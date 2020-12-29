As it happened: Southampton vs West Ham United (0-0)
Photo by Matthew Ashton- AMA via Getty images 

Full-time

That’s it, it finishes 0-0. Neither team did enough to win the game. Danny Ings had a goal ruled out for offside in the first-half but it was Said Benrahma who will be kicking himself. He had a massive chance to win the game in the 85th minute which was probably the best chance of the game.
89’

I thought it was a strange decision for West Ham to bring in Craig Dawson today when he’s had so little action but he’s been brilliant today. Prime Video have just given him their man of the match award too.
85’

Massive save from Alex McCarthy! Jarrod Bowen gets to the byline and puts in a cross which Jack Stephens attempts to head away but gets it all wrong and gifts an opportunity to Benrahma in the 6 years box. McCarthy stands up big and brilliantly saves Benrahma’s fierce shot. That was the chance!
77’

Declan Rice has a free header from an Aaron Cresswell free-kick but he heads well over. 
 

Stuart Armstrong comes off the bench to replace Moussa Djenepo for the Saints.

72’

Second substitution for the Hammers and its Jarrod Bowen coming on! He was left out for this one but replaces Yarmolenko.

Soucek then almost scores with a brilliant diving header. Good chance that, well saved by Alex McCarthy.

71’

Kyle Walker-Peters receives the ball in the box and shifts the ball onto his left foot. He shoots but the shot lacked conviction and it’s an easy save for Fabianski.
69’

Are we going to see Michail Antonio?
 

He’s been injured lately which is why David Moyes is being cautious with him but if he gets in the pitch, he could be the difference in this tight affair. He’s warming up.

62’

Walcott unleashes a rocket! The winger picks the ball up and has a go from around 25 yards and Lukas Fabianski was smart to get down quickly. That was a close one!
60’

Change for West Ham now. Hammers fans have been calling for Said Benrahma to be more of a regular in the team and he comes on here, replacing Manuel Lanzini. It hasn’t been his night tonight but a chance to see the exciting Benrahma in action.
57’

If anyone is going to force the issue in his game, it looks as though it may be Saints captain James Ward-Prowse. He keeps on picking up the ball in good positions and his passing has been spot on.

Southampton change now Che Adams comes off and Irishman Shane Long comes on.

50’

West Ham have started the second half brightly, much better than they were in the first half.

David Moyes must’ve had a word with them in the dressing room...

46’

The game is back underway.

Which of these sides, if any, will break the deadlock?

Half-time thoughts

Southampton started very brightly and had the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for offside. 
 

Neither team have really done enough to be ahead at the break, let’s hope for more in the second half!

Half-time

The first 45 minutes have been exciting here at St Mary’s, but no goals as of yet.
45’

He blasts it over! So unlike him. Let off for West Ham.
19:443 months ago

44’

James Ward Prowse stands over a free kick just outside the area....

Danger for West Ham...

41’

Great chance for West Ham!
Andriy Yarmolenko does well down the right and Ryan Fredericks finds himself with a free header inside the 6 yard box.

He heads it straight at McCarthy, he’ll be disappointed with that, what an opportunity!

35’

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has been very quiet so far today.

Chance for Southampton! Good link up down the right between Kyle Walker-Peters and Theo Walcott which results in the latter producing a good cross for Danny Ings, who hits his shot straight at Lukas Fabianski.

30’

Half an hour gone and, despite Southampton’s fast start, it’s still 0-0.

West Ham have settled into the game now and it’s looking like a tight contest.

26’

West Ham’s first chance of the game and it comes from a free-kick.

Aaron Cresswell whips in a tasty looking ball and both Sebastian Haller and Tomas Soucek were just inches away from making contact with the ball.

19’

Nasty one for Che Adams as Craig Dawson accidentally kicks his head instead of the ball! Courageous work from the striker, Dawson might’ve scored if he wasn’t there.
19:173 months ago

16’

Southampton still dominant, playing the game at such a high tempo.

James Ward-Prowse has just taken the game’s first two corners, but neither came to anything.

11’

It’s only Craig Dawson’s second appearance of the season tonight, his other one was for Watford in a League Cup tie against Newport County. Seems a strange decision to put him in tonight, we’ll see how he goes.
6’

The early pressure has told! Or has it?

Danny Ings and Che Adams link up well and Ings produces a brilliant finish from just inside the area but the flag goes up! 

Che Adams was offside in the build up, so unlucky for Southampton.

4’

Eager start from Southampton. They’re playing this game at a very high tempo and looking to unsettle the Hammers.
1’

Fast start from Southampton!

Oriol Romeu, back from suspension, drives his way through the West Ham defence and passes the ball through to Che Adams.

His shot is hit straight at the goalkeeper but it looks as though he might’ve been offside anyway.

Kick-off

We’re underway here, both teams looking to get back to winning ways after picking up just 2 points from the last 9 available.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is watching from home and giving his instructions to his staff and players via the phone.

Teams are out!

The teams are out at St Mary’s and we’re ready to go!
Half an hour until kick off

Just 30 minutes now until we get underway at St Mary’s! 
 

Remember, Southampton are without Ralph Hasenhuttl tonight after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19. How will that affect the team?

Previous Meeting

The last time these two sides met was when Jarrod Bowen first announced himself as a Premier League player, netting his first Hammers goal in a 3-1 West Ham win back in February. Southampton will be looking for better today. 
Wholesale changes for the Hammers

David Moyes promised to make changes after admitting to have got the team selection wrong against Brighton on Sunday and he has come good on that promise.

Craig Dawson, Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Andriy Yarmolenko all return to the starting XI.

Incidentally, it’s Craig Dawson’s first Premier League start for West Ham having joined on loan from Watford back in October.

Three Changes for Southampton

So Southampton bring in three fresh pairs of legs. Danny Ings, Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu come into the side in place of Stuart Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo and Shane Long who all played just a few days ago on Boxing Day.
Lineup: West Ham United

1. Lukas Fabianski

24. Ryan Fredericks

15. Craig Dawson

21. Angelo Ogbonna

3. Aaron Cresswell

41. Declan Rice (C)

28. Thomas Soucek

10. Manuel Lanzini

18. Pablo Fornals

7. Andriy Yarmolenko

22. Sebastian Haller

Lineup: Southampton

1. Alex McCarthy 

2. Kyle Walker-Peters

5. Jack Stephens

35. Jan Bednarek

3. Ryan Bertrand 

6. Oriol Romeu 

8. James Ward-Prowse (C)

12. Mousse Djenepo

32. Theo Walcott

10. Che Adams

9. Danny Ings

Moyes: The two teams are “similar”

In David Moyes’ press conference before this game, he explained why he thinks Southampton and West Ham are on similar paths:

“I can only watch Southampton from afar and say that I think they’ve done a really good job.” He said.

“They were a strong team last season and they improved as the season went on, but I’d like to think we were very similar in many ways, as well.

“I think we improved at the end of last season and we’ve improved again this season.

“We’ve both got a few injuries at this moment in time, which we would prefer not to have, but that’s part of the game and it’s much better being in the top half of the league than it is being in the bottom six, that’s for sure.”

 

Hasenhuttl to miss game

It has been confirmed that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl won’t be at the game tonight after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

He is at home self-isolating.

How to Watch Southampton vs West Ham

 

In the UK, the match is streaming on Prime Video, along with all other Premier League games this evening.

Or you can follow along on the internet where VAVEL UK is your best option!

Team News: West Ham

No fresh concerns for West Ham, although David Moyes has suggested he may make changes after admitting he got his team selection wrong against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Forward Michail Antonio has returned to training following a hamstring problem.

17:103 months ago

Team News: Southampton

Southampton have defender Jannik Vestergaard unavailable today. He could be out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

Oriol Romeu is available once again having been suspended for the club’s Boxing Day trip to Fulham.

Both sides looking to get back to winning ways

Both Southampton and West Ham have started the 2020/21 Premier League season very brightly indeed, sitting in 9th and 10th respectively going into this one. 

However, the festive period hasn’t been kind to either of these teams and they have both gone 3 matches without a win. 
 

For Southampton, who briefly sat on top of the table in November, they have drawn against Fulham and Arsenal in their last few games, as well as going down 1-0 to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

 

West Ham, on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 loss to Chelsea just over a week ago and that has been sandwiched by draws to Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.

 

Both teams will be looking to pick up a confidence boosting win to cement their good start to the season. Southampton would climb as high as fourth with a win, with Manchester United playing later.

Just over two hours until kick-off!

Southampton vs West Ham United will kick-off at 18:00 GMT, just over two hours away.

The lineups will be out in around an hour so keep your eye out for that.

