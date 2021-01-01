As it happened: Sheffield Wednesday 1 -0 Derby County: Owls out of the bottom three!

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruing Missed Chances
Total shots: 14
Shots on target: 3
Shots off target: 6
Shots blocked: 5
Neil Thompson on the win
“The win will give everyone a lift. We weren't at in the first half. We had a little bit of luck. We didn't do the basics. We were passive and had too many touches on the ball. We had to adjust our shape a little as well.
“They are a good bunch of lads. Six points should give everyone a lift.”
A great few days for Liam Shaw
⚽️ In midfield with a goal in midweek
MAN OF THE MATCH: Liam Shaw
Tackles: 2
Interceptions: 3
Clearances: 10
Blocks: 1
Rating: 7.66 [WhoScored]
It wasn't pretty, but it was vital
Their game management, overall, was superb, and they have rekindled their team spirit once again. It was a resolute team performance.
FULL-TIME: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Derby County
Wednesday leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and the Rams into 20th in the Championship!
90+4' Superb from Harris
90+3' CKR Booked
90' Four added minutes
79' Derby put on another forward
ON: Jahmel Hector-Ingram
72' Double Derby Change
ON: Max Bird and Lee Buchanan
71' Wednesday change
ON: Jordan Rhodes
Rhodes' 500th career appearance
Here is the opener
Sheffield Wednesday take the lead as Callum Paterson converts from close-range following a goalmouth scramble! 🦉
69' Chances for Derby
YES SIR, HE CAN BOOGIE!
61! GOAALLLL CALLUM PATERSON!
55' Again, another missed chance for Derby
51' Chance for Wednesday
49' Bannan's acrobatic clearance
48' First chance goes to Derby... again
46' Back underway at Hillsborough
Half-time stats
Possession: 38.8% - 61.2%
Shots: 6 - 9
Pass Succession rate: 62% - 73%
Opinion from VAVEL writer Stephen Ibbetson
HALF-TIME: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Derby County
Derby have done everything but score in this first half. Kazim-Richards struck the bar and Bielik had another great opportunity.
Will Derby be made to rue their missed opportunities?!
45+1' Kachunga should score!
45' There will be a minimum of two additional minutes
That chance for Colin Kazim-Richards
Derby County are inches away from taking the lead as Colin Kazim-Richards' header rattles the crossbar! 😩
37' Early substitution for Wednesday
ON: Elias Kachunga
36' Concern for the Owls
34' Counter-attack from Wednesday
31' Another wasted opportunity
28' Kazim-Richards hits the bar!
22' Big chance for Derby
19' Owls' first chance
15' Derby should be leading
Sibley drives forward
Early free-kick opportunity for Derby
Shaw drops into a back four
Defence: Palmer, Lees, Shaw, Odubajo
Underway at Hillsborough
Both sides are out
Adam Reach returns
Hear from the Owls' Captain
Providing the goods?
SW: Josh Windass and Callum Paterson (3)
DC: Colin Kazim-Richards (3)
Top providers:
SW: Barry Bannan (4)
DC: Kamil Jozwiak and Martyn Waghorn (2)
Top performers [WhoScored.com]
SW: Julian Börner (6.96)
DC: Krystian Bielik (7.46)
Grade 1 Hamstring Tear for Dunkley
Last time they met
Tom Lawrence, who misses today's game with injury, netted a brace, with Jason Knight converting to give the Rams a three-goal lead inside the first half-hour.
Josh Windass scored a mere consolation in the second period
Reasons behind the absence of Westwood and Dunkley
Unchanged Rams
Sheffield Wednesday: Confirmed lineup
The Owls have arrived
Emphatic victory last time out for Derby
Last time out for the Owls
Owls' bogey team?
Both of these victories came at Hillsborough in April 2017 and February 2018, winning 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.
Derby are currently on a four-goal unbeaten streak against the Owls.
Match Preview!
The Owls have only won twice in 24 meetings with the Rams but can overtake them with a win tomorrow.
PREVIEW: https://t.co/odcENsEa8T #swfc #DCFC
Time to kick on for Rams
“We have just come out of the bottom three, but I have full confidence and belief in this team that we will keep climbing the table.
“Obviously with January coming up it is important that we do our business right to iron out some small cracks that we need to take that next step forward.
“All the games coming up are important for us right now if we want to keep climbing up the table and put ourselves in a better position to finish in the highest place we can.
“Friday will be a tough game. As we stand here now, they are without a manager and there is always a reaction when you lose a manager.
“We will prepare for that; we’ll be ready, and I am confident we can get a positive result.”
One game at a time
“I spoke to the chairman last night [Monday] and he asked me to prepare the team for tonight, which I was proud and pleased to do. So that’s what I focused on and now that focus moves to preparations for the Derby game on Friday.
“I’ve been here a long time, it’s a fabulous football club, and I want nothing but the best for everyone connected to Sheffield Wednesday.
“It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and fans not being able to see their team and hopefully they can return in 2021.”
Derby County: Predicted Lineup
Sheffield Wednesday: Predicted Lineup
Derby County: Team News
Martyn Waghorn will serve the second of a three-game ban after his early dismissal against Preston North End.
Curtis Davies will be out long term after suffering an Achilles injury earlier this month.
Tom Lawrence nears a return after missing the last three games with an ankle problem.Embed from Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday: Team News
It has been confirmed that combative midfielder Massimo Luongo will be out until early 2021 with a knee injury.
Julian Börner has also missed the last five games with a facial injury.
Joost van Aken and Adam Reach both missed Wednesday’s victory on Tuesday night with knocks sustained in the Boxing Day draw with Blackburn Rovers and will both be assessed ahead of the meeting.Embed from Getty Images
Wayne Rooney's Derby County?
After eight games in charge, Rooney has overseen three wins and four draws, as well as keeping five clean sheets in their last six games!
Should he get the permanent position?
Home form taking a turn?
However, in 2020, Hillsborough hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the Owls, despite it being their home.
Wednesday have only won four home games in the whole of the calendar year. They will be hoping that they can turn their fortunes around in 2021, starting on New Year's Day.
Relegation six-pointer!
Only three points and two places separate the Owls and the Rams in the Championship table.
A win for Wednesday would see them leapfrog their opponents into 20th.
