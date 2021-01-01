Plymouth Argyle vs Gillingham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Gillingham travel to Devon on Saturday where they take on Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Both sides will want to put right their midweek performances, which saw them individually concede three.

A tier three placement for Plymouth means the clash will see Home Park empty again, after fans returned for the Pilgrims’ previous three home matches.

Team news

Domonic Samuel and Joe Walsh are unavailable for selection, joining ex-Argyle midfielder Stuart O’Keefe and academy graduate Henry Woods who remain long-term absentees for Steve Evans' Gills side.

Vadaine Oliver and Matty Willock, who both made substitute appearances on Tuesday against Northampton Town, are both available for contention while Jacob Mellis is a doubt.

Jordan Graham looks set to make his return to action on Saturday after missing the previous six league matches with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Lowe's Pilgrims have made it through the December fixtures with minimal injuries. Only captain Gary Sawyer and wing-back George Cooper will be unavailable for the clash.



Predicted lineups

Plymouth (3-5-2): M. Cooper; Watts, Canavan, Aimson; Edwards, Macleod, Camara, Mayor, Grant; Jephcott, Hardie.

Gillingham (4-3-2-1): Bonham; Jackson, Tucker, Ogilvie, O’Connor; Eccles, McKenzie, Graham; Dempsey, MacDonald; Oliver.



Form guide

Gillingham have only managed one win in their last four. In this run, Gills have conceded eight and scored six, with the majority of these goals coming in their 4-1 win over Rochdale a fortnight ago.

Gillingham sit 13th in League One on 26 points. The Pilgrims find themselves just three points behind in 17th place.

Argyle have seemingly turned a corner after losing six in a row in the new division. The south coast side have only recorded one loss in their previous three – a 3-2 defeat against Oxford United on Tuesday.



Ones to watch

Luke Jephcott cannot stop scoring for Argyle, netting 12 goals in 17 games so far this season.

The 20-year-old's 18 goal tally in 2020 puts him in the top three goal scorers in the EFL for the year.

What a year 2020 has been for Luke Jephcott! 🙌🏻 #pafc pic.twitter.com/osCOIanZsq — Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) December 30, 2020

If Graham and Oliver start for Gillingham, they will prove themselves a handful for the Pilgrims’ defence.

The duo has a combined tally of nine goals and seven assists in the League for the Gills. Graham recorded two assists and a goal in his last three in the league, before missing the December fixtures through injury.



Previous meetings

The last four times these sides played, honours were split, with both sides winning twice.

Argyle have won the last two clashes at Home Park, a streak that the Pilgrims’ boss Ryan Lowe will want to extend on Saturday.

The Gills have had the last laugh, though, winning the most recent meeting back in April 2019. Ex-Gillingham striker Freddie Ladapo’s 25th minute opener for the Pilgrims was cancelled out by a quick double from Regan Charles-Cook and Mark Byrne just before the hour mark. Brandon Hanlan’s added time strike made it 3-1 to Gillingham on the day.



How to watch

The match has not been selected for television coverage, though, a match pass is available to purchase via either club’s iFollow websites for £10.

Kick-off is 15:00 GMT.



What has been said

Lowe spoke to the media pre-match, telling them that he looked forward to facing Evans in the dugout on Saturday.

“I have got a lot of respect for Steve in terms of what he has done. He is a passionate manager and does things in the way he likes.

“It is going to be a tough test. I am looking forward to seeing him and pitting our wits against him.

“We are expecting a tough encounter, as everyone knows when they play a Steve Evans team, so it is no different for us.

“They have just come off the back of a 3-1 defeat and they will be wanting to put that right.“

Evans mirrored the praise sent his way by Lowe as he spoke to the club’s media on Thursday, but the Gills boss believes in his sides’ chances in Devon.

“It will be difficult; they are a good team. I have a lot of respect for Ryan Lowe. I know three or four of their players personally. They have some real good quality but if you live and fight, then you have a chance.

“We are not defeatists and we are not down. We will go to Plymouth and try and achieve a positive result. You have to fight to win.

“Our job is to go to Plymouth and try and put something on the pitch that will give us hope of getting something.”