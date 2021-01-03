As it happened: Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City: Foxes rise to third after another away victory

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all folks!
FT' Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City
Newcastle looked dangerous late on after Andy Carroll's first goal for the club since 2010, but they couldn't find another and drop into 15th place in the table.
90' Added time
86' Newcastle making late push for an equaliser
82' GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE!
78' Substitutions
72' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
70' Newcastle looking for a way back
Leicester will be keen to try and exploit the spaces that Newcastle will leave as they get forward.
64' Substitution for Newcastle
59' Deadlock broken
55' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
51' Open start to the second half
46' We're back underway!
HT' Newcastle United 0-0 Leicester City
The Magpies will be the happier of the two sides after putting in a solid defensive performance as well as threatening on the counter-attack.
45' Added time
43' Tielemans fires over
40' Five minutes to go
35' Leicester lacking quality in the final third
28' Maddison down with a knee injury
24' Magpies gameplan becoming apparent
As soon as a tackle is made, Wilson, Almiron, and Joelinton all make a dash for the space in behind the Leicester defence.
19' Corner for Leicester
18' Newcastle starting to settle
Joelinton has their first chance of the game with a tame header into Schmeichel's arms.
12' Offside!
10' Leicester hesitant to shoot!
5' Leicester dominate early stages
3' Maddison tests his luck
We're underway!
Almost time for kick-off
Foxes field strong starting line-up
Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans return in the midfield with Jamie Vardy leading the line. Cengiz Under returns to the Foxes bench after his recent injury absence.
Magpies make two changes
Sean Longstaff replaces the suspended Isaac Hayden and partners his brother in central midfield. Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy out wide.
Leicester City Line-Up
Newcastle United Line-Up
It's Matchday!
Let's start 2021 with a win 👊#NewLei pic.twitter.com/cwpUuqNG2y — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 3, 2021
How to watch Newcastle United vs Leicester City Live TV and Stream
Leicester City Predicted Line-Up
Newcastle United Predicted Line-Up
Leicester City Team News
Cengiz Under and Ricardo Pereira will both continue their spell on the sidelines.
Newcastle United Team News
Isaac Hayden will miss out through suspension with Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett both expected to miss out through injury.
Leicester aim for important win
Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in their last three games and will be hoping to extend that with a positive result against the Magpies.
Newcastle look to extend gap to drop zone
After a goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool last time out, the Magpies will be hoping to replicate this performance against another top-four team in Leicester on Sunday.
Kick-off time
Welcome!
