As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 Wolves: Rashford steals it for United at the death
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on December 29, 2020 in Manchester, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The verdict

Deserved? Probably not. But United will take it, a 1-0 win to see out the year, as Rashford steals the points at the death. Wolves will feel robbed, and fair enough - but United punish the negative football with a euphoric win at Old Trafford, after searching all evening for just a sight of goal.

They'll have to be much better against Liverpool - they'll have to be much better against Aston Villa on New Year's Day - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will definitely take it.

For Wolves, however, it was a cruel kick in the teeth after playing so well for the majority of the game with a much-rotated squad. It's a third straight away defeat for Wolves for the first time since 2012, and a trip to Brighton on the 2nd January could be a chance to put a stop to this poor run of form.

FT: Manchester United 1-0 Wolves

It wasn't pretty. At all. In fact, it was the worst win of United's calendar year. But this is what champions do - they pull results out of the bag. And if United want to be champions, they had to win tonight, pure and simple. The victory puts them two points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. For Wolves, however, it was a cruel twist of the knife, as they had played better football throughout the evening - but Rashford's deflected effort condemned them to a third away defeat on the spin. United take all three points, stealing them at the death - and end 2020 with a victory.
90+4' GOAL UNITED!!!

United steal it at the death! Marcus Rashford finds the net after a deflected effort finds its way past Patricio!

About time there was a goal!

90' The end is nigh...

Five minutes have been added on at the end of this drab affair - neither side look like they want the three points, Wolves have played tight at the back, United have looked pedestrian going forward. A goal looks the last thing that would be on the cards now... 
81' Ait-Nouri comes close!

Ait-Nouri finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left-hand side for the visitors, but his shot from the byline is palmed away by De Gea - there was no man in the middle for the visitors and so the left-wing-back - who has played so well today - had to have a go.

David de Gea has gone down after an accidental collision with Adama Traore.

77' Martial has a free shot, but it's far off-target

United are attacking with a bit more intensity now, and Pogba tees up Martial on the edge of the area, but the strike from the Frenchman is struck well over the bar - a poor effort from the striker that well surmises United's evening.
75' Chance for United as Pogba has a crack from distance!

Paul Pogba has a dig from distance after a neat ball from Bruno Fernandes, but the hit is saved by Patricio - but not without trouble.

This is what United have been lacking - they've needed to pepper Patricio with shots for the whole half, and Pogba might have injected some energy with that. 

72' Saiss comes close again - but the defender is offside.

A corner for Wolves is curled into the box, and Romain Saiss' header forces a wonderful save from David De Gea, but the Swiss defender was offside.
69' Cavani has the ball in the net - but he's been flagged for offside

Edinson Cavani has the ball in the net as United swing a corner in, but he's been flagged for offside.

There was a cry for handball as the ball brushes the arm of Connor Coady, but VAR adjudges it to be neither a goal nor a spot-kick.

68' Wolves make a change

Pedro Neto is replaced by Fabio Silva, as young forward replaces young forward for the visitors.
64' Martial on for United

Wow - this second-half has been really dull. United's flair and pace going forward in previous games in non-existent today, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be proactive in making changes.

This is a must-win game, and the manager has decided to bring on Anthony Martial in favour of Mason Greenwood, as Wolves come close again with a close-range header.

Rashford also has a headed effort from Bruno Fernandes' cross, but the header is spooned over the bar.

54' Substitution for Wolves

Vitinha will be the one to make way for the visitors after a solid showing, as Daniel Podence replaces him.
49' Rashford shown yellow card

Marcus Rashford is shown a yellow card after a late challenge on Adama Traore.
46' Back underway!

Bruno Fernandes kicks us off and we are back underway from Old Trafford!
The two sides are back out!

The sides are back out and ready to kick us off for the second half!

United will be attacking the Stretford End, with Wolves going towards the scoreboard end of the ground.

United have also made a half-time change, as Luke Shaw replaces an injured Alex Telles.

HT: Manchester United 0-0 Wolves

It's not been the best of halves for either side, with United struggling to penetrate a resolute Wolves defence. Bruno Fernandes had the best chance for the hosts with a volley from close range, while Wolves have tested David De Gea with Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss.

However, both defences have held strong and the game is goalless at the interval.

44' Late first-half showing from United

Fernandes puts a ball across the face of goal but there is no striker to bundle it home. United are looking for a late first-half opener, and a quick Wolves break soon after sees Bailly nick the ball that was intended for Adama Traore, who was in bags of space.

Rashford also found himself behind the defence a moment later, but he was adjudged to be offside.

39' Saiss comes close again!

Good free-kick from the visitors, as it's played in from the far side of the pitch into the front post, where Saiss gets away from Rashford and slides it towards goal, but a great stop from De Gea keeps the game scoreless.

Wolves have been the better side here, four of their seven shots on target compared to just one of United's four shots.

34' Chance for United!

Bruno Fernandes comes close for the Reds, as a volley from a Mason Greenwood cross is saved by the keeper. Cavani tries to hook it over his shoulder on the rebound, but it's nowhere near - such a shame as that was a solid chance for the hosts.
26' Cavani gets a header away

A neat ball across from the left finds Cavani - who may have been slightly offside - but the striker's header is glanced off the top of his head and rolls wide of goal.
22' Saiss comes close for Wolves

Romain Saiss comes close for the visitors, with an effort that comes off the crossbar as De Gea gets to it.

United defending well but going forward they are struggling to break down Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

21' Not the most entertaining of starts at Old Trafford

Last time United were at home, they put two past Leeds in the first five minutes - but this is more of a nervy, cagey affair at the Theatre of Dreams.

United controlling the ball but the visitors defending well, and when Wolves can play on the break, the Reds are dealing with it well thanks to tracking-back from the likes of Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.

13' Chance for Wolves!

David de Gea over-commits himself in an effort for the visitors, and recovers as Wolves wait for a man to help the attack.

Neves strikes a tough one from distance - a classic hit from the midfielder - but De Gea punches away and United clear the danger.

11' Vitinha has a go

Wolves in again after ten minutes, as the debutant Vitinha has a go from range. It clearly catches De Gea off guard as the keeper doesn't clasp it straight away, but there's no danger of a mistake from the Spaniard.
8' First shot of the game for Wolves

Adama Traore hasn't scored for one year for the visitors, so you can bet he'll be on the scoresheet tonight! A tricky run from Traore beats Fernandes and Maguire, before laying it off to Neto, who has a go from the edge of the box - but De Gea comfortably saves.

United go up the other end a moment later but it's a wasteful chance from the Reds, other than to test Rui Patricio in the Wolves' goal.

3' Corner to the Reds

Nice, quick move from United, as Telles tries to find Cavani in the box, but the visitors nick it away and force a corner. 

The set-piece comes to nothing as United put some early pressure on the three-man defence of Wolves.

1' Kick-off - we're underway!

Wolves kick us off, and we are underway!

Manchester United are attacking the scoreboard end in the first half, with the visitors kicking towards the Stretford End.

 

The two sides are out!

Wolves have made their entrance first, and will be lining up in their traditional orange shirts, black shorts and orange socks.

The hosts are second to enter the field, playing in their traditional red shirts, white shorts and black socks.

United are in need of three points to prove their title ambitions, while Wolves need a victory to strive for continental qualification. 

WWFC: Plenty of changes for the visitors

After only a day's rest in between fixtures, Nuno Espirito Santo has rotated heavily for tonight's Premier League strike, including two starters.

Wolves also line-up without a recognised striker - the in-form Pedro Neto is the most likely to lead the line.

 

MUFC: A start for Edinson Cavani

Following an inconsistent run of form from Anthony Martial, and arguably a chance to rotate the squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tonight leans on Uruguay international Edinson Cavani.

Cavani had been touted as a starting option by the manager earlier this week.

 

Team confirmed: Manchester United

Starting XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Fred, Mata, McTominay, James, Van de Beek, Martial

Team confirmed: Wolves

Starting XI (3-4-3): Patricio; Kilman, Coady (C), Saiss; Hoever, Moutinho, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Neto, Vitinha

 

Substitutes: Ruddy, Podence, Silva, Semedo, Cundle, Richards, Otasowie, Corbeanu, Marques

Who do history favour as United host Wolves?

Statistics and history obviously don't matter when the whistle is blown at 20:00 BST tonight to kick off Manchester United v Wolves, but here are a few reasons why history could favour either side ahead of tonight's game.

Why history favours United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in nine home league meetings with Wolves, with six wins and three draws
  • United are unbeaten in their last match of the calendar year in eight seasons, winning five and drawing three.
  • United could concede two or more goals in four consecutive matches for only the second time in Premier League history - though the Reds have been unbeaten in that spell.

Why history favours Wolves

  • Wolves are yet to lose to Manchester United since returning to the Premier League in 2018.
  • While Wolves lost their final Premier League game of 2019 (0-1 vs Liverpool), they haven't lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1984 and 1985.

 

Team news: Lindelof absent from United squad

While earlier he may have been considered doubtful, United centre-half Victor Lindelof is absent from the Manchester United squad, according to the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst.

This shouldn't impact the Red Devils' squad plans too much considering Eric Bailly is ready to go at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka probable at right-back. 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo expects a 'tough game' at Old Trafford

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo complimented Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team ahead of the game and suggested that the meeting will be another "tough game" between the two sides.

“It’s very early. Not only early in the competition, but at the same time so unpredictable. There’s no result that we can predict, anything can happen with any team. I look at the opponent.

“One thing I know for sure is every game in the Premier League is very tough. There’s no team you can relax on. Very good work by Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], very tough squad, a very tough game ahead of us.”

Solskjaer recognises the strength of tonight's opponents

On facing Wolves once again, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognised their strength ahead of the game.

“They’re a good side. Nuno [Espirito Santo] has set his team up really well. The recruitment has been really good and they’ve really built stone by stone. I think they’ve earned the right to be up there.

"We’ve had some tight games as you said and hopefully we can build on our performances last time. We beat them in the cup in February in the replay, but then again every game lives its own life. We have to start strong and hopefully we can build from that.”

Wolves: Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1): Patricio; Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Traore, Podence, Neto; Silva
12:003 months ago

Manchester United: Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
Wolves: Team news

Wolves have no new injury concerns ahead of the match, with rotation looking to be the most likely cause of altering the squad.

Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Jonny will all still be unavailable for selection.

Manchester United: Team news

The fitness of Marcus Rashford will need to be assessed, after the forward sustained a knock to his shoulder against Leicester on Boxing Day.

Daniel James is also in doubt, as are the defensive pair of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, although Wan-Bissaka has been pictured in training ahead of this evening's match.

 

Wolves in desperate need of a victory

Wolves' two victories in their last six games sees them sit in eleventh place, and while leagues don't finish in December, they must secure a win tonight if European qualification is their goal for the campaign.

A victory against the Red Devils would see them leapfrog West Ham into tenth, but a defeat could see them drop to fourteenth, if results elsewhere permit.

It should be considered imperative for the visitors to pick up points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

United looking to keep pace with the top

A recent spell of good form from Manchester United has seen them spring an early title challenge, perhaps to the surprise of many onlookers.

While dropping points away at Leicester City on Boxing Day clearly was not ideal, they will at least take solace in the fact that Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all failed to win in their last respective outings.

A win here would do the world of good for any title ambitions United hold.

How the land lies ahead of the match

This will be a big test for both sides, as Manchester United continue their pursuit to keep up with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table.

For Wolves, however, their recent patchy form sees them start the evening in eleventh place, a few spots away from continental qualification as is arguably the aim for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Kick-off time

Manchester United vs Wolves will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this evening's match

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Premier League match: Manchester United v Wolves.

My name is Ryan Batty and I'll be your host for this game.

