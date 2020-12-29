The key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's press conference ahead of meeting with United

Wolverhampton Wanderers' boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that the Premier League schedule is 'very demanding on everybody' as his side play for the second time in 48 hours.

Wolves held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening and travel to Old Trafford tonight with little time to recover.

Espirito Santo has only won two of his seven meetings with Manchester United throughout his time in England, beating them 2-1 in the space of a month back in 2019.

Nuno on the recovery process

Against Spurs, Nuno used 14 players, with the majority of them likely to feature against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side despite the quick turnaround.

"Immediately after the game, we started the process of recovering. Monday the same, then you make a good meeting and compete. What we hold on is our foundation, our idea, the way we do things, how we want to do things and we rely on our players to develop the tasks on the pitch.

"From there on, it's a game, anything can happen."

Nuno on the turnaround

Like every year, teams are forced into rotation throughout the festive period. Wolves are no different, their trip to Old Trafford will be their sixth of the month and fourth in 15 days.

"It's very hard. The schedule is very demanding on everybody. Not much time to recover, but this is what we do now.

"In the cycle, Sunday is the moment to recover well. Monday prepare the game and compete at Old Trafford.

When questioned about whether he will rotate his squad, Espirito Santo responded with: "It's going to be very tough, but the signs are good. Let's see the assessment of the players and we'll decide who we're going to start with."

Nuno on Manchester United

The Red Devils come into the contest in sizzling form, winning six and drawing two since their last Premier League defeat at the start of November- a 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Despite their good run, Nuno remained realistic about United's form: "It's very early. Not only early in the competition, but at the same time so unpredictable.

"There's no result that we can predict, anything can happen with any team. I look at the opponent.

"One thing I know for sure is every game in the Premier League is very tough. There's no team you can relax on. Very good work by Ole, very tough squad, a very tough game ahead of us."