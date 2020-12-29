As it happened: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool in the Premier League.
23:063 months ago

23:053 months ago

Frustrating evening for Liverpool!

It took Liverpool til deep into the second half to really put the Magpies under pressure.

 

Shades of similarities to how they dropped points to West Bromwich Albion might worry the Liverpool fans.

 

They stay top of the pile but the chasing pack will have watched proceedings tonight with encouragement.

23:023 months ago

Much better from Newcastle United!

Steve Bruce will undoubtedly be delighted with the performance tonight.

 

In the first half, the Magpies gave as good as they got with their limited amount of possession and managed to deal with Liverpool in the second half after they upped their game.

 

Karl Darlow will deservedly take a lot of the plaudits but honourable mentions must go to all of the Toon defenders, especially Fabian Schär whose goal line clearance epitomised what Newcastle were about today.

 

Callum Wilson came in for some praise on the Amazon Prime commentary for his strong hold up play and that was key in restricting the flow of the champions.

 

22:583 months ago

The Full Time stats

Possession: 27%-73%

Shots: 8-11

Shots on target: 2-4

Corner Kicks: 5-12

22:533 months ago

Full Time: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool

A battling performance earns a point for Steve Bruce's men!

 

22:493 months ago

90+2'

Sub for Liverpool.

 

Salah off

Shaqiri on

22:483 months ago

90'

four minutes added on. 
22:473 months ago

90'

corner comes to nothing and Liverpool bring the ball forward.
22:473 months ago

90'

Corner for Newcastle...
22:473 months ago

89'

Karl Darlow awarded the Amazon Prime Man of the Match award and deservedly so!

 

Time for an England call up for the Magpies' stopper?

22:463 months ago

88'

Another top top save from Karl Darlow to keep the scores level!

 

What a game he's having!

 

The score is somehow still level.

22:453 months ago

88'

Corner to Liverpool...

 

Pressure building.

22:443 months ago

87'

Andy Robertson 'gives it the big one' to Federico Fernandez for some reason.

 

Avoids a yellow card.

22:433 months ago

86'

Substitution for Newcastle!

 

Jamal Lewis replaces Matt Ritchie.

22:423 months ago

85'

Isaac Hayden booked for a foul on Thiago.

 

It's his fifth of the season and he will miss the game against Leicester City.

22:413 months ago

84'

Backs against the wall for Newcastle!

 

Liverpool are finishing the game strongly in pursuit of a winning goal.

22:393 months ago

81'

Heroic off the line clearance from Fabian Schär!

 

What a piece of defending from the Swiss international as it looked like Mané had a tap in.

 

22:373 months ago

79'

Newcastle close to taking the lead!

 

A great delivery from Matt Ritchie is met by Ciaran Clark but Allison is on hand to make a smart stop.

22:363 months ago

78'

Nat Phillips enters the referees book for a clumsy foul on Joelinton.
22:343 months ago

77'

Newcastle deal well with a dangerous looking ball from Andy Robertson.
22:343 months ago

76'

The free-kick comes to nothing but they have another just moments later with Fernandez bringing Mané down near the edge of the box.

 

A good crossing opportunity for one of Liverpool's full backs...

22:323 months ago

75'

Free kick in a dangerous position for Liverpool after Clark brought Salah down...
22:323 months ago

75'

Schär is fine to continue.
22:313 months ago

74'

Fabian Schär is down and receiving treatment...
22:303 months ago

73'

Second substitution for the visitors.

 

James Milner is replaced by Thiago Alcantara, who comes on for his first appearance since injury.

22:303 months ago

72'

Great tackle by Federico Fernandez!

 

An unfortunate deflection looked like it had put Salah through on goal but a Fernandez had other ideas.

 

The following corner came to nothing.

22:263 months ago

68'

Another huge chance goes begging for the Reds!

 

The corner evades Karl Darlow and finds Roberto Firmino at the back post, but his header went wide.

 

He really should have done better!

 

Surely it can only be a matter of time before Liverpool break the deadlock?

22:253 months ago

68'

First change for Liverpool!

 

Ex-Newcastle man Gini Wijnadlum replaces Curtis Jones.

 

Corner for Liverpool!

22:243 months ago

67'

First Substitution for Newcastle!

 

Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy.

22:243 months ago

66'

What a chance for Mo Salah!

 

Firmino did so well to pick out Salah whose touch was perfect but the finish was not. Wide.

22:223 months ago

65'

James Milner is booked for a foul on Joelinton.
22:173 months ago

58'

Liverpool really starting to get on top at St' James' Park.

 

United are having less joy when they have got the ball which is resulting in wave after wave of Liverpool attacks

22:123 months ago

54'

So close!

 

Alexander-Arnold takes this one and Sadio Mané gets the run on his man but can only direct his header wide of the goal at the near post.

22:113 months ago

53'

Corner for Liverpool is taken by Robertson, and is headed behind by Clark for another corner...
22:083 months ago

51'

Matt Ritchie takes this one but, it is also easily cleared by Liverpool.
22:083 months ago

50'

Jacob Murphy's ball into the box is poor and Liverpool clear.  

 

What a waste but United have another opportunity with a free-kick on the opposite side...

22:063 months ago

49'

Fabinho shown a yellow card for a cynical foul on Yedlin.

 

Free-kick in a dangerous position for the Magpies...

22:023 months ago

46'

Newcastle get the second half underway.
22:023 months ago

The teams are back out for the second half!

Second half is imminent.
21:543 months ago

Half time analysis

Newcastle will be pretty happy with their work this evening!

 

It is no surprise that they have had little of the ball but it is what they have managed to do with the ball that separates this performance from recent showings.

 

United have had their moments in this game and Callum Wilson has caused the Reds some problems; the forward's hold up play has been fantastic and the makeshift Liverpool defence know they have a game on their hands.

 

As the half went on, Liverpool have gradually been showing more of their incredible attacking flair and had it not been from a few top saves from Darlow, they would find themselves in front at the break.

 

All to play for in the second half!

21:503 months ago

Half time stats

Possession: 27%-73%

 

Shots: 6-5

 

Shots on target: 1-3

 

Corner Kicks: 3-7

 

Yellow Cards: 1-0

21:483 months ago

Half Time: Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool

The hosts deal with the corner and the referee blows his whistle to indicate the end of the first period.
21:473 months ago

45+1'

Another fine stop by Karl Darlow!

 

Firmino headed towards the United goal but Darlow did well to acrobatically push it for a corner.

21:453 months ago

45'

One minute added on
21:413 months ago

40'

Newcastle shot on target!

 

United look much improved going forward tonight and it's Jacob Murphy to have the latest assault on the Liverpool goal.

 

Unfortunately for him, Allison was on hand to make a comfortable save.

21:383 months ago

37'

Karl Darlow gets enough on his punch to deal with the corner.
21:373 months ago

37'

The corner is put behind by Isaac Hayden, another one will follow.
21:363 months ago

36'

First real spell of pressure from the Reds!

 

They have a corner..

21:353 months ago

34'

What a save, Karl Darlow!

 

The Toon keeper denies Mo Salah from close range!

21:343 months ago

33'

Newcastle shot off target!

 

Another decent move by Steve Bruce's side, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton combined before the former teed up Isaac Hayden.

 

Hayden struggled to get ball out of his feet and his effort didn't trouble Allison.

21:303 months ago

30'

Robertson's corner is easily caught by Darlow.
21:293 months ago

30'

Corner for Liverpool...
21:263 months ago

25'

Chance for Liverpool!

 

The move was started by an exquisite cross field pass by Alexander-Arnold and the move finished with the full back having volley saved by Karl Darlow.

 

The first real sign of quality from the visitors!

21:203 months ago

19'

Newcastle's corner is dealt with by the champions.

 

Andy Robertson is back on the pitch after receiving treatment.

21:183 months ago

18'

There is a break in play as Andy Robertson is receiving treatment.
21:183 months ago

17'

Callum Wilson is causing the Liverpool defence all kinds of problems.

 

The striker showed great hold up play before sliding it to DeAndre Yedlin whose end product let him down.

 

Corner to the hosts.

21:163 months ago

16'

Shot on target for Liverpool and its former-Magpie James Milner with it!

 

His shot was well hit from range but it was a comfortable stop for Karl Darlow!

21:143 months ago

13'

Big chance for Callum Wilson!

 

The united forward did so well taking on Nat Phillips but his shot was straight at Allison.

 

Jacob Murphy will be wondering why Wilson didn't square it to him.

21:123 months ago

12'

Yellow card for Ciaran Clark.

 

 

21:083 months ago

8'

Corner to Liverpool...

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold's floated cross found the head of Fabinho.

 

The ball is deflected behind for another corner which Newcastle deal with.

 

21:073 months ago

6'

Big chance for Newcastle!

 

Jacob Murphy whipped the ball into the area, finding the head of Callum Wilson.

 

The forwards glanced his header wide of the goal.

21:033 months ago

3'

The corner is headed wide by Joelinton.
21:033 months ago

2'

Corner to Newcastle!

 

Callum Wilson's cross looked to have Allison worried for a second but the Brazilian palmed it over the bar.

21:003 months ago

Kick off!

Liverpool get proceedings underway.
20:573 months ago

The teams are out!

Kick off is just round the corner at St. James' Park.
20:023 months ago

Liverpool - starting XI

20:013 months ago

Newcastle United - starting XI

19:463 months ago

Thiago is back!

19:213 months ago

Martin Dubravka is back!

13:563 months ago

Form Guide

Newcastle United: LLDLW

 

Liverpool: DWWDD

13:543 months ago

Previous meeting

Last time the two clubs met was on the final day of the 2019/20 season at St. James' Park.

 

The hosts took a shock lead after just 25 seconds with Dwight Gayle adding his fifth goal since Project Restart.

 

The newly crowned champions were back on terms before the interval with Virgil Van Dijk heading home.

 

Goals from Divock Origi and Sadio Mané in the second half meant Liverpool ran out comfortable 3-1 winners on Tyneside and finished the season with an incredible 99 points.

 

13:143 months ago

Matchday!

13:093 months ago

Live updates here!

Don't miss any of the team news or live updates and tune in to VAVEL UK's coverage of the Premier League clash.



13:043 months ago

What Klopp said

"The boys are a top group. They were a top group after winning 7-0, they're a top group after drawing with West Brom, so that doesn't change.


"Maybe the perspective from outside has changed, I can imagine that's immediately like this. I'm not a young manager anymore; I can judge these things in the right ways."


He continued to give praise for his opposition, claiming that the Magpies "have a couple of really good players." and that it would be a "tough test" for his side on Tyneside.

​​​​​​​
12:593 months ago

What Bruce said

"They're (Liverpool) a very very very good side, we know what to expect and we need to go out there and perform like we did against Manchester City."


12:543 months ago

How to Watch

If you choose to watch the game live, it is available on Amazon Prime.


Kick off is 20:00 with coverage starting half an hour earlier.

12:493 months ago

Both sides on the back of disappointing performances.

Neither side should be too happy after their last performance.


The hosts didn't lay a glove on Manchester City as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad whilst Liverpool dropped points at Anfield, drawing 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion.


This is where similarities between the two team's form end.


United have been underwhelming to say the least in the last four games and it is less than two weeks since the reds hit seven at Selhurst Park.

12:443 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Liverpool

Allison, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino . (4-3-3)
12:393 months ago

Predicted Lineup - Newcastle United

Darlow, Yedlin, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Lewis, Almiron, M.Longstaff, Hayden, Ritchie, Wilson. (5-4-1)
12:343 months ago

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have their own well documented injury concerns and will be without a long list of players for their trip up North. 


Most recently, Joel Matip and Naby Keita add to list of casualties.


Other notable players that are out include; Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil Van Dijk.


Summer signing Thiago Alcantara is yet to really get going on Merseyside as a result to injuries but he has been back in training and could provide a huge boost to Jurgen Klopp in the coming weeks.

12:293 months ago

Newcastle United team news.

COVID-19 continues to have an impact on the Magpies and both club captain Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin will miss out as a result of the long term impact of the virus.


The former has returned to light training and Steve Bruce will be hopeful that he won't be without his skipper for too much longer.


The latter seems further away and unsubstantiated reports claim that the winger has returned to France as he recovers.


In other news, Martin Dubravka has been back in training this week but it is probably still too soon for the Slovakian international to return to the squad.

12:293 months ago

Kick Off Time!

Play will get underway at 20:00 GMT in Newcastle upon Tyne.
