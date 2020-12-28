Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted line ups and how to watch

The Tuesday night fixture sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United host Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Wolves come into this fixture having played just over 48 hours before against Tottenham Hotspur, where they rescued a point late on thanks to Romain Saiss.

Manchester United come into this game having been unbeaten in the previous eight league games, as they come into this game having scored 11 goals in their last three games.

Currently sitting fourth in the table, Manchester United will be confident of getting a positive result against Wolves, who are 11th.

Team News

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will most probably be weaker than the fielded side at Spurs, due to the time between the two games. After going behind so early against Spurs, the Wolves boss has already said that changes will have to be made in order to keep his squad fresh.

Embed from Getty Images

Elsewhere, Wolves will continue to be without Raúl Jimenez who fractured his skull against Arsenal a few weeks ago, and will also be without Willy Boly and Leander Dendonker who picked up knocks against Chelsea.

Jonny Castro Otto also remains out.

As for the hosts, Aaron Wan Bissaka is a doubt after he has only just returned to Manchester United training this past week, meanwhile Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof are potential misses for the Reds, as Ole has revealed they both picked up knocks last time out.

Ones to Watch

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Embed from Getty Images

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Fernandes has hit the ground running and has made a huge impact on the Red Devils. He currently has 18 goals in 28 games, which for an attacking midfielder is an excellent return.

The Portuguese midfielder has been deadly in front of goal and also when linking up with his fellow attackers such as Rashford and Martial. This season alone, Fernandes has been directly involved with 16 goals in only 14 games in the league, and has been United's main threat since arriving at the club in 2019.

With the system United play, Fernandes is able to find the spaces and gaps between the opposition midfield and defence. With Daniel James and Rashford either side of him, he is able to play cute and clever passes round the corner through to the wide men or either turn on the ball and play straight and direct passes forward to the striker, Anthony Martial or Edinson Cavani.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Daniel Podence

Embed from Getty Images

Despite not being the main man in Wolves' draw against Spurs, Daniel Podence once again showed that he is a special talent in the way that he carries the ball.

The Portuguese winger has stepped up to the plate recently since the injury to Raúl, having scored three goals that have been of huge importance for Wolves.

Podence is brilliant in the way that he plays, dragging defenders out of position before beating them 1v1 or playing it to a team mate who has occupied the space that has been vacated.

Podence and Pedro Neto have linked up brilliantly this season for Wolves, and have been a real threat to every defence that they have faced. Through an ever-improving Fabio Silva and an electric Adama Traore in there, Wolves will always be a threat on the front foot.

Predicted Line-Ups

Wolves (4-2-3-1): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Aït-Nouri, Neves, Otasowie, Neto, Vitinha, Podence, Silva.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Martial, James, Cavani.

How to Watch

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday 29th December 2020, and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Sports.