Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Match Postponed

The Premier League fixture, scheduled for a Wednesday evening kick-off at 6pm, between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham has been officially postponed.

The conformation came just hours before kick-off as Fulham reported an outbreak of Covid-19 among both players and staff to the Premier League.

The decision came after the Premier League Board consulted medical advisors, opting to take precaution, with the health of players and staff as the priority.

The whole squad is now to be retested, with those who show symptoms or test positive, set for a period of self-isolation in line with the government guidelines.

It is the third fixture to be called off due to Covid, the second just this week, following the postponement of the Everton vs Manchester City fixture on Monday.

As the number of positive number of positive cases reached 18 in Premier League testing - the highest figure to date - calls for a circuit-breaker are growing, with West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce supporting the idea.

Mourinho less than impressed

It is fair to say Jose Mourinho was not happy with the timing of the decision, confirmation coming as close to three hours before kick-off.

He shared this post on his official instagram page, highlighting his discontent at the way events were being handled.

Official Tottenham confirmation

"We can confirm that our Premier League home fixture against Fulham, scheduled to take place this evening (Wednesday 30 December), has been postponed.

The Premier League informed us of the decision this afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of COVID-19 positive cases among their players and staff.

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Fulham for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected.

Details of a new date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course."

Fulham club statement

"The Club can confirm that this evening’s away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed. This follows a number of the Club’s players and first team staff returning positive results from the most recent Covid-19 tests this week.

This decision follows discussions with the Premier League and advice from Public Health England.

Those players and staff who tested positive have been self-isolating in line with UK Government and Premier League guidance.

We wish the players and staff who tested positive a safe and speedy recovery."

Premier League views on protocol

The Premier League stated their confidence of protocols on Covid in their official statement.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled."

This suggests the Premier League do not have intentions of introducing a circuit-breaker at this current moment in time.

A more rigid testing routine has been introduced, with clubs in tier 4 now having to test players and staff two times a week, this is in hope of clamping down on the virus, but it remains to be seen if it can be enough.