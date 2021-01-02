As it happened: Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
90' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
83' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
A baptism of fire
78 Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
Goals conceded in the last 15 minutes of games
Sheffield United - 8
68' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
66' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
62' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
60' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
57' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
55'Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
46' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
46' Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
Second half!
Eze's goal
Half time: Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
A big 45 coming up for Wilders' side.
GOALLL! Palace 2-0 Sheffield United - Eze
That was outrageous!
45' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
42' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
36' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
33' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
This certainly isn't a game for the football purist, but Roy Hodgson will not mind!
29' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
Palace looks thretening on every attack, but will need to put a chance away soon to assert their authority.
29' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
24' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
Tomkins heads the ball back into the box, but fails to find the on-rushing Benteke.
Schlupp's goal
19'Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
14'Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
10' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
10' Palace 1-0 Sheffield United
GOALLLLL 1-0 Palace!
Zaha burst past John Egan, finds Benteke who flicks the ball onto Schlupp inside the area.
Schlupp then drills the ball past Ramsdale!
The perfect start for Palace.
Kick-off!
Here come the teams!
Kick-off fast approaching
Can Palace start to pick up where they left off prior to being torn apart by Liverpool.
Blades starting XI
Palace starting XI
The scene is set
Last meeting
It's matchday!
Pre-match comments: Chris Wilder
On Chris Basham “I can’t speak highly enough of Bash as a player and a person. He’s a modern day manager’s dream. He’ll do whatever needs to be done to help this football club. His performances have been brilliant right the way through the journey.”
Pre-match comments: Roy Hodgson
"We all know football matches either boost confidence or reduce it," he said. "If you get a heavy defeat it doesn’t do your confidence any good irrespective of how justified the result was.
"It’s part and parcel of football and one of the most important qualities a footballer can have is understanding there will be good days and bad days and you have to deal with both."
On Sheffield United:
"I certainly remember the two defeats at the hands of a Sheffield United team last year that were sweeping all before them. What has surprised me is I see the same Sheffield United team [this year] that I saw last year.
"That is one of the anomalies of football: one year a group of players playing the football they play can enjoy the success Sheffield United have and this year of course they’re rooted to the bottom of the table having been able to manage two points.
"As far as I’m concerned we’re facing a team who are very difficult to beat. We’re much more used to going into a game as underdogs… they have every bit as much of a chance, Sheffield United, of winning the game."
Predicted line-up: Sheffield United
Predicted line-up: Palace
Team news: Sheffield United
Palace target, John Lundstram, will serve the last game of his three match ban.
Team news: Palace
Both sides looking for three points
Yet to pick up a win in the 2020/21 season, they will see this as the perfect opportunity to manifest the great escape.
For Roy Hodgson and Crystal Palace, they stemmed the bleeding last week against Leicester City, after two humiliating defeats against Liverpool and Aston Villa.
However, the Eagles will want to pick up points in what could be Hodgson's last season in charge of the south Londoners.
Kick-off time
The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 GMT.
As for Sheffield United. the Premier League is an unforgiving place.