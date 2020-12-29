Burnley vs Sheffield United: Mee scores as Blades lose again - As it happened.
Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

21:053 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: FULL TIME

That is all from me for tonight and for 2020!

What a different year it has been. I hope you have all managed to stay safe this year, especially over the last few weeks. 

Thankfully we have had football to turn to for an escape and, no matter what happens over the next few weeks, football will be there for us. 

I hope you have been able to make the most of this year, and here's to 2021 being a much better time. 

Thank you for watching along with me, it wasn't the best game we've seen but Burnley got there in the end. 

Have a wonderful, and safe, New Years, and I will see you  again in 2021. 

20:593 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: FULL TIME

The result takes Burnley five points clear of the relegation zone, leapfrogging Brighton into 16th place and 16 points after the Seagulls lost to Arsenal.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table, with just two points from 16 games. 

They are 11 points from safety. 

20:573 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: FULL TIME

Ben Mee's first half header was enough to see Burnley over the line. 

Rhian Brewster had a header cleared off the line just before the goal, and John Egan fired over from outside the box in the second half. 

Aaron Ramsdale made a couple of good saves from Ashley Barnes then Chris Wood in the first half. 

Chances were few and far between and, despite having a lion-share of possession in the second period, Sheffield United couldn't find the equaliser. 

20:533 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: FULL TIME

FULL TIME AT TURF MOOR! 
20:523 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

90+3. One minute for Sheffield United to find an equaliser.

Burnley have possession and Westwood wins a free kick.

20:493 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

90+1. Burke is booked for clattering into Lowton. 

Three minutes to play.

20:483 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

90. There will be a minimum of four minutes of added time. 
20:473 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

88. Chris Wood has taken a blow to the head and has suffered a cut so he is getting some attention. 

He will continue after the bleeding stops.

20:463 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

87. Three minutes or so to go now, and Sheffield United haven't created a real clear cut chance for a while now. 

They have all the ball, lets see if they can make something of it

20:433 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

84. Norwood takes a free kick, and it gets headed away from the hands of Pope. 

It lands to Osborn, but his header is collected by Pope who falls to the ground a relieved man. 

20:423 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

83. Burnley are sat in, defending resolutely. 

We have seen this movie before, we know how it usually ends. 

Let's see if Sheffield United can rewrite the script.

20:403 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

81. Under 10 minutes to go, Stephens has dropped in alongside Westwood meaning Brownhill has pushed a step higher, almost alongside Wood.
20:393 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

80. Sheffield United have a corner. McGoldrick heads over at the near post. 
20:373 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

79. Burnley make their second change. 

Ashley Barnes is replaced by Dale Stephens.

20:343 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

75. Baldock takes a shot which is deflected behind for a corner. 

It comes to nothing. 

Egan then fires over from the edge of the box.

The Blades are getting closer.

20:333 months ago

SCORE UPDATE

In good news for Blades fans, West Brom have conceded a fifth at home to Leeds, making it 0-5.

Arsenal have also taken the lead at Brighton, meaning a Burnley win will see them rise to 16th.

20:313 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

72. Enda Stevens picks up a yellow card for dragging back Barnes.
20:283 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

70. 20 minutes to go at Turf Moor and Sheffield United are growing. 

Brewster has been trying all game long, but his cross once again evades everyone. 

20:253 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

67. Third change for The Blades. 

Oliver Norwood replaces Ethan Ampadu

20:213 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

62. Oli Burke replaces Mousset for Sheffield United's second change.
20:183 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

59. It seems Stevens has dropped into the left centre back role, with Osborn dropping to left wing back and fleck sitting in midfield.
20:173 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

57. Substitution for Sheffield United.

Fleck replaces Robinson

20:123 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

53. Burnley win a corner as Ramsdale tips Benson's deflected cross past the post.
20:093 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

50. A lot of possession in the opening exchanges for Sheffield United and McGoldrick has a huge chance. 

He gets behind Pieters and sees his effort saved calmly by Pope.

20:033 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

46. The Bladesmen get the game back underway. 
19:583 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: HALF TIME

HALF TIME: The second half kicks off again in just a few minutes. 

Get yourself a drink and settle in!

19:573 months ago

Big header from Big Ben

19:573 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: HALF TIME

Here is Ben Mee's header that has given Burnley the lead! 

 

19:523 months ago

The Premier League half time scores!

What a first half at The Hawthorns! 
19:513 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: HALF TIME

HALF TIME. 

Ben Mee's header after half an hour gave Burnley the lead in a game with few chances. 

The best chance for the Blades fell to Rhian Brewster, who's own header from a corner was blocked on the line by Josh Brownhill. 

Matt Lowton was booked  just before half time for a foul on Lys Mousset.

19:483 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United: HALF TIME

HALF TIME. Chris Kavanagh blows the whistle for half time.
19:463 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

45. There are a minimum of two minutes of stoppage time.
19:463 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

45. Stevens fizzes the ball into Mousset, but he couldn't sort his feet out and the ball trickles away for a goal-kick. 

 

19:453 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

43. Brewster gets the ball smacked into his head and he falls to the ground. 

He is okay, though. 

19:413 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

40. Tarkowski seems to be fine though, as he clears two Sheffield United crosses out of the danger area. 

5 minutes to go until half time. 

19:403 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

38. After the goal was scored, Tarkowski received a bit of treatment, and he looks to be struggling a little as he's running. 
19:383 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

37. Brady's free kick sails just over the bar!

Ramsdale was scrambling across.

19:373 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

36. Barnes gets his body ahead Stevens to earn Burnley a free kick from just outside the box.
19:373 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

35. Brewster gets onto the loose ball first, and his volley is well saved by Pope. 
19:353 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

34. Replays show that Pieters actually headed the ball over the bar, not Mousset from the big Blades chance just minutes before Burnley's goal.

Fine margins.

19:333 months ago

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

32. WHAT A HEADER BY MEE!

Brady whips the corner in and Mee rises highest to head past Ramsdale from six yards out. 

The Clarets lead this crucial clash.

19:323 months ago

GOAL!! MEE

BEN MEE OPENS THE SCORING FROM THE CORNER!!
19:323 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

31. HERE COME THE CHANCES. 

At the other end, Wood's header from a Brady cross is saved smartly by Ramsdale. 

Corner.

19:313 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

29. HOW CLOSE CAN YOU GET?

Brewster's header is blocked on the line after Pope attempted to punch the corner clear. 

Brownhill heads it off the line and Mousset heads over from three yards.

A VAR check for handball also comes to nothing.

19:293 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

28. McGoldrick looks to square the ball across the face of goal, but his cross is poor and Mee clears. 

Corner.

19:283 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

26. Mee and Tarkowski are forward for a free kick. 

Brady takes and it is easily cleared.

19:253 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

24. It comes to nothing, but Burnley keep possession.
19:243 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

23. Burnley win a corner, which Westwood will take.
19:223 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

21. It comes to nothing. Pope gathers it unchallenged.
19:213 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

20. Brewster keeps hold of possession, skipping through the challenges. 

Lowton's clearance goes out for a corner.

19:173 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

15. Sheffield United win a corner.

It comes to nothing.

Only the early Barnes chance in the first 15 minutes here, The Clarets seeing the majority of the ball. 

19:153 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

14. Brewster attempts a cross or a shot from the left wing with his left foot, it was hard to tell which it was.

It hit the side netting anyway, score remains 0-0.

19:143 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

12. It comes to nothing but Sheffield United give the ball away again. 

Barnes' cross goes out for a goal kick, but Burnley are very much on top here.

19:123 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

11. Brewster barges into Westwood.

A big opportunity for Burnley.

19:113 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

9. That is a big loss for Burnley. 

Taylor has been one of the Clarets most consistent performers this season.

Hopefully it's not too serious. 

19:103 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

9. Josh Benson is stripped and ready to come on.

He replaces Taylor, who can't continue.

19:093 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

7. Charlie Taylor gets nudged by McGoldrick and as he stretched away, he reached for his hamstring. 

He's receiving treatment but it looks unlikely that he will continue.

19:063 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

4. Mee is fouled inside his own half.

There are little bits of snow all over the pitch. Let's hope we don't see a downpoor during the next couple of hours.

19:033 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

2. What an opportunity for Barnes!

Lowton played the ball over the top, Wood nodded it down and Barnes got in behind but his volleyed effort was well saved by Ramsdale.

19:003 months ago

Burnley 0-0 Sheffield United

1. Burnley get the game underway
18:583 months ago

Here come the teams

Kick-off is just around the corner.
18:503 months ago

A very cold photo

18:483 months ago

It's not snowing... yet!

18:473 months ago

Burnley looking ready

18:463 months ago

15 minutes until kick off

Just 15 minutes until kick-off at Turf Moor.

Can Burnley bounce back after defeat at Leeds United, or will Sheffield United finally get their first win of the season?

Kick-off is fast approaching.

18:283 months ago

I hope it's not 0-0!

That prediction better not come true!

Kick-off in half an hour.

18:243 months ago

VAVEL Prediction

Burnley gave a good account of themselves against Leeds United in the second-half. They huffed, and they puffed, but the goal just wouldn’t come. The Clarets were also left frustrated that an excellent finish from Ashley Barnes was ruled out for an earlier foul on Illan Meslier. However, the goalkeeper was the one who clattered into Ben Mee. If it wasn’t a goal then it should have been a Burnley penalty. 

Similarly, Sheffield United gave a good showing in their 1-0 loss to Everton. It was a performance that showcased a lot of grit and desire but, unfortunately, a defensive switch-off cost them dearly. Every game seems to be a tremendous effort for the Blades and their inability to build on the point against Brighton will have frustrated Chris Wilder. 

Wilder will have bookmarked this game at Turf Moor as an opportunity to claw back some ground. The visitors will be buoyed by the fact that Burnley could be without a recognised winger for the second successive match. That lack of craft could make life difficult for the home team but United will not get many opportunities against a strong Burnley defence.

Prediction: 0-0

By Jonny Bentley

18:213 months ago

Last time out: Burnley 1(5)-1(4) Sheffield United - Carabao Cup

The Clarets knocked Sheffield United out of the Carabao Cup in the second round at Turf Moor earlier this season.

David McGoldrick opened the scoring after just 4 minutes to give The Blades the lead. 

Matej Vydra equalised with just under 25 minutes to go to take the game to penalties.

Robbie Brady scored the winning penalty after Nick Pope saved from Oli McBurnie.

18:153 months ago

Kick-off is in 45 minutes

Three Quarters of an hour until the game gets underway at Turf Moor. 

So get your tea ready but keep VAVEL nearby so you don't miss any updates 

18:113 months ago

Might this be a reason for the selection issues for Wilder?

18:103 months ago

Mousset joins McGoldrick and Brewster up top

Lys Mousset starts up front for the Blades, searching for their first win of the season. 

Oli McBurnie hasn't made the squad, and Oli Burke is on the bench after suffering from back spasms on Boxing Day.

Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka also haven't travelled to Turf Moor. 

And due to injuries and illness, just the seven subs for Chris Wilder to choose from.

18:053 months ago

No McNeil for Burnley

Dwight McNeil has not been passed fit, not even able to make the bench. 

Robbie Brady does return to starting 11, but Jay Rodriguez is also missing from the matchday squad.

18:023 months ago

Team News - Sheffield United

18:013 months ago

Team News - Burnley

17:553 months ago

Team News coming up

Turf Moor will be blisteringly cold tonight, with the area seeing a fair amount of snowfall recently. 

The starting elevens will have to get up to speed and fast to stay warm in the crisp Lancashire air.

The teams will be announced to you in five minutes!

17:513 months ago

Blades have arrived

17:463 months ago

It's Matchday!!

Welcome to VAVEL's live matchday coverage of Burnley v Sheffield United!

Kick-off is at 6pm, team news will be with you in just 15 minutes time.

10:523 months ago

How to watch Burnley v Sheffield United Live

Burnley v Sheffield United is live on Amazon Prime Video, for which you need an Amazon Prime account.

You can follow along with the game at Turf Moor for absolutely free, right here on VAVEL, with me, Luke Williamson.

I will see you tomorrow for the team news!

10:473 months ago

Chris Wilder's Comments

"I expect more quality from the players that I've got," Wilder said in his press conference.

"It's about sticking their chest out and showing that.

"We might as well go for it, that has been my message to the players."

10:423 months ago

Sean Dyche comments

"Their points has to be a false representation," said Dyche. "They were deservedly given so many plaudits last season because ninth place in the Premier League is some finish. "We are never naive enough to not respect teams and we will certainly respect Sheffield United."
10:373 months ago

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley:

Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Sheffield United:

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Osborn, Ampadu, Fleck, Lowe; McGoldrick, McBurnie

10:323 months ago

Team News - Sheffield United

Oli McBurnie and Oli Burke are doubts after suffering knocks against Everton.

John Lundstram is still suspended, so Oliver Norwood could be in contention.

10:273 months ago

Team News - Burnley

A second game in three days means Dyche will have to rotate his side, even if the talent available to him isn't quite up to scratch.

Dale Stephens could come in after returning to the bench against Leeds.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still missing but Dwight McNeil should return. 

10:223 months ago

Can Blades banish bad form with first league win?

Sheffield United must be wondering where their first win will come from, and today is a big chance to find it.

The Blades have not won a game all season and have just the two points to keep them rooted to the foot of the table. 

Defeat on Boxing Day, a 0-1 loss at home to Everton, meant that it is now 15 league games this season without a win for Chris Wilder's side. 

10:173 months ago

Burnley looking for an instant bounceback

Burnley are coming off the back of an unfortunate defeat to Leeds United on Sunday, and will look to avenge that loss here. 

It was unfortunate for the fact that The Clarets had a seemingly legal goal chalked off for a foul, despite the foul appearing to be on Ben Mee rather than against him. 

A win would be Burnley's third in their last five games and could take them to 16th.

10:173 months ago

Kick-off time

Burnley v Sheffield United is a 6pm kick-off, from Turf Moor in Burnley. 
VAVEL Logo