As it happened: Sheffield Wednesday 1 -0 Derby County: Owls out of the bottom three!

21:063 months ago

Thank you for following our coverage here on VAVEL, as Neil Thompson managed to claim his second successive win as caretaker manager, with the Owls picking up their third-straight home victory.

20:533 months ago

Ruing Missed Chances

Derby missed a host of chances, and ought to have been out of sight in the first half.

Total shots: 14

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 6

Shots blocked: 5

20:483 months ago

Neil Thompson on the win

Neil Thompson on the victory:

“The win will give everyone a lift. We weren't at in the first half. We had a little bit of luck. We didn't do the basics. We were passive and had too many touches on the ball. We had to adjust our shape a little as well.

“They are a good bunch of lads. Six points should give everyone a lift.”

20:443 months ago

A great few days for Liam Shaw

20:413 months ago

MAN OF THE MATCH: Liam Shaw

Liam Shaw

Tackles: 2

Interceptions: 3

Clearances: 10

Blocks: 1

Rating: 7.66 [WhoScored]

 

20:343 months ago

It wasn't pretty, but it was vital

The Owls were forced to weather the storm throughout the game, but it was crucial that they got three points against a fellow Championship struggler. 

Their game management, overall, was superb, and they have rekindled their team spirit once again. It was a resolute team performance.

 

20:273 months ago

FULL-TIME: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County

The Owls climb out of the bottom three for the first time this season courtesy of Callum Paterson's header on the hour!

Wednesday leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and the Rams into 20th in the Championship!

20:253 months ago

90+4' Superb from Harris

Harris blocks to deny Derby from Shaw's mistake
20:233 months ago

90+3' CKR Booked

Former Blade Kazim-Richards is booked for a bad challenge on Reach
20:223 months ago

90+2'

Wednesday remain resolute as Derby look shattered
20:203 months ago

90' Four added minutes

Can Wednesday hold on?
20:173 months ago

87'

Knight gets down the right, but his cross has too much on it and Odubajo deals with the ball
20:143 months ago

84'

Derby look like they are tired and look leggy - six remain
20:123 months ago

82'

Derby free-kick wasted, Bannan clears
20:103 months ago

79' Derby put on another forward

OFF: Louie Sibley

ON: Jahmel Hector-Ingram 

20:073 months ago

75'

It's going to be a long and nervy last quarter for the Owls, however, they are just about coping with the pressure
20:043 months ago

72' Double Derby Change

OFF: Graeme Shinne and Craig Forsyth

ON: Max Bird and Lee Buchanan

20:023 months ago

71' Wednesday change

OFF: Callum Paterson

ON: Jordan Rhodes 

 

Rhodes' 500th career appearance 

20:013 months ago

Here is the opener

20:003 months ago

69' Chances for Derby

Wildsmith grabs a deflected effort from Shinnie at the second attempt
19:573 months ago

YES SIR, HE CAN BOOGIE!

Paterson celebrates his fourth goal of the season, heading past his fellow Scotsman, David Marshall!

19:523 months ago

61! GOAALLLL CALLUM PATERSON!

A scramble in the area is headed goalwards by Lees and Paterson just glances it in!
19:463 months ago

55' Again, another missed chance for Derby

Forsyth drills a dangerous ball into the back post, which is narrowly missed by two County players.
19:423 months ago

51' Chance for Wednesday

Paterson's long throw is flicked into the path of Kachunga, whose header is soft and easy for Marshall to hold. 
19:403 months ago

49' Bannan's acrobatic clearance

One for the cameras there as Bannan bicycle kicks the ball clear in the Wednesday area
19:383 months ago

48' First chance goes to Derby... again

Sibley works the ball onto his right peg before firing wide. This comes just after Byrne's weaving run.
19:353 months ago

46' Back underway at Hillsborough

Can Derby continue their momentum?
19:353 months ago

Half-time stats

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Derby County 

Possession: 38.8% - 61.2%

Shots: 6 - 9

Pass Succession rate: 62% - 73%

19:273 months ago

Opinion from VAVEL writer Stephen Ibbetson

19:213 months ago

HALF-TIME: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Derby County

It is goalless at the break and I am not too sure how! 

Derby have done everything but score in this first half. Kazim-Richards struck the bar and Bielik had another great opportunity. 

Will Derby be made to rue their missed opportunities?!

19:183 months ago

45+1' Kachunga should score!

Bannan's inviting delivery into the area is glanced wide by Kachunga
19:173 months ago

45' There will be a minimum of two additional minutes

19:153 months ago

That chance for Colin Kazim-Richards

19:123 months ago

41'

Reach's looping cross is poorly headed wide by Callum Paterson
19:093 months ago

37' Early substitution for Wednesday

OFF: Josh Windass

ON: Elias Kachunga

19:083 months ago

36' Concern for the Owls

Windass clutches his hamstring as he limps off the field
19:073 months ago

34' Counter-attack from Wednesday

Harris breaks from a Rams corner, beating Forsyth for pace, but he smashes an effort straight into the hands of Marshall
19:043 months ago

31' Another wasted opportunity

Wednesday fail to clear their lines from a corner and Bielik sees his intial effort blocked by Shaw before firing wide from the edge  
19:003 months ago

28' Kazim-Richards hits the bar!

An unmarked Kazim-Richards sees a header crash against the crossbar in the middle
18:563 months ago

23'

Bielik's header from the resulting corner is saved by Wildsmith 
18:553 months ago

22' Big chance for Derby

A high ball into the area is headed down by Sibley and into the path of Clarke, whose effort is turned behind by Lees. Good anticipation from the Wednesday defender
18:513 months ago

19' Owls' first chance

Terrific wing-play from Harris to pick out Reach in the middle, but Reach can only lift his shot over the bar from outside the area.
18:483 months ago

15' Derby should be leading

Sibley's long-distanced effort is saved by Wildsmith. Derby work it back into the area, pulling it back to Shinnie, whose scuffed attempt is cleared over the bar by Bannan
18:453 months ago

13'

Knight drives forward before laying off Jozwiak, whose ball across the box is sent behind by Palmer
18:443 months ago

12'

Wildsmith holds a looping header in the area from the following free-kick
18:433 months ago

11'

Pelupessy concedes a foul on the right
18:393 months ago

Sibley drives forward

6' Sibley attempts to get ahead of Odubajo, but the latter comes out on top to win the ball and clear 
18:373 months ago

Early free-kick opportunity for Derby

4' County win a free-kick on the right. The set-piece is headed away by Lees and Odubajo properly clears
18:353 months ago

Shaw drops into a back four

3' As the game starts to settle, it appears that Liam Shaw has slipped into a back four

 

Defence: Palmer, Lees, Shaw, Odubajo

18:323 months ago

Underway at Hillsborough

1' Derby County get us underway in S6
18:303 months ago

Both sides are out

We are just moments away from kick-off at Hillsborough

18:233 months ago

Adam Reach returns

Adam Reach returns from an injury sustained on Boxing Day... the day he produced this:
18:123 months ago

Hear from the Owls' Captain

18:103 months ago

Providing the goods?

Top scorers:

SW: Josh Windass and Callum Paterson (3)

DC: Colin Kazim-Richards (3)

 

Top providers:

SW: Barry Bannan (4)

DC: Kamil Jozwiak and Martyn Waghorn (2)

 

Top performers [WhoScored.com]

SW: Julian Börner (6.96)

DC: Krystian Bielik (7.46)

17:513 months ago

Grade 1 Hamstring Tear for Dunkley

Chey Dunkley has spoken out about his injury:
17:483 months ago

Last time they met

Derby were victorious the last time these two met at Hillsborough in February 2020. 

Tom Lawrence, who misses today's game with injury, netted a brace, with Jason Knight converting to give the Rams a three-goal lead inside the first half-hour.

Josh Windass scored a mere consolation in the second period 

17:403 months ago

Reasons behind the absence of Westwood and Dunkley

17:343 months ago

Unchanged Rams

Wayne Rooney names an unchanged side for their first game of 2021
17:333 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday: Confirmed lineup

Two changes for the Owls: Keiren Westwood and Chey Dunkley are replaced by Joe Wildsmith and Adam Reach
17:253 months ago

The Owls have arrived

Team news coming up in just five minutes...
17:173 months ago

Emphatic victory last time out for Derby

17:143 months ago

Last time out for the Owls

16:593 months ago

Owls' bogey team?

Sheffield Wednesday have only been victorious on two occasions against the Rams in their last 24 meetings. 

Both of these victories came at Hillsborough in April 2017 and February 2018, winning 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

Derby are currently on a four-goal unbeaten streak against the Owls. 

13:193 months ago

Match Preview!

Read up on today's fixture by reading my match preview!

 

12:193 months ago

Join us later for today's game

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County.
12:143 months ago

Time to kick on for Rams

Interim boss Rooney has stated that he believes in his side to now kick on and climb the table:

“We have just come out of the bottom three, but I have full confidence and belief in this team that we will keep climbing the table.

“Obviously with January coming up it is important that we do our business right to iron out some small cracks that we need to take that next step forward.

“All the games coming up are important for us right now if we want to keep climbing up the table and put ourselves in a better position to finish in the highest place we can.

“Friday will be a tough game. As we stand here now, they are without a manager and there is always a reaction when you lose a manager.

“We will prepare for that; we’ll be ready, and I am confident we can get a positive result.”

12:093 months ago

One game at a time

Caretaker manager Neil Thompson says that he was “proud and pleased” to manage the Owls to a victory against Boro, adding that he is taking each game one match at a time.

“I spoke to the chairman last night [Monday] and he asked me to prepare the team for tonight, which I was proud and pleased to do. So that’s what I focused on and now that focus moves to preparations for the Derby game on Friday.

“I’ve been here a long time, it’s a fabulous football club, and I want nothing but the best for everyone connected to Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and fans not being able to see their team and hopefully they can return in 2021.”

12:043 months ago

How to watch Derby County vs Leeds United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Football.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option! 

11:593 months ago

Derby County: Predicted Lineup

Marshall; Byrne, Wisdom, Clarke, Forsyth; Knight, Bielik, Shinnie; Sibley, Kazim-Richards, Jozwiak.
11:543 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted Lineup

Westwood; Lees, Dunkley, Palmer; Odubajo, Shaw, Pelupessy, Bannan, Harris; Windass, Paterson.
11:493 months ago

Derby County: Team News

Derby County are said to have no fresh injury concerns going into the New Year’s Day trip to Hillsborough.

Martyn Waghorn will serve the second of a three-game ban after his early dismissal against Preston North End.

Curtis Davies will be out long term after suffering an Achilles injury earlier this month.

Tom Lawrence nears a return after missing the last three games with an ankle problem.

11:443 months ago

Sheffield Wednesday: Team News

Sheffield Wednesday still have a number of players out with long-term injuries, including Dominic Iorfa, Aden Flint, Derby loanee Jack Marriott and Cameron Dawson.

It has been confirmed that combative midfielder Massimo Luongo will be out until early 2021 with a knee injury.

Julian Börner has also missed the last five games with a facial injury.

Joost van Aken and Adam Reach both missed Wednesday’s victory on Tuesday night with knocks sustained in the Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers and will both be assessed ahead of the meeting.

11:393 months ago

Wayne Rooney's Derby County?

Interim manager Wayne Rooney has slowly started to turn things around for the Rams. 

After eight games in charge, Rooney has overseen three wins and four draws, as well as keeping five clean sheets in their last six games!

Should he get the permanent position? 

11:343 months ago

Home form taking a turn?

The Owls come into this fixture after back-to-back home wins for the first time since December 2019.

However, in 2020, Hillsborough hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Owls, despite it being their home.

Wednesday have only won four home games in the whole of the calendar year. They will be hoping that they can turn their fortunes around in 2021, starting on New Year's Day.

11:293 months ago

Relegation six-pointer!

Both sides have found themselves in very poor form this season, with both spending prolonged periods in the bottom three - or in the Owls' case, the whole campaign after a points deduction. 

Only three points and two places separate the Owls and the Rams in the Championship table.

A win for Wednesday would see them leapfrog their opponents into 20th.

11:243 months ago

Kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County will be played at Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:30 GMT.
11:193 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Competition match: Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby County! My name is Devon Cash and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
