As it happened: Southampton vs West Ham United (0-0)

Stuart Armstrong comes off the bench to replace Moussa Djenepo for the Saints.
Soucek then almost scores with a brilliant diving header. Good chance that, well saved by Alex McCarthy.
He’s been injured lately which is why David Moyes is being cautious with him but if he gets in the pitch, he could be the difference in this tight affair. He’s warming up.
Southampton change now Che Adams comes off and Irishman Shane Long comes on.
David Moyes must’ve had a word with them in the dressing room...
Which of these sides, if any, will break the deadlock?
Half-time thoughts
Neither team have really done enough to be ahead at the break, let’s hope for more in the second half!
Half-time
Danger for West Ham...
Andriy Yarmolenko does well down the right and Ryan Fredericks finds himself with a free header inside the 6 yard box.
He heads it straight at McCarthy, he’ll be disappointed with that, what an opportunity!
Chance for Southampton! Good link up down the right between Kyle Walker-Peters and Theo Walcott which results in the latter producing a good cross for Danny Ings, who hits his shot straight at Lukas Fabianski.
West Ham have settled into the game now and it’s looking like a tight contest.
Aaron Cresswell whips in a tasty looking ball and both Sebastian Haller and Tomas Soucek were just inches away from making contact with the ball.
James Ward-Prowse has just taken the game’s first two corners, but neither came to anything.
Danny Ings and Che Adams link up well and Ings produces a brilliant finish from just inside the area but the flag goes up!
Che Adams was offside in the build up, so unlucky for Southampton.
Oriol Romeu, back from suspension, drives his way through the West Ham defence and passes the ball through to Che Adams.
His shot is hit straight at the goalkeeper but it looks as though he might’ve been offside anyway.
Kick-off
Ralph Hasenhuttl is watching from home and giving his instructions to his staff and players via the phone.
Teams are out!
Half an hour until kick off
Remember, Southampton are without Ralph Hasenhuttl tonight after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19. How will that affect the team?
Previous Meeting
Wholesale changes for the Hammers
Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko all return to the starting XI.
Incidentally, it’s Craig Dawson’s first Premier League start for West Ham having joined on loan from Watford back in October.
Three Changes for Southampton
Lineup: West Ham United
24. Ryan Fredericks
15. Craig Dawson
21. Angelo Ogbonna
3. Aaron Cresswell
41. Declan Rice (C)
28. Thomas Soucek
10. Manuel Lanzini
18. Pablo Fornals
7. Andriy Yarmolenko
22. Sebastian Haller
Lineup: Southampton
2. Kyle Walker-Peters
5. Jack Stephens
35. Jan Bednarek
3. Ryan Bertrand
6. Oriol Romeu
8. James Ward-Prowse (C)
12. Mousse Djenepo
32. Theo Walcott
10. Che Adams
9. Danny Ings
Moyes: The two teams are “similar”
“I can only watch Southampton from afar and say that I think they’ve done a really good job.” He said.
“They were a strong team last season and they improved as the season went on, but I’d like to think we were very similar in many ways, as well.
“I think we improved at the end of last season and we’ve improved again this season.
“We’ve both got a few injuries at this moment in time, which we would prefer not to have, but that’s part of the game and it’s much better being in the top half of the league than it is being in the bottom six, that’s for sure.”
Hasenhuttl to miss game
He is at home self-isolating.
How to Watch Southampton vs West Ham
In the UK, the match is streaming on Prime Video, along with all other Premier League games this evening.
Or you can follow along on the internet where VAVEL UK is your best option!
Team News: West Ham
Forward Michail Antonio has returned to training following a hamstring problem.
Team News: Southampton
Oriol Romeu is available once again having been suspended for the club’s Boxing Day trip to Fulham.
Both sides looking to get back to winning ways
However, the festive period hasn’t been kind to either of these teams and they have both gone 3 matches without a win.
For Southampton, who briefly sat on top of the table in November, they have drawn against Fulham and Arsenal in their last few games, as well as going down 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
West Ham, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 loss to Chelsea just over a week ago and that has been sandwiched by draws to Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Both teams will be looking to pick up a confidence boosting win to cement their good start to the season. Southampton would climb as high as fourth with a win, with Manchester United playing later.
Just over two hours until kick-off!
The lineups will be out in around an hour so keep your eye out for that.
