Burnley vs Sheffield United: Mee scores as Blades lose again - As it happened.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table, with just two points from 16 games.
They are 11 points from safety.
Rhian Brewster had a header cleared off the line just before the goal, and John Egan fired over from outside the box in the second half.
Aaron Ramsdale made a couple of good saves from Ashley Barnes then Chris Wood in the first half.
Chances were few and far between and, despite having a lion-share of possession in the second period, Sheffield United couldn't find the equaliser.
Burnley have possession and Westwood wins a free kick.
Three minutes to play.
He will continue after the bleeding stops.
They have all the ball, lets see if they can make something of it
It lands to Osborn, but his header is collected by Pope who falls to the ground a relieved man.
We have seen this movie before, we know how it usually ends.
Let's see if Sheffield United can rewrite the script.
Ashley Barnes is replaced by Dale Stephens.
It comes to nothing.
Egan then fires over from the edge of the box.
The Blades are getting closer.
SCORE UPDATE
Arsenal have also taken the lead at Brighton, meaning a Burnley win will see them rise to 16th.
Brewster has been trying all game long, but his cross once again evades everyone.
Oliver Norwood replaces Ethan Ampadu
Fleck replaces Robinson
He gets behind Pieters and sees his effort saved calmly by Pope.
Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: HALF TIME
Get yourself a drink and settle in!
Big header from Big Ben
⚽ Ben Mee has scored his first goal for @BurnleyOfficial at Turf Moor in almost 6 years & 102 appearances, since against Crystal Palace in January 2015
MEE MEE MEE!@BurnleyOfficial's skipper opens the scoring with a neat header from Robbie Brady's corner
The Premier League half time scores!
HALF-TIME #PL SCORES— Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2020
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal
Burnley 1-0 Sheff Utd
Southampton 0-0 West Ham
West Brom 0-4 Leeds#BHAARS | #BURSHU | #SOUWHU | #WBALEE pic.twitter.com/skbHoTjttm
Ben Mee's header after half an hour gave Burnley the lead in a game with few chances.
The best chance for the Blades fell to Rhian Brewster, who's own header from a corner was blocked on the line by Josh Brownhill.
Matt Lowton was booked just before half time for a foul on Lys Mousset.
He is okay, though.
5 minutes to go until half time.
Ramsdale was scrambling across.
Fine margins.
Brady whips the corner in and Mee rises highest to head past Ramsdale from six yards out.
The Clarets lead this crucial clash.
GOAL!! MEE
At the other end, Wood's header from a Brady cross is saved smartly by Ramsdale.
Corner.
Brewster's header is blocked on the line after Pope attempted to punch the corner clear.
Brownhill heads it off the line and Mousset heads over from three yards.
A VAR check for handball also comes to nothing.
Corner.
Brady takes and it is easily cleared.
Lowton's clearance goes out for a corner.
It comes to nothing.
Only the early Barnes chance in the first 15 minutes here, The Clarets seeing the majority of the ball.
It hit the side netting anyway, score remains 0-0.
Barnes' cross goes out for a goal kick, but Burnley are very much on top here.
A big opportunity for Burnley.
Taylor has been one of the Clarets most consistent performers this season.
Hopefully it's not too serious.
He replaces Taylor, who can't continue.
He's receiving treatment but it looks unlikely that he will continue.
There are little bits of snow all over the pitch. Let's hope we don't see a downpoor during the next couple of hours.
Lowton played the ball over the top, Wood nodded it down and Barnes got in behind but his volleyed effort was well saved by Ramsdale.
Here come the teams
A very cold photo
🥶🥶🥶
It's not snowing... yet!
Home 🤩
Home 🤩
Where are you watching our last game of 2020 from?
Burnley looking ready
The lads 🤩
15 minutes until kick off
Can Burnley bounce back after defeat at Leeds United, or will Sheffield United finally get their first win of the season?
Kick-off is fast approaching.
I hope it's not 0-0!
Kick-off in half an hour.
VAVEL Prediction
Similarly, Sheffield United gave a good showing in their 1-0 loss to Everton. It was a performance that showcased a lot of grit and desire but, unfortunately, a defensive switch-off cost them dearly. Every game seems to be a tremendous effort for the Blades and their inability to build on the point against Brighton will have frustrated Chris Wilder.
Wilder will have bookmarked this game at Turf Moor as an opportunity to claw back some ground. The visitors will be buoyed by the fact that Burnley could be without a recognised winger for the second successive match. That lack of craft could make life difficult for the home team but United will not get many opportunities against a strong Burnley defence.
Prediction: 0-0
By Jonny Bentley
Last time out: Burnley 1(5)-1(4) Sheffield United - Carabao Cup
David McGoldrick opened the scoring after just 4 minutes to give The Blades the lead.
Matej Vydra equalised with just under 25 minutes to go to take the game to penalties.
Robbie Brady scored the winning penalty after Nick Pope saved from Oli McBurnie.
Kick-off is in 45 minutes
So get your tea ready but keep VAVEL nearby so you don't miss any updates
Might this be a reason for the selection issues for Wilder?
Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing.
Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing.
The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.
Mousset joins McGoldrick and Brewster up top
Oli McBurnie hasn't made the squad, and Oli Burke is on the bench after suffering from back spasms on Boxing Day.
Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka also haven't travelled to Turf Moor.
And due to injuries and illness, just the seven subs for Chris Wilder to choose from.
No McNeil for Burnley
Robbie Brady does return to starting 11, but Jay Rodriguez is also missing from the matchday squad.
Team News - Sheffield United
Lys Mousset leads the line. 💪
Lys Mousset leads the line. 💪
A combination of illness and injury has resulted in just seven subs, which includes the returning Kean Bryan.
Team News - Burnley
LINE-UP | Your final team news of 2020, as Brady makes his return 💪
Team News coming up
The starting elevens will have to get up to speed and fast to stay warm in the crisp Lancashire air.
The teams will be announced to you in five minutes!
Blades have arrived
Evening, Bladesmen. 👋
It's Matchday!!
Kick-off is at 6pm, team news will be with you in just 15 minutes time.
How to watch Burnley v Sheffield United Live
You can follow along with the game at Turf Moor for absolutely free, right here on VAVEL, with me, Luke Williamson.
I will see you tomorrow for the team news!
Chris Wilder's Comments
"It's about sticking their chest out and showing that.
"We might as well go for it, that has been my message to the players."
Sean Dyche comments
Predicted Line-ups
Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.
Sheffield United:
Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Fleck, Lowe; McGoldrick, McBurnie
Team News - Sheffield United
John Lundstram is still suspended, so Oliver Norwood could be in contention.
Team News - Burnley
Dale Stephens could come in after returning to the bench against Leeds.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still missing but Dwight McNeil should return.
Can Blades banish bad form with first league win?
The Blades have not won a game all season and have just the two points to keep them rooted to the foot of the table.
Defeat on Boxing Day, a 0-1 loss at home to Everton, meant that it is now 15 league games this season without a win for Chris Wilder's side.
Burnley looking for an instant bounceback
It was unfortunate for the fact that The Clarets had a seemingly legal goal chalked off for a foul, despite the foul appearing to be on Ben Mee rather than against him.
A win would be Burnley's third in their last five games and could take them to 16th.
What a different year it has been. I hope you have all managed to stay safe this year, especially over the last few weeks.
Thankfully we have had football to turn to for an escape and, no matter what happens over the next few weeks, football will be there for us.
I hope you have been able to make the most of this year, and here's to 2021 being a much better time.
Thank you for watching along with me, it wasn't the best game we've seen but Burnley got there in the end.
Have a wonderful, and safe, New Years, and I will see you again in 2021.