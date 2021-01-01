As it happened: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lewis Dunk equalises for Brighton with 20 minutes to go at the AMEX. (Photo by Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty Images)

That's all from us!

A disappointing second half sees Wolves throw two points away, not for the first time this season. 

That's all from VAVEL for this live blog, but keep following our channels for post-match reaction.

This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!

FULL TIME: Brighton 3-3 Wolves

Wolves should have snatched three points at the end through Otasowie, but they have undoubtedly thrown away a win here. 

Nuno's side were cruising at half-time, but their safety-first mantra when leading has cost them yet again. 

 

90+3' CHANCE!

Otasowie heads over with the last kick of the game! It looked easier to score!
90+1' Wolves booking

Semedo is shown a yellow for blocking a Brighton free kick about a yard from the ball. 
Stoppage time

Three added minutes for someone to win this. 
87' Wolves sub

Owen Otasowie comes on for Fabio Silva, which is one of the more baffling substitutions I can remember. 
Final stages coming up

Ten minutes plus stoppage time to go at the AMEX. 

After being in complete control at half-time, Wolves have self destructed and look to have thrown two points away. 

It's certainly up for grabs for both sides. 

74' Decision costs Brighton

Brighton should be 4-3 up. Trossard disposses Ait-Nouri to go through on goal, but referee Madley blows for a foul. 

That looked harsh to say the least. 

Wolves' woes

Having taken off an attacking midfielder for a defender, Wolves are in trouble now. 

The likes of Traore, Silva and Neto will have to find something. 

70' Dunk levels!

Trossard's corner is met at the back post by Dunk, who fires under Patricio to deservedly draw the Seagulls level. 

Since the second half began Wolves have been asking for it by sitting so deep, not for the first time this season. 

70' GOAL!

Brighton level!
69' Final Brighton sub

A final roll of the dice from Graham Potter as Adam Lallana replaces Dan Burn, who won't want to watch this one back. 

An own goal, a penalty given away and a yellow card picked up, the left-back has been ran ragged all night long. 

68' BAR!

Brighton go close again as Adam Webster heads against the crossbar, and Zeqiri fires over from close range. 

Only one team look like scoring here. 

64' Wolves sub

Nuno uses his most experienced outfield substitute as Max Kilman comes on for his 14th Premier League appearance. 

He replaces Vitinha as Wolves shift to a 3-4-3. 

61' Trossard goes close

Ben White's ball finds Leandro Trossard, but the Belgian international's effort is well blocked by Conor Coady.

Wolves living dangerously with half an hour to go. 

An hour gone....

60 minutes have elapsed at the AMEX and while Wolves are ahead, Brighton are growing back into the game. 

Nuno will probably be wishing his bench wasn't almost entirely made up of teenagers as Wolves really need a change. 

58' Burn booked

The Brighton left-back is having an utterly torrid afternoon and he's finally booked for dragging down Traore, who he'll probably be seeing in his nightmares tonight. 

A woefully bad performance from the former Wigan man... 

19:463 months ago

55' Burn unlucky

Close for Brighton! March's cross finds the so far hapless Burn free at the far post, but his touch is far too heavy and Moutinho tackles him well. 

Wolves really need to regain control of this one. 

Wolves under pressure

No one would have seen this coming at half time. Wolves are coming under swathes of Seagulls pressure.

Brighton dominating the early second half stages.

What a start to the half!

Wow! The worst possible start for Wolves, but that's exactly what Graham Potter would have dreamed of. 

The penalty came so early I couldn't tell you about two Brighton changes: Connolly and Bissouma are unsurprisingly replaced, Andi Zeqiri and Davy Propper come on. 

19:363 months ago

46' GOAL!

Maupay smashes it down the middle!
19:363 months ago

46' Worst start for Wolves

Moutinho trips up Maupay just 13 seconds into the second half and the Frenchman can get Brighton back in it...
19:363 months ago

46' Brighton penalty!

That didn't take long!
Trouble for Brighton

With Connolly off injured, Bissouma close to a red and Burn having a shocker, Graham Potter will be wishing he had five substitutes available right now. 

The Seagulls face a massive uphill task in the second half, which will get underway imminently. 

History made!

It's been a good half for the men in red...
19:243 months ago

Wolves much improved

After falling behind on 13 minutes, the visitors have been completely faultless.

Semedo and Traore in particular have been much improved from recent performances, while Neves and Neto have carried on their recent good form. 

For Brighton, Graham Potter has a lot of thinking to do. They simply haven't been at the races since going ahead. 

HALF TIME: Brighton 1-3 Wolves

Wolves are in complete control at the break.

Yet more bad news for Brighton on the stroke of half-time, however, as Aaron Connolly headed down the tunnel early with an injury. The Seagulls' goalscorer won't be seen in the second 45. 

19:203 months ago

619 days later...

In answer to the earlier question, Wolves' last three goal half came in a 3-1 win over Arsenal in April 2019. 

19:183 months ago

Closing stages

Just over a minute to go of the first half and Wolves will be delighted. 

Since falling behind, Nuno's side have been utterly dominant and thoroughly deserve their two-goal advantage. 

19:173 months ago

45' Stoppage time

Four minutes will be added at the end of the first half. 
44' GOAL!

Neves sends Sanchez the wrong way and Wolves have three first half goals for the first time in a long time!

It was Burn again who fouled Traore in the box, the very definition of a stonewall penalty.

19:143 months ago

44' Penalty

Neves to make it three... 
19:143 months ago

WOLVES PENALTY!

Andy Madley points to the spot!
42' Bissouma on thin ice

Brighton's number 8 commits his third foul of the game. You'd expect the next one will send him down the tunnel. 

Graham Potter has a big decision to make at half time. 

Romain Saiss: defender turned goal machine

Saiss' third of the season puts him ahead of some illustrious company... 

 

19:063 months ago

34' Burn gifts Wolves the advantage

A huge stroke of luck gives Wolves the lead! Neto cuts inside and gets a shot away, his effort is parried by Sanchez straight onto the leg of Dan Burn and into the net!

Wolves have turned it around!

19:043 months ago

GOAL!

WOLVES TAKE THE LEAD! 
28' Bissouma fouls Semedo

Having been booked just five minutes ago, Yves Bissouma drags Nelson Semedo to the ground.

A fifth yellow of the season means that the Malian will already miss Brighton's trip to the Etihad, but Graham Potter will be praying he doesn't pick up a red. 

25' Connolly goes for the spectacular

Aaron Connolly goes for an acrobatic second as he meets Webster's cross with a bicycle kick, but it's easy enough for Patricio.
18:513 months ago

19' Saiss levels

That didn't last long!

Moutinho's corner finds Semedo who completely miskicks it but evades the Brighton defender in the process. The former Barcelona man then hangs a delightful ball to the far post to find in-form man Romain Saiss, who backs up a goal against Spurs and a man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United with another one here. 

Wolves have had almost all of the ball since Brighton scored, and probably deserve to be level. 

GOAL!

Romain Saiss equalises!
18:443 months ago

13' Connolly gives Seagulls the lead

The Irishman puts Brighton ahead. 

Trossard puts a hopeful ball in, Saiss leaves it at the near post and Connolly gets to it ahead of Patricio to score his second of the season.

Very poor defending from Wolves. 

18:433 months ago

13' GOAL!

Aaron Connolly gives Brighton the lead!
8' Wolves pressure

Wolves are beginning to dominate the early stages, as Saiss' header is diverted behind for a Wolves corner. 
18:353 months ago

4' Neto bursts free

Wolves' in-form man Pedro Neto breaks away from a couple of Brighton bodies in midfield and finds himself in the box, but his shot is wide of Sanchez's near post. 
18:333 months ago

3' Moutinho has a go

Wolves' first shot of 2021 comes from the right foot of Joao Moutinho, who fires straight at Sanchez from 25 yards out. 
18:313 months ago

Kick-off!

Pedro Neto kicks us off and the game is underway at the AMEX. 
Teams are out!

Lewis Dunk and Conor Coady lead out their sides and we're almost ready to go at the AMEX. 

Brighton are in blue and white, while Wolves are,  unspeakably, in Portuguese red. 

18:203 months ago

Moveable object vs stoppable force?

As is well documented, Brighton won just once at home in 2020. That came over six months ago in the first game back after lockdown, as the Seagulls beat Arsenal 2-1. 

Similarly, Wolves have lost all of their last three away games since also beating Arsenal 2-1 in November. 

Something's got to give tonight. Kick-off is 10 minutes away.

Wolves' squad woes show

Wolves' outfield substitutes have just 17 league appearances between them for a club.

Only Max Kilman, Owen Otasowie and Ki-Jana Hoever have appeared for the club in the Premier League, which is a worrying sign should Wolves be chasing the game late on. 

17:453 months ago

Brighton v Wolves build-up

A worrying stat for the visitors....
17:393 months ago

Team news reaction

The big news for the visitors is that Daniel Podence isn't in the matchday 20. No doubt Nuno will explain to the media why that is at the end of the match. 

Both Anders Sondegaard and John Ruddy are on the bench, highlighting Wolves' need to increase their squad size this month. 

As for Brighton's injury doubts, Adam Lallana is fit enough for the bench, while Danny Welbeck misses out. 

17:353 months ago

For the visitors...

Nuno makes two changes and returns to the 4-2-3-1 formation that worked so well against Spurs at Molineux six days ago.

Nelson Semedo and Fabio Silva are reintroduced to the XI in place of Max Kilman and Ki-Jana Hoever. 

 

17:333 months ago

In the blue corner....

Graham Potter makes five changes to his lineup. 

Ben White, Solly March, Aaron Connolly, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay are introduced in place of Davy Propper, Pascal Gross, Bernardo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Alexis Mac Allister. 

 

Team news arriving shortly

The two lineups will be with us in around 25 minutes from the AMEX.

Brighton are expected to make changes having rotated heavily for their loss against Arsenal, while it will be interesting to see whether Wolves stick with the likes of Ki-Jana Hoever, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Vitinha, who all performed well at Old Trafford.

16:203 months ago

Last meeting

It's been just over a year since Brighton and Wolves last met on the South Coast, as the sides enjoyed a 2-2 draw in December 2019. 

Wolves took the lead through Diogo Jota before a quick fire double from Neal Maupay and Davy Propper gave the Seagulls the lead. Jota then earned Wolves a point with his second goal just before half time. 

A similar amount of goals today would be nice!

 

How to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. 

If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!

01:113 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments

“It’s a tough lesson to take but it’s a good learning moment, because when things don’t go well, you must react and learn fast. We try to improve them, but football is made of good moments and bad moments, and it’s about how they react to it.

“But I’m happy because we can rely on them [the young players]. Our squad is small because we work like this, its young because we believe in them and we have a chance to put them to play when we think that is the right time to do it.”

01:063 months ago

Graham Potter's pre-match comments

“If you don't win football matches it's harder to convince people that you're on the right path, I can understand that.

“We took over a team that finished with 36 points and we got them to 41 in the first season. We changed the playing style and added some younger players. But you want to keep improving and results as it stands have not improved, so you can understand the criticism.

“We have got ambition, We have gone into every game this season believing that we can win, but we haven't. At the same time if you're not lucky, you can find yourself in our situation."

01:013 months ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

It's still unknown whether Willy Boly and Leander Dendoncker will return from injury to face Brighton on Saturday.

The pair picked up knocks during Wolves' 2-1 win against Chelsea two-and-a-half weeks ago and have not featured for the club since. 

Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva should return to the starting XI, having been rested for the opening hour of Tuesday's loss. 

00:563 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Brighton have injuries to two key players to contend with, as Tariq Lamptey and Adam Lallana look set to miss Saturday's game. 

England U21 international Lamptey will definitely miss the contest with a hamstring injury, while Lallana's return is touch and go having missed Tuesday's game against Arsenal with a groin injury. 

00:513 months ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers form

Despite improved performances against Tottenham and Manchester United over the festive period, Wolves won just two of their nine games in November and December. 

Marcus Rashford's stoppage time winner at Old Trafford on Tuesday was a kick in the teeth for Nuno's side after a resolute defensive performance had looked to have earned them a point.

Wolves currently sit in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League, but are just five points off European places. 

00:463 months ago

Brighton & Hove Albion form

With just two league wins all season, the pressure is heating up on Graham Potter in the AMEX hotseat. 

Brighton are currently on a seven game winless run, with their last win coming against Wolves' West Midlands rivals Aston Villa. 

The Seagulls currently sit two points ahead of the drop zone in 17th place. 

00:413 months ago

Wolves face their bogey team on the South Coast

Despite Wolves facing a Brighton side who only won once at home in the Premier League in 2020, the odds aren't stacked in Nuno's side's favour. 

Wanderers have yet to beat the Seagulls in four Premier League encounters, and have only beaten Brighton once in their last 12 meetings. 

That win came five years and a day ago, as a Connor Goldson own goal gave Kenny Jackett's side a 1-0 win at the AMEX on New Year's Day 2016. 

00:363 months ago

Kick off time

Brighton v Wolves will be played at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England. 

Kick off is at 17:30 GMT. 

00:313 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers!

My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

