uy6vbl9V8
Wolves need to get going in the second half.
This game has the look of Wolves vs Chelsea, when Wolves scored two in the second half to win the game.
HALF TIME STAT ATTACK!!
Possession: Wolves 53% - 47% Spurs
Shots: Wolves 4 - 5 Spurs
Shots on Target: Wolves 2 - 3 Spurs
Pass Accuracy: Wolves 86% - 82% Spurs
HALF TIME: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR.
Wolves have shown signs and have had half chances, but still haven't broken though yet.
Nuno will once again have to deliver a strong half time team talk in order to get his side firing.
44' - Approaching half time...
So far though, Tottenham have stood firm.
Ndombele is having a brilliant game, controlling the midfield.
38' - Podence with a good chance.
33' - Starting to look like classic Jose.
27' - Fabio Silva comes close.
22' - Coady down and injured.
16' - Wolves free kick.
57 seconds it took...
⏱ 𝟬𝟬:𝟱𝟳#WOLTOT pic.twitter.com/RqS1QGkRVE— Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2020
Wolves are struggling here...
01' - Tottenham Goal.
01' - GOALLL: SPURS LEAD.
KICK OFF: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR.
The teams are out!!
Kick off soon!!
Such a huge game for Wolves tonight, if they can get the win then they will be right back into the top 6 conversation.
How good is it to see these two in the stadium?
December 27, 2020
Last time out...
Having come back from one goal down, twice, Wolves' number 9 settled the score and clinched the old gold of Wolves all three points.
However tonight, none of the goal scores that night will be on the pitch tonight for Wolves as Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty have left the club, and Raul Jimenez is out injured.
A huge milestone for the skipper tonight!!
Conor Coady makes his 250th appearance in gold & black tonight.— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2020
A fantastic milestone for the skipper 👏 pic.twitter.com/gzGZOtxidu
The Wolves boys are here!!
The boys are here! 👋 pic.twitter.com/NAXHPZ0XGM— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2020
Where will his side sit after tonight?
“You win one game and you are 2nd, 3rd or 4th. You lose two points and you are 7th, 8th or 9th.— Purely Football (@PurelyFootball) December 27, 2020
The Premier League is beautiful”
- Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/aah5BTjhPq
4 at the back for the wanderers!!
If Tottenham sit back like we know they tend to do, they will have to deal with Adama, Podence, Neto and Fabio Silva all at once.
It will be an interesting game tonight.
SPURS STARTING XI!!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟢 Lloris (C), Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Son, Kane.@WilliamHill latest (18+):https://t.co/8W7OlVlCP4#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/PRS2bgtW4D— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 27, 2020
WOLVES STARTING XI!!
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague fixture against @SpursOfficial. #WOLTOT— Wolves (@Wolves) December 27, 2020
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/4e9WbM5pgI
Tottenham Hotspur predicted line up...
Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilón, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Lucas, Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.
Wolves predicted line up...
Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence.
Not ideal preparations for the home side.
Bad news for Wolves' Nuno Espírito Santo has been locked out of the building🔒 pic.twitter.com/71UfcDLwRX— Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2020
The visitors form...
However, in midweek Spurs beat Stoke City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.
Last 5 games: LLDWD
The hosts form...
They will be wanting to bounce back here and put in the performance that they did in the second half against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago.
Last 5 games: LWLLW
Kick off time.
