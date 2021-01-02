As it happened: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

17:593 months ago

Full time: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Much needed three points for Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace after harrowing defeats to Liverpool & Aston Villa. 

As for Sheffield United. the Premier League is an unforgiving place.  

17:533 months ago

90' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Hackford nearly pulled one back! But his effort was thwarted by Ward. 
17:463 months ago

83' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Ramsdale drops the ball under pressure from a Palace corner, he gathers the ball at the second time of asking. 
17:433 months ago

A baptism of fire

A nice touch for Chris Wilder to bring on 16-year-old Antwoine Hackford. 
17:413 months ago

78 Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Townsend drags a shot wide! Palace looking to kill the game off. 
17:363 months ago

Goals conceded in the last 15 minutes of games

Palace - 11 

Sheffield United - 8

17:323 months ago

68' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Palace corner met by Kouyate who sends the ball back into the box, but fails to find a red & blue shirt. 
17:293 months ago

66' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Eze booked for a foul on Ampadu. 
17:253 months ago

62' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Norwood booked for tripping Ayew. 
17:233 months ago

60' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

On comes Brewster for Mousset. 
17:203 months ago

57' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Zaha moving gingerly after a collision with Basham. 
17:173 months ago

55'Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Townsend clips a ball into the back post, Zaha nods down to Ayew, but failed to kepp hold of the ball. 
17:113 months ago

46' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Palace forced into another change. Benteke's dead leg forces him off to be replaced by Ayew. 
17:083 months ago

46' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

Benteke is down. Perhaps he has tweaked a muscle. 
17:063 months ago

Second half!

Palace get us underway for the second half at Selhurst Park. 
17:063 months ago

Eze's goal

 

16:553 months ago

Half time: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

A dagger to the heart for Sheffield United. They were growing in confidence prior to Eze's goal. 

A big 45 coming up for Wilders' side. 

16:543 months ago

GOALLL! Palace 2-0 Sheffield United - Eze

He danced his way thorugh the Blades' defence and picked his spot to double Palace's lead! 

That was outrageous!

16:463 months ago

45' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Jayden Bogle booked for scything down Wilfried Zaha.
16:433 months ago

42' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Clever ball from Ampadu to find McGoldrick, but he failed to squeez the ball past Guaita.
16:373 months ago

36' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

The goal scorer has pulled up. Schlupp is coming off for Eze. 
16:353 months ago

33' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Benteke fouled by McGoldrick on the half way line. 

This certainly isn't a game for the football purist, but Roy Hodgson will not mind!

16:323 months ago

29' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Benteke goes close! Touches the ball inches wide from a Zaha cut back. 

Palace looks thretening on every attack, but will need to put a chance away soon to assert their authority. 

16:303 months ago

29' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

McGoldrick sends a ball to the back post, but failed to find Basham. 
16:263 months ago

24' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Zaha causing havoc and wins Palace a freekick on the edge of the area. 

Tomkins heads the ball back into the box, but fails to find the on-rushing Benteke. 

16:233 months ago

Schlupp's goal

 

16:213 months ago

19'Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Not much has happened after the goal. United trying to breach Palace's left side, however, Tyrick Mitchell is standing firm. 
16:153 months ago

14'Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Mousset wins a corner for The Blades, but Benteke heads clear. 
16:113 months ago

10' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Townsend shoots from distance but it ends up in the hands of Ramsdale. 
16:113 months ago

10' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

Wilders' side are trying to break through the resolute Palace side. However, Palace are standing strong and are dangerous on the counter. 

 

16:053 months ago

GOALLLLL 1-0 Palace!

A dreadful start from The Blades!

Zaha burst past John Egan, finds Benteke who flicks the ball onto Schlupp inside the area. 

Schlupp then drills the ball past Ramsdale!

The perfect start for Palace. 

16:003 months ago

Kick-off!

Stuart Attwell gets us underway at Selhurst Park!
15:563 months ago

Here come the teams!

Both sides are making their way out onto the Selhurst Park pitch. 
15:463 months ago

Kick-off fast approaching

Can The dilapidated Blades' squad pick up their first win of the season? 

Can Palace start to pick up where they left off prior to being torn apart by Liverpool. 

15:053 months ago

Blades starting XI

 

15:043 months ago

Palace starting XI

 

14:213 months ago

The scene is set

 

13:123 months ago

Last meeting

13:103 months ago

It's matchday!

 

00:083 months ago

Live updates here!

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United!

00:083 months ago

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Live TV & Stream

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event. 

If you wish to follow the game online, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

00:073 months ago

Pre-match comments: Chris Wilder

On signings: “From my point of view and from the recruitment team’s point of view it’s at a level above now. It’s over to the Chief Executive & the board to hopefully get them over the line.”

On Chris Basham “I can’t speak highly enough of Bash as a player and a person. He’s a modern day manager’s dream. He’ll do whatever needs to be done to help this football club. His performances have been brilliant right the way through the journey.”

00:053 months ago

Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson

Boosted team confidence: 

"We all know football matches either boost confidence or reduce it," he said. "If you get a heavy defeat it doesn’t do your confidence any good irrespective of how justified the result was.

"It’s part and parcel of football and one of the most important qualities a footballer can have is understanding there will be good days and bad days and you have to deal with both."

On Sheffield United: 

"I certainly remember the two defeats at the hands of a Sheffield United team last year that were sweeping all before them. What has surprised me is I see the same Sheffield United team [this year] that I saw last year.

"That is one of the anomalies of football: one year a group of players playing the football they play can enjoy the success Sheffield United have and this year of course they’re rooted to the bottom of the table having been able to manage two points.

"As far as I’m concerned we’re facing a team who are very difficult to beat. We’re much more used to going into a game as underdogs… they have every bit as much of a chance, Sheffield United, of winning the game."

00:023 months ago

Predicted line-up: Sheffield United

Ramsdale; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Fleck, Ampadu, Stevens; Burke, Mousset, Brewster. 
00:023 months ago

Predicted line-up: Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke.
00:013 months ago

Team news: Sheffield United

The Blades, although not confirmed, are thought to have Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka absent due to testing positive for Covid-19. 

Palace target, John Lundstram, will serve the last game of his three match ban. 

23:593 months ago

Team news: Palace

Gary Cahill is suffering from a hamstring tweak, and long-term absentees, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson and Wayne Hennessey, all remain sidelined.  


23:583 months ago

Both sides looking for three points

For Chris Wilder and Sheffield United, it has been a harrowing start to their second season in the Premier League, with The Blades staring down the barrel of the relegation gun, bar some miracle. 
Yet to pick up a win in the 2020/21 season, they will see this as the perfect opportunity to manifest the great escape. 

For Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace, they stemmed the bleeding last week against Leicester City, after two humiliating defeats against Liverpool and Aston Villa. 

However, the Eagles will want to pick up points in what could be Hodgson's last season in charge of the south Londoners. 

23:533 months ago

Kick-off time

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United will be played at Selhurst Park; London, England.

The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

23:533 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United!

My name is Edmund Brack and I'll be your host for this game.  

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

