As it happened: Manchester United 1-0 Wolves: Rashford steals it for United at the death

The verdict
FT: Manchester United 1-0 Wolves
90+4' GOAL UNITED!!!
About time there was a goal!
90' The end is nigh...
81' Ait-Nouri comes close!
David de Gea has gone down after an accidental collision with Adama Traore.
77' Martial has a free shot, but it's far off-target
75' Chance for United as Pogba has a crack from distance!
This is what United have been lacking - they've needed to pepper Patricio with shots for the whole half, and Pogba might have injected some energy with that.
72' Saiss comes close again - but the defender is offside.
69' Cavani has the ball in the net - but he's been flagged for offside
There was a cry for handball as the ball brushes the arm of Connor Coady, but VAR adjudges it to be neither a goal nor a spot-kick.
68' Wolves make a change
64' Martial on for United
This is a must-win game, and the manager has decided to bring on Anthony Martial in favour of Mason Greenwood, as Wolves come close again with a close-range header.
Rashford also has a headed effort from Bruno Fernandes' cross, but the header is spooned over the bar.
54' Substitution for Wolves
49' Rashford shown yellow card
46' Back underway!
The two sides are back out!
United will be attacking the Stretford End, with Wolves going towards the scoreboard end of the ground.
United have also made a half-time change, as Luke Shaw replaces an injured Alex Telles.
HT: Manchester United 0-0 Wolves
However, both defences have held strong and the game is goalless at the interval.
44' Late first-half showing from United
Rashford also found himself behind the defence a moment later, but he was adjudged to be offside.
39' Saiss comes close again!
Wolves have been the better side here, four of their seven shots on target compared to just one of United's four shots.
34' Chance for United!
26' Cavani gets a header away
22' Saiss comes close for Wolves
United defending well but going forward they are struggling to break down Nuno Espirito Santo's side.
21' Not the most entertaining of starts at Old Trafford
United controlling the ball but the visitors defending well, and when Wolves can play on the break, the Reds are dealing with it well thanks to tracking-back from the likes of Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes.
13' Chance for Wolves!
Neves strikes a tough one from distance - a classic hit from the midfielder - but De Gea punches away and United clear the danger.
11' Vitinha has a go
8' First shot of the game for Wolves
United go up the other end a moment later but it's a wasteful chance from the Reds, other than to test Rui Patricio in the Wolves' goal.
3' Corner to the Reds
The set-piece comes to nothing as United put some early pressure on the three-man defence of Wolves.
1' Kick-off - we're underway!
Manchester United are attacking the scoreboard end in the first half, with the visitors kicking towards the Stretford End.
The two sides are out!
The hosts are second to enter the field, playing in their traditional red shirts, white shorts and black socks.
United are in need of three points to prove their title ambitions, while Wolves need a victory to strive for continental qualification.
WWFC: Plenty of changes for the visitors
Wolves also line-up without a recognised striker - the in-form Pedro Neto is the most likely to lead the line.
Nino has certainly rang the changes. Vitinha, Hoever, Ait-Nouri and Kilman all start in place of Podence, Silva, Semedo and Marcal.
Premier League debuts for Vitinha and Hoever.#WWFC #MUNWOL https://t.co/dNrIFHbr57
MUFC: A start for Edinson Cavani
Cavani had been touted as a starting option by the manager earlier this week.
Solskjaer did hint at Cavani starting more games: "He's definitely a starter, you don't classify a player of that quality as anything else. We have plenty of starters [...] I trust him and my players."
Team confirmed: Manchester United
Substitutes: Henderson, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Fred, Mata, McTominay, James, Van de Beek, Martial
Team confirmed: Wolves
Substitutes: Ruddy, Podence, Silva, Semedo, Cundle, Richards, Otasowie, Corbeanu, Marques
Who do history favour as United host Wolves?
Why history favours United
- Manchester United are unbeaten in nine home league meetings with Wolves, with six wins and three draws
- United are unbeaten in their last match of the calendar year in eight seasons, winning five and drawing three.
- United could concede two or more goals in four consecutive matches for only the second time in Premier League history - though the Reds have been unbeaten in that spell.
Why history favours Wolves
- Wolves are yet to lose to Manchester United since returning to the Premier League in 2018.
- While Wolves lost their final Premier League game of 2019 (0-1 vs Liverpool), they haven't lost their last league game in consecutive calendar years since 1984 and 1985.
Team news: Lindelof absent from United squad
This shouldn't impact the Red Devils' squad plans too much considering Eric Bailly is ready to go at centre-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka probable at right-back.
Victor Lindelof not with the #mufc squad this afternoon. Seemed doubtful he would be involved tonight when he came off on Boxing Day.
Nuno Espirito Santo expects a 'tough game' at Old Trafford
“It’s very early. Not only early in the competition, but at the same time so unpredictable. There’s no result that we can predict, anything can happen with any team. I look at the opponent.
“One thing I know for sure is every game in the Premier League is very tough. There’s no team you can relax on. Very good work by Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], very tough squad, a very tough game ahead of us.”
Solskjaer recognises the strength of tonight's opponents
“They’re a good side. Nuno [Espirito Santo] has set his team up really well. The recruitment has been really good and they’ve really built stone by stone. I think they’ve earned the right to be up there.
"We’ve had some tight games as you said and hopefully we can build on our performances last time. We beat them in the cup in February in the replay, but then again every game lives its own life. We have to start strong and hopefully we can build from that.”
How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves Live TV and Stream
Wolves: Predicted line-up
Manchester United: Predicted line-up
Wolves: Team news
Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker and Jonny will all still be unavailable for selection.
Manchester United: Team news
Daniel James is also in doubt, as are the defensive pair of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, although Wan-Bissaka has been pictured in training ahead of this evening's match.
Behind the scenes at the Aon Training Complex
Wolves in desperate need of a victory
A victory against the Red Devils would see them leapfrog West Ham into tenth, but a defeat could see them drop to fourteenth, if results elsewhere permit.
It should be considered imperative for the visitors to pick up points against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
United looking to keep pace with the top
While dropping points away at Leicester City on Boxing Day clearly was not ideal, they will at least take solace in the fact that Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool all failed to win in their last respective outings.
A win here would do the world of good for any title ambitions United hold.
How the land lies ahead of the match
For Wolves, however, their recent patchy form sees them start the evening in eleventh place, a few spots away from continental qualification as is arguably the aim for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.
Kick-off time
They'll have to be much better against Liverpool - they'll have to be much better against Aston Villa on New Year's Day - but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men will definitely take it.
For Wolves, however, it was a cruel kick in the teeth after playing so well for the majority of the game with a much-rotated squad. It's a third straight away defeat for Wolves for the first time since 2012, and a trip to Brighton on the 2nd January could be a chance to put a stop to this poor run of form.
For now, however, I've been your host, Ryan Batty (@RyanBatty13 on Twitter) - thanks for reading.