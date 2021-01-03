As it happened: Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City: Foxes rise to third after another away victory
Ayoze Perez once again returns to St James' Park | Photo: Getty/ Mark Runnacles

18:153 months ago

That's all folks!

I've been Jack Johnson, thanks for joining me for live updates of Leicester's 2-1 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League! 

18:103 months ago

FT' Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City

Leicester hold on to an extremely important three points after a late scare. Goals from Maddison and Tielemans were enough to seal the win. The Foxes are now four unbeaten and sit one point behind league leaders Liverpool. 

Newcastle looked dangerous late on after Andy Carroll's first goal for the club since 2010, but they couldn't find another and drop into 15th place in the table.

18:053 months ago

90' Added time

There will be a minimum of four minutes added time.
18:003 months ago

86' Newcastle making late push for an equaliser

After Tielemans made it two for Leicester it looked as if the game would be over. But Carroll's instant impact has thrown a spanner in the works and the Foxes now look nervy! 
17:553 months ago

82' GOAL FOR NEWCASTLE!

Andy Carroll comes on and makes an instant impact! The big striker volleys it past Schmeichel and into the back of the net!
17:503 months ago

78' Substitutions

Andy Carroll replaces DeAndre Yedlin for Newcastle and Caglar Soyuncu comes on for goalscorer James Maddison for Leicester. 
17:453 months ago

72' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

That could well be game over! It's a brilliant pass from Marc Albrighton who finds Youri Tielemans and he fires a superb strike past Karl Darlow to make it 2-0!
17:403 months ago

70' Newcastle looking for a way back

The home side have been pushing for an equaliser in recent minutes with Callum Wilson finding space in behind the Foxes. 

Leicester will be keen to try and exploit the spaces that Newcastle will leave as they get forward. 

17:353 months ago

64' Substitution for Newcastle

Miguel Almiron is replaced by Jacob Murphy and Jonjo Shelvey is on in place of Joelinton. 
17:303 months ago

59' Deadlock broken

The opener from Maddison will give Leicester a huge advantage now as Newcastle will have to come out and attack them, leaving gaps for the pacey Foxes attack to exploit. 
17:253 months ago

55' GOAL FOR LEICESTER!

Jamie Vardy breaks down the left-hand side and plays it back to James Maddison who gives Leicester the lead with a powerful strike into the back of the net! 
17:203 months ago

51' Open start to the second half

Both teams are finding space after the break. Vardy had a left-footed strike at goal before DeAndre Yedlin whipped a dangerous cross into the area towards Callum Wilson. 
17:153 months ago

46' We're back underway!

No changes for either side and half time and we're back underway!
17:103 months ago

HT' Newcastle United 0-0 Leicester City

After a very lively opening 10 minutes, Leicester looked likely to open the scoring. However, Newcastle worked their way back into the game and the tempo dropped. 

The Magpies will be the happier of the two sides after putting in a solid defensive performance as well as threatening on the counter-attack. 

17:053 months ago

45' Added time

There will be a minimum of four minutes of added time at the end of this half after multiple injury breaks.
17:003 months ago

43' Tielemans fires over

Maddison whips a corner into the area and the ball drops to Tielemans but he can't keep his effort down. 
16:553 months ago

40' Five minutes to go

There are five minutes plus added time left in this half. Neither side have majorly threatened to score the opener and the game is becoming scrappy as the first half comes to a close. 
16:503 months ago

35' Leicester lacking quality in the final third

Brendan Rodgers' side have dominated possession but can't seem to create any shooting opportunities. The Foxes are yet to have a shot on target. 
16:453 months ago

28' Maddison down with a knee injury

Maddison stays down after a strong challenge and it looks as if he may have hyper-extended his knee, however, he is carrying on for now. 
16:403 months ago

24' Magpies gameplan becoming apparent

Newcastle seem to be aiming for a quick counter-attack each time they win the ball.

As soon as a tackle is made, Wilson, Almiron, and Joelinton all make a dash for the space in behind the Leicester defence. 

16:353 months ago

19' Corner for Leicester

Marc Albrighton's cross is deflected out for a corner. The Foxes are yet to score from a set-piece this season 
16:303 months ago

18' Newcastle starting to settle

The home side have settled slightly and are patiently holding possession, looking for gaps to exploit the Foxes defence. 

Joelinton has their first chance of the game with a tame header into Schmeichel's arms. 

16:253 months ago

12' Offside!

Lovely play from Maddison as he slots in Vardy who scores, but the striker just drifted offside! The Foxes top scorer is finding plenty of space early on.
16:203 months ago

10' Leicester hesitant to shoot!

Youri Tielemans plays in Jamie Vardy who then lays it back to the Belgian in the area. Rather than having a shot from six yards, he tries to pass to Barnes on the overlap but gets it all wrong! The Foxes are pushing for an opener!
16:153 months ago

5' Leicester dominate early stages

The Foxes have come fast out of the blocks and are looking for an early goal. Harvey Barnes and the Leicester attack are looking lively!
16:103 months ago

3' Maddison tests his luck

James Maddison finds himself some space on the edge of the area and unleashes a left-footed strike towards the goal but can't hit the target. 
16:053 months ago

We're underway!

Newcastle United kick-off and the game is underway!
16:003 months ago

Almost time for kick-off

We're only 15 minutes away from kick-off at St James' Park!
15:553 months ago

Foxes field strong starting line-up

After rotating and making seven changes last time out, Leicester will start with the same team that drew 2-2 with Manchester United on Boxing Day. 

Wilfred Ndidi and Youri Tielemans return in the midfield with Jamie Vardy leading the line. Cengiz Under returns to the Foxes bench after his recent injury absence. 

15:503 months ago

Magpies make two changes

Steve Bruce has made two changes to his Newcastle side who drew 0-0 with Liverpool last time out. 

Sean Longstaff replaces the suspended Isaac Hayden and partners his brother in central midfield. Miguel Almiron replaces Jacob Murphy out wide. 

15:453 months ago

Leicester City Line-Up

Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
15:403 months ago

Newcastle United Line-Up

Darlow, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, M. Longstaff, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
15:353 months ago

It's Matchday!

15:303 months ago

15:253 months ago

15:203 months ago

Leicester City Predicted Line-Up

Schmeichel; Justin, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy
15:153 months ago

Newcastle United Predicted Line-Up

Darlow; Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Clark, Ritchie; Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Joelinton; Wilson
15:103 months ago

Leicester City Team News

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will check on the fitness of James Maddison and Wesley Fofana ahead of the game. Caglar Soynucu could return to the line-up to replace the latter if needed. 

Cengiz Under and Ricardo Pereira will both continue their spell on the sidelines. 

15:053 months ago

Newcastle United Team News

Newcastle will be without Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin on Sunday as both are still feeling the effects of the recent outbreak of the coronavirus at the club. 

Isaac Hayden will miss out through suspension with Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett both expected to miss out through injury. 

15:003 months ago

Leicester aim for important win

The Foxes have enjoyed this campaign so far, sitting in fourth place and only four points off the top of the table. A win at St James' Park will see them rise to third and close the gap to Manchester United and Liverpool. 

Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in their last three games and will be hoping to extend that with a positive result against the Magpies. 

14:553 months ago

Newcastle look to extend gap to drop zone

Steve Bruce's side have struggled to get going this season, with fans not happy with the club's current situation. But having picked up some important results, they sit eight points clear of the bottom three. 

After a goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool last time out, the Magpies will be hoping to replicate this performance against another top-four team in Leicester on Sunday. 

14:503 months ago

Kick-off time

Newcastle United vs Leicester City will be played at St James' Park, Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:15 BST.
14:453 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Newcastle United vs Leicester City!

My name is Jack Johnson and I'll be your host for this game.

