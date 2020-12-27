Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score and Stream in EPL
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Pedro Neto (C) celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 15, 2020. - (R) (Photo by Michael Steele / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

22:203 months ago

That's all for now...

I've been Ed Hague-Saunders, thank you for following tonight's action from the Molineux.
22:193 months ago

Saiss fires Wolves level at the death!!

22:183 months ago

The STATS!!

The statistics from tonight's game.

Possession: Wolves 55% - 45% Spurs

Shots: Wolves 11 - 6 Spurs

Shots on Target: Wolves 6 - 3 Spurs

Pass Accuracy: 85% - 78% Spurs

22:133 months ago

Full Time Thoughts...

A brilliant, resilient Wolves second half display as they largely dominated the match. A lapse in concentration from the Wolves defence and Rui Patricio allowed Ndombele's strike to give the visitors a lead, but a excellent header from Romain Saiss got Wolves back on level terms.

Fabio Silva had a huge chance to win it at the death but his header was saved by Lloris.

22:113 months ago

FT' - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

The points are squared as it finishes 1-1 at the Molineux.
22:093 months ago

94' - Lloris to the rescue.

Neto beats his man down the left and crossed the ball in to a free Adama in the middle of the box, but Lloris is out to stop the cross.
22:073 months ago

93' - The game could go either way.

This game could honestly go either way right now. Edge of seat stuff.
22:053 months ago

91' - Final Change for Wolves

The final change for Wolves.

OFF: Daniel Podence

ON: Vitinha

22:043 months ago

90' - Added Time

6 minutes added on for either team to find a winner!!
22:013 months ago

85' - Wolves GOAL!!

It's a corner from Neto which is whipped in and met by a bullet header from Romain Saiss, who had lost his marker. Could Wolves do it again? They couldn't could they?!?
21:593 months ago

85' GOALLLLL WOLVESSS

Wolves are LEVEL!!! Romain SAISS from the corner!!!
21:583 months ago

82' - Changes all round.

Changes for both Spurs and Wolves.

Wolves

OFF: Joao Moutinho

ON: Owen Otasowie

Spurs

OFF: Heung-Min Son

ON: Eric Lamela

21:543 months ago

79' - Classic Mourinho...

This is now Wolves attack vs Spurs defence. Wolves moving the ball from side to side but to no avail yet.
21:483 months ago

74' - Substitution for Wolves

Wolves' first change is a forced one due to the injury to Marcal.

OFF: Fernando Marcal

ON: Rayan Ait-Nouri

21:453 months ago

70' - Marcal down and it doesn't look good.

Fernando Marcal is down and receiving treatment for what looks to be a hamstring injury. Rayan Ait-Nouri looks to be coming on.
21:443 months ago

69' - Substitution for Spurs

Spurs' second change.

OFF: Tanguy Ndombele

ON: Moussa Sissoko

21:423 months ago

67' - Neto turning up the heat.

Neto uses the dummy run of Fabio Silva to open up the space for a shot, but it is blocked and goes behind for a corner. Nothing comes from it but Wolves are certainly growing into this game.
21:373 months ago

62' - Substitution for Spurs...

First change for Spurs.

OFF: Sergio Reguilon

ON: Steven Bergwijn

21:343 months ago

59' - Wolves come close this time.

Back and forth game this is. Pedro Neto makes a dazzling run down the left hand side of the pitch and beats Ben Davies, before giving it to Silva who just couldn't get the ball under control. It rolls through to Lloris.
21:333 months ago

58' - Spurs come close.

Eric Dier hits a free kick from roughly 30 yards out, but it sails wide of Patricio's right post. Danger averted for Wolves.
21:283 months ago

Good signs for Wolves

Since the start of last season, Wolves have scored more goals than any other team in the league - 65 to be exact. 

Good news for Wolves, but are they able to do it against a well drilled Mourinho side?

21:253 months ago

49' - Wolves have started the better side.

Wolves have started the second half the much better side. Fabio Silva has gone over in the box, which was judged not to be a foul. Neto and Traore have also been much better.
21:193 months ago

45' - Second Half underway

We are underway at the molineux for the second half.
21:163 months ago

He has been the difference...

21:133 months ago

Wolves need to get going in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, the side that over the past few years has been known for coming from behind and coming on strong in the second half - and boy do they need it now!!

This game has the look of Wolves vs Chelsea, when Wolves scored two in the second half to win the game.

21:093 months ago

HALF TIME STAT ATTACK!!

Half Time statistics:

Possession: Wolves 53% - 47% Spurs

Shots: Wolves 4 - 5 Spurs

Shots on Target: Wolves 2 - 3 Spurs

Pass Accuracy: Wolves 86% - 82% Spurs

21:043 months ago

HALF TIME: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 0-1 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR.

Half Time at the Molineux, Spurs lead thanks to a Tanguy Ndombele strike inside the first minute.

Wolves have shown signs and have had half chances, but still haven't broken though yet.

Nuno will once again have to deliver a strong half time team talk in order to get his side firing.

21:013 months ago

44' - Approaching half time...

As we approach half time, Wolves are once again showing signs of breaking down Spurs. 

So far though, Tottenham have stood firm.

Ndombele is having a brilliant game, controlling the midfield.

20:553 months ago

38' - Podence with a good chance.

The ball falls to Podence just inside the box who hits it on the volley, but it is straight into the hands of Lloris. Wolves slowly but surely growing into this game.
20:493 months ago

33' - Starting to look like classic Jose.

This game is starting to look a bit like a classic Jose Mourinho match. Wolves having the ball and moving from side to side, but not really getting anywhere while Spurs look to hit on the counter.
20:443 months ago

27' - Fabio Silva comes close.

Fabio Silva latches onto a cross from Nelson Semedo but puts it wide and smashes the side netting. Brilliant passage of play from Wolves, who are definitely growing into this game.
20:383 months ago

22' - Coady down and injured.

Conor Coady went down and there has been a rather long stoppage in play, but he is now up and back on the field on play.
20:323 months ago

16' - Wolves free kick.

Davies commits a foul on Daniel Podence right on the edge of penalty area. Saiss over it but nothing comes from it as it is hit into the wall.
20:293 months ago

57 seconds it took...

20:273 months ago

Wolves are struggling here...

Wolves are struggling to get any control of the game so far here after going behind early. Semedo looks threatening down the right wing with Adama Traore. Signs for Wolves but they are struggling.
20:183 months ago

01' - Tottenham Goal.

Tottenham win the corner in the first play of the game. Wolves only half deal with the delivery as the clear to the edge of the box but it falls to Ndombele who strikes from range and beats Patricio.
20:163 months ago

01' - GOALLL: SPURS LEAD.

Spurs take the lead inside the first minute of the match. Ndombele the scorer.
20:153 months ago

KICK OFF: WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR.

The game is underway here at the Molineux, Spurs take the centre kick.
20:123 months ago

The teams are out!!

Both teams are out on the pitch and ready to start the match.
20:103 months ago

Kick off soon!!

Kick off in just over 5 minutes time.

Such a huge game for Wolves tonight, if they can get the win then they will be right back into the top 6 conversation.

20:043 months ago

How good is it to see these two in the stadium?

19:563 months ago

Last time out...

Last time Wolverhampton Wanderers played Spurs the Midlands side came out on top, winning 3-2. 

Having come back from one goal down, twice, Wolves' number 9 settled the score and clinched the old gold of Wolves all three points.

However tonight, none of the goal scores that night will be on the pitch tonight for Wolves as Diogo Jota and Matt Doherty have left the club, and Raul Jimenez is out injured.

19:503 months ago

A huge milestone for the skipper tonight!!

19:393 months ago

The Wolves boys are here!!

19:353 months ago

Where will his side sit after tonight?

19:273 months ago

4 at the back for the wanderers!!

Nuno goes for a back 4 tonight in an attempt to disrupt Spurs and the way that Mourinho likes to play. 

If Tottenham sit back like we know they tend to do, they will have to deal with Adama, Podence, Neto and Fabio Silva all at once.

It will be an interesting game tonight.

19:193 months ago

SPURS STARTING XI!!

Here is how Tottenham Hotspur line up for the game.

19:183 months ago

WOLVES STARTING XI!!

Here is how Wolverhampton Wanderers Line up for today's game.

19:173 months ago

Tottenham Hotspur predicted line up...

Tottenham Hotspur predicted Line-Ups (4-2-3-1):

Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Reguilón, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Lucas, Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane.

19:083 months ago

Wolves predicted line up...

Wolves predicted Line-Ups (3-4-3):

Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Fernando Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto, Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence.

18:573 months ago

Not ideal preparations for the home side.

18:173 months ago

The visitors form...

Spurs come into this game off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City the last time they played in the league. A game in which they didn’t look confident or assured in at all.

However, in midweek Spurs beat Stoke City in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup.

Last 5 games: LLDWD

18:043 months ago

The hosts form...

The hosts come into this game having fallen short last time out, away at Burnley. 

They will be wanting to bounce back here and put in the performance that they did in the second half against Chelsea a couple of weeks ago.

Last 5 games: LWLLW

17:433 months ago

Kick off time.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Molineux, Wolverhampton, England. The kick off is scheduled for 19:15 GMT.
20:473 months ago

WELCOME TO THE GAME!!

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur!

I'm Ed Hague-Saunders and I'll be your host for this game. 

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team news, how to watch and score updates as it all unfolds! 

VAVEL Logo