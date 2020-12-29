Manchester United 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Player Ratings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fell to a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United courtesy of an injury-time winner from Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's 93rd minute deflected shot gave United all three points at Old Trafford and left an exhausted Wolves side devastated.

Rayan Aït-Nouri came the closest for Wolves as his shot from 20 yards was parried by David De Gea and could have fallen at the feet of anyone, but unfortunately for Wolves, it didn't.

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Rui Patricio - 8 - The Portuguese keeper made some great saves tonight, most notably from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. From set plays, he was commanding and controlled his area well, eliminating any danger on the Wolves goal.

Ki-Jana Hoever - 6 - As a young full-back coming into the side for your Premier League debut, there was reason to worry that you might be out of your depth.

However, this wasn't the case for Hoever, as he conducted himself very well and looked good both offensively and defensively. Most definitely a performance to build on.

Conor Coady - 6 - Coady played a slightly different role tonight, as he was on the right-hand side of Wolves' back three. As we have come to expect from Coady, he put his body on the line and lead a very compact and organised Wolves defence to a very good result at Old Trafford.

Romain Saiss - 9 - The man that clinched Wolves a point last time out against Tottenham Hotspur with a brilliant header, was once again brilliant tonight.

Saiss looked like one of Wolves' main threats all night from set-pieces and at the back, he was very solid. The Moroccan put his body on the line throughout, blocking the majority of shots that came by him and once again showed why he is so important to this Wolves side.

The ball deflected off Saiss for Rashford's winner but apart from that, Saiss played a near-perfect game.

Max Kilman - 6 - Kilman didn't feature too much in the important events of the game, and largely went un-noticed but was solid throughout, which is ideal for a centre half. He did his job well and contributed to his side's result.

Rayan Aït-Nouri - 7 - The Frenchman came on strong in the second half after an average first 45. Going forward, he was brilliant and posed a very large threat to United. He had Wolves' main chance in the game after he broke free and unleashed a shot from outside the box, which forced a good save from De Gea.

Midfielders

Ruben Neves - 6 - Neves showed a defensive solidarity and showcased his brilliant passes at the Theatre of Dreams. He put himself about a lot and hopefully this is a performance that he can build on.

Joao Moutinho - 6 - Moutinho tried to control the game but he couldn't really grab it by the scruff of the neck like we know he can do. He was looking forward, trying to unleash Pedro Neto and Adama Traore, but at the end of the day, it was clear that he played 48 hours ago.

Attackers

Adama Traore - 6 -Traore wasn't helped tonight by the fact that there were no main number 9 in the box that he could cross to, as Traore played as a striker with Neto.

He often showcased his brilliant dribbling, but often ran into a Red Devils' defender in a frustrating evening for the Spain international.

Pedro Neto - 7 - Wolves' main man recently has shown the talent that he has in his locker, but tonight wasn't meant to be for Neto. It was obvious that he was tired and fatigued from playing against Spurs not too long ago, but despite trying, twisting and turning, he was unable to penetrate the hosts' backline.

Vitinha - 6 - The young man showed his talent before being withdrawn in the 54th minute. On the ball, he was brilliant and showed signs of a young Moutinho.

He didn't do anything wrong whilst on the pitch, and he was the one the was making Wolves tick at one point, which for a 20 year old is an excellent sign.

Substitutes

Daniel Podence (for Vitinha, 54') - 6 - Podence was brought on the pitch to try and have an impact on the match, but he picking up a knock soon after coming on after colliding with Eric Bailly. After that, he didn't really have the impact that Nuno and Wolves fans would have hoped.

Fabio Silva (for Pedro Neto, 67') - 5 - Silva once again struggled after coming on, and didn't really have a sniff at goal. He was almost in the right place at the right time to stroke home Aït-Nouri's shot but he was just beaten to it by Harry Maguire.

Due to Silva's lack of experience, he failed to provide a real platform for Wolves to play off, despite trying his best. Wolves will definitely be looking for an experienced striker to come into the club and help them out whilst Raúl Jimenez is sidelined.