As it happened: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all from us!
FULL TIME: Brighton 3-3 Wolves
Nuno's side were cruising at half-time, but their safety-first mantra when leading has cost them yet again.
FT | #BHA 3-3 #WOL— Wolves (@Wolves) January 2, 2021
The points are shared at the Amex. #BHAWOL
⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/cyWVsJCVN6
90+3' CHANCE!
90+1' Wolves booking
Stoppage time
87' Wolves sub
Final stages coming up
After being in complete control at half-time, Wolves have self destructed and look to have thrown two points away.
It's certainly up for grabs for both sides.
74' Decision costs Brighton
That looked harsh to say the least.
Wolves' woes
The likes of Traore, Silva and Neto will have to find something.
70' Dunk levels!
Since the second half began Wolves have been asking for it by sitting so deep, not for the first time this season.
70' GOAL!
69' Final Brighton sub
An own goal, a penalty given away and a yellow card picked up, the left-back has been ran ragged all night long.
68' BAR!
Only one team look like scoring here.
64' Wolves sub
He replaces Vitinha as Wolves shift to a 3-4-3.
61' Trossard goes close
Wolves living dangerously with half an hour to go.
An hour gone....
Nuno will probably be wishing his bench wasn't almost entirely made up of teenagers as Wolves really need a change.
58' Burn booked
A woefully bad performance from the former Wigan man...
2014 - Dan Burn is the first player to score an own goal and give away a penalty in the same Premier League game since Eliaquim Mangala for Man City against Hull in September 2014. D'oh. #BHAWOL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2021
55' Burn unlucky
Wolves really need to regain control of this one.
Wolves under pressure
Brighton dominating the early second half stages.
What a start to the half!
The penalty came so early I couldn't tell you about two Brighton changes: Connolly and Bissouma are unsurprisingly replaced, Andi Zeqiri and Davy Propper come on.
46' GOAL!
46' Worst start for Wolves
46' Brighton penalty!
Trouble for Brighton
The Seagulls face a massive uphill task in the second half, which will get underway imminently.
History made!
This is the first time Wolves have ever scored three first-half goals in an away Premier League game.— Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 2, 2021
Wolves much improved
Semedo and Traore in particular have been much improved from recent performances, while Neves and Neto have carried on their recent good form.
For Brighton, Graham Potter has a lot of thinking to do. They simply haven't been at the races since going ahead.
HALF TIME: Brighton 1-3 Wolves
Yet more bad news for Brighton on the stroke of half-time, however, as Aaron Connolly headed down the tunnel early with an injury. The Seagulls' goalscorer won't be seen in the second 45.
619 days later...
First time Wolves have scored three in the first half of a league game since 3-1 win v Arsenal, April 2019— Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 2, 2021
Closing stages
Since falling behind, Nuno's side have been utterly dominant and thoroughly deserve their two-goal advantage.
45' Stoppage time
44' GOAL!
It was Burn again who fouled Traore in the box, the very definition of a stonewall penalty.
44' Penalty
WOLVES PENALTY!
42' Bissouma on thin ice
Graham Potter has a big decision to make at half time.
Romain Saiss: defender turned goal machine
Saiss now has more goals than Richarlison, Kevin De-Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Anthony Martial, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Nicolas Pepe and Gareth Bale. #WWFC #BHAWOL— Josh Holland🐺🦊 (@JAHolland_) January 2, 2021
34' Burn gifts Wolves the advantage
Wolves have turned it around!
GOAL!
28' Bissouma fouls Semedo
A fifth yellow of the season means that the Malian will already miss Brighton's trip to the Etihad, but Graham Potter will be praying he doesn't pick up a red.
25' Connolly goes for the spectacular
19' Saiss levels
Moutinho's corner finds Semedo who completely miskicks it but evades the Brighton defender in the process. The former Barcelona man then hangs a delightful ball to the far post to find in-form man Romain Saiss, who backs up a goal against Spurs and a man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United with another one here.
Wolves have had almost all of the ball since Brighton scored, and probably deserve to be level.
GOAL!
13' Connolly gives Seagulls the lead
Trossard puts a hopeful ball in, Saiss leaves it at the near post and Connolly gets to it ahead of Patricio to score his second of the season.
Very poor defending from Wolves.
13' GOAL!
8' Wolves pressure
4' Neto bursts free
3' Moutinho has a go
Kick-off!
Teams are out!
Brighton are in blue and white, while Wolves are, unspeakably, in Portuguese red.
Moveable object vs stoppable force?
Similarly, Wolves have lost all of their last three away games since also beating Arsenal 2-1 in November.
Something's got to give tonight. Kick-off is 10 minutes away.
Wolves' squad woes show
Only Max Kilman, Owen Otasowie and Ki-Jana Hoever have appeared for the club in the Premier League, which is a worrying sign should Wolves be chasing the game late on.
Brighton v Wolves build-up
#WWFC have not won their first top-flight game of the year since 1981- a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.— Josh Holland🐺🦊 (@JAHolland_) January 2, 2021
Tonight, against a side they haven’t beat in the top-flight in their previous 10 attempts, could see a change in that stat. #BHAWOL
Team news reaction
Both Anders Sondegaard and John Ruddy are on the bench, highlighting Wolves' need to increase their squad size this month.
As for Brighton's injury doubts, Adam Lallana is fit enough for the bench, while Danny Welbeck misses out.
For the visitors...
Nelson Semedo and Fabio Silva are reintroduced to the XI in place of Max Kilman and Ki-Jana Hoever.
Here's how Wolves line-up for this evening's @premierleague fixture against @OfficialBHAFC. #BHAWOL— Wolves (@Wolves) January 2, 2021
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/F8uf6DF5wu
In the blue corner....
Ben White, Solly March, Aaron Connolly, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay are introduced in place of Davy Propper, Pascal Gross, Bernardo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister.
🙌 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦…— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 2, 2021
Your Albion side to take on @Wolves tonight at the Amex.
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jpCJuoJ7mP
Team news arriving shortly
Brighton are expected to make changes having rotated heavily for their loss against Arsenal, while it will be interesting to see whether Wolves stick with the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Vitinha, who all performed well at Old Trafford.
Last meeting
Wolves took the lead through Diogo Jota before a quick fire double from Neal Maupay and Davy Propper gave the Seagulls the lead. Jota then earned Wolves a point with his second goal just before half time.
A similar amount of goals today would be nice!
How to watch
If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!
Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments
“But I’m happy because we can rely on them [the young players]. Our squad is small because we work like this, its young because we believe in them and we have a chance to put them to play when we think that is the right time to do it.”
Graham Potter's pre-match comments
“We took over a team that finished with 36 points and we got them to 41 in the first season. We changed the playing style and added some younger players. But you want to keep improving and results as it stands have not improved, so you can understand the criticism.
“We have got ambition, We have gone into every game this season believing that we can win, but we haven't. At the same time if you're not lucky, you can find yourself in our situation."
🎥 The head coach's full look ahead to @Wolves is now available on MyAlbion TV. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 1, 2021
Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
The pair picked up knocks during Wolves' 2-1 win against Chelsea two-and-a-half weeks ago and have not featured for the club since.
Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva should return to the starting XI, having been rested for the opening hour of Tuesday's loss.
Brighton & Hove Albion team news
England U21 international Lamptey will definitely miss the contest with a hamstring injury, while Lallana's return is touch and go having missed Tuesday's game against Arsenal with a groin injury.
Wolverhampton Wanderers form
Marcus Rashford's stoppage time winner at Old Trafford on Tuesday was a kick in the teeth for Nuno's side after a resolute defensive performance had looked to have earned them a point.
Wolves currently sit in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League, but are just five points off European places.
Brighton & Hove Albion form
Brighton are currently on a seven game winless run, with their last win coming against Wolves' West Midlands rivals Aston Villa.
The Seagulls currently sit two points ahead of the drop zone in 17th place.
Wolves face their bogey team on the South Coast
Wanderers have yet to beat the Seagulls in four Premier League encounters, and have only beaten Brighton once in their last 12 meetings.
That win came five years and a day ago, as a Connor Goldson own goal gave Kenny Jackett's side a 1-0 win at the AMEX on New Year's Day 2016.
Kick off time
Kick off is at 17:30 GMT.
Welcome!
My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
That's all from VAVEL for this live blog, but keep following our channels for post-match reaction.
This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!