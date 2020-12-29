As it happened: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool in the Premier League.

ADVERTISEMENT
Frustrating evening for Liverpool!
Shades of similarities to how they dropped points to West Bromwich Albion might worry the Liverpool fans.
They stay top of the pile but the chasing pack will have watched proceedings tonight with encouragement.
Much better from Newcastle United!
In the first half, the Magpies gave as good as they got with their limited amount of possession and managed to deal with Liverpool in the second half after they upped their game.
Karl Darlow will deservedly take a lot of the plaudits but honourable mentions must go to all of the Toon defenders, especially Fabian Schär whose goal line clearance epitomised what Newcastle were about today.
Callum Wilson came in for some praise on the Amazon Prime commentary for his strong hold up play and that was key in restricting the flow of the champions.
The Full Time stats
Shots: 8-11
Shots on target: 2-4
Corner Kicks: 5-12
Full Time: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool
90+2'
Salah off
Shaqiri on
90'
90'
90'
89'
Time for an England call up for the Magpies' stopper?
88'
What a game he's having!
The score is somehow still level.
88'
Pressure building.
87'
Avoids a yellow card.
86'
Jamal Lewis replaces Matt Ritchie.
85'
It's his fifth of the season and he will miss the game against Leicester City.
84'
Liverpool are finishing the game strongly in pursuit of a winning goal.
81'
What a piece of defending from the Swiss international as it looked like Mané had a tap in.
79'
A great delivery from Matt Ritchie is met by Ciaran Clark but Allison is on hand to make a smart stop.
78'
77'
76'
A good crossing opportunity for one of Liverpool's full backs...
75'
75'
74'
73'
James Milner is replaced by Thiago Alcantara, who comes on for his first appearance since injury.
72'
An unfortunate deflection looked like it had put Salah through on goal but a Fernandez had other ideas.
The following corner came to nothing.
68'
The corner evades Karl Darlow and finds Roberto Firmino at the back post, but his header went wide.
He really should have done better!
Surely it can only be a matter of time before Liverpool break the deadlock?
68'
Ex-Newcastle man Gini Wijnadlum replaces Curtis Jones.
Corner for Liverpool!
67'
Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy.
66'
Firmino did so well to pick out Salah whose touch was perfect but the finish was not. Wide.
65'
58'
United are having less joy when they have got the ball which is resulting in wave after wave of Liverpool attacks
54'
Alexander-Arnold takes this one and Sadio Mané gets the run on his man but can only direct his header wide of the goal at the near post.
53'
51'
50'
What a waste but United have another opportunity with a free-kick on the opposite side...
49'
Free-kick in a dangerous position for the Magpies...
46'
The teams are back out for the second half!
Half time analysis
It is no surprise that they have had little of the ball but it is what they have managed to do with the ball that separates this performance from recent showings.
United have had their moments in this game and Callum Wilson has caused the Reds some problems; the forward's hold up play has been fantastic and the makeshift Liverpool defence know they have a game on their hands.
As the half went on, Liverpool have gradually been showing more of their incredible attacking flair and had it not been from a few top saves from Darlow, they would find themselves in front at the break.
All to play for in the second half!
Half time stats
Shots: 6-5
Shots on target: 1-3
Corner Kicks: 3-7
Yellow Cards: 1-0
Half Time: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool
45+1'
Firmino headed towards the United goal but Darlow did well to acrobatically push it for a corner.
45'
40'
United look much improved going forward tonight and it's Jacob Murphy to have the latest assault on the Liverpool goal.
Unfortunately for him, Allison was on hand to make a comfortable save.
37'
37'
36'
They have a corner..
34'
The Toon keeper denies Mo Salah from close range!
33'
Another decent move by Steve Bruce's side, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton combined before the former teed up Isaac Hayden.
Hayden struggled to get ball out of his feet and his effort didn't trouble Allison.
30'
30'
25'
The move was started by an exquisite cross field pass by Alexander-Arnold and the move finished with the full back having volley saved by Karl Darlow.
The first real sign of quality from the visitors!
19'
Andy Robertson is back on the pitch after receiving treatment.
18'
17'
The striker showed great hold up play before sliding it to DeAndre Yedlin whose end product let him down.
Corner to the hosts.
16'
His shot was well hit from range but it was a comfortable stop for Karl Darlow!
13'
The united forward did so well taking on Nat Phillips but his shot was straight at Allison.
Jacob Murphy will be wondering why Wilson didn't square it to him.
12'
8'
Trent Alexander-Arnold's floated cross found the head of Fabinho.
The ball is deflected behind for another corner which Newcastle deal with.
6'
Jacob Murphy whipped the ball into the area, finding the head of Callum Wilson.
The forwards glanced his header wide of the goal.
3'
2'
Callum Wilson's cross looked to have Allison worried for a second but the Brazilian palmed it over the bar.
Kick off!
The teams are out!
Liverpool - starting XI
🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴
The line-up for our final game of 2020 💪 #NEWLIV
Newcastle United - starting XI
TEAM-NEWS 🚨
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Thiago is back!
.@Thiago6 has been included in our matchday squad for tonight's clash with @NUFC 👊🔴 #NEWLIV
Martin Dubravka is back!
🙌🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/T8yJ3OtUU8— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 30, 2020
Form Guide
Liverpool: DWWDD
Previous meeting
The hosts took a shock lead after just 25 seconds with Dwight Gayle adding his fifth goal since Project Restart.
The newly crowned champions were back on terms before the interval with Virgil Van Dijk heading home.
Goals from Divock Origi and Sadio Mané in the second half meant Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-1 winners on Tyneside and finished the season with an incredible 99 points.
Matchday!
MATCHDAY! 👊
We're in action for the final time in 2020 this evening as we host Liverpool at St. James' Park.
We're in action for the final time in 2020 this evening as we host Liverpool at St. James' Park.
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️
Live updates here!
What Klopp said
"Maybe the perspective from outside has changed, I can imagine that's immediately like this. I'm not a young manager anymore; I can judge these things in the right ways."
He continued to give praise for his opposition, claiming that the Magpies "have a couple of really good players." and that it would be a "tough test" for his side on Tyneside.
What Bruce said
How to Watch
Kick off is 20:00 with coverage starting half an hour earlier.
Both sides on the back of disappointing performances.
The hosts didn't lay a glove on Manchester City as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad whilst Liverpool dropped points at Anfield, drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion.
This is where similarities between the two team's form end.
United have been underwhelming to say the least in the last four games and it is less than two weeks since the reds hit seven at Selhurst Park.
Predicted Lineup - Liverpool
Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United
Liverpool team news
Most recently, Joel Matip and Naby Keita add to list of casualties.
Other notable players that are out include; Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil Van Dijk.
Summer signing Thiago Alcantara is yet to really get going on Merseyside as a result to injuries but he has been back in training and could provide a huge boost to Jurgen Klopp in the coming weeks.
Newcastle United team news.
The former has returned to light training and Steve Bruce will be hopeful that he won't be without his skipper for too much longer.
The latter seems further away and unsubstantiated reports claim that the winger has returned to France as he recovers.
In other news, Martin Dubravka has been back in training this week but it is probably still too soon for the Slovakian international to return to the squad.