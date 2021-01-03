Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City: Player Ratings

Leicester City earned all three points against Newcastle United with a 2-1 victory to move one point behind Manchester United and Liverpool.

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans scored their first goals of 2021 in the second half to lift the Foxes into third in the Premier League.

Newcastle did pile the pressure onto Leicester, with Andy Carroll netting his first United goal since Boxing Day 2010.

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel 6/10: Found himself half-way inside the Leicester area on a couple of occasions to sweep the ball away after Newcastle attempted long balls. Couldn't really help Carroll's goal, but his commandment of his area helped when Newcastle threw bodies forward.

James Justin 5/10: Justin's second-half performance, like Leicester themselves, saw an increase and it paid off in the end. His needless foul resulted in Newcastle halving the deficit, a cheap free-kick to give away when facing a physical Newcastle side. Overall, not as good as previous games for the former-Luton Town man.

Wesley Fofana 7/10: Looked the most comfortable out of the whole defence and kept Callum Wilson quiet, winning his aerial duels with the former-Bournemouth player. Does brilliant to put a halt to Newcastle's attack ahead of Maddison's goal and competed well with the Toon attack.

Jonny Evans 6/10: Like the majority of the Foxes backline, Evans struggled to play the ball out of defence due to the Toon's high pressing. As the Foxes grew confident, so did Evans and his leadership paid off to complete a perfect 34th birthday for the Northern Irishman.

Timothy Castagne 6.5/10: Similiar to Justin, Castagne really struggled to find himself forward against Newcastle's back five in the first half. Recently back from injury, the wing-back kept DeAndre Yedlin quiet and ensured Jacob Murphy had no luck.

Midfield

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10: On the anniversary of his move to England, Ndidi was a constant nightmare for the Newcastle attack and midfield. His 86.7% pass completion to split play up and interceptions (6) were massive in ensuring Newcastle had no pathway back into the game.

Youri Tielemans 7/10: His goal and performance perfectly describe the effect Tielemans has for the club. Often tacky with his passes and tackles, but efficient when required. Like the majority of Leicester fixtures, when Tielemans performs well, so do the Foxes.

James Maddison 8/10: Another sensational strike by the Coventry-born playmaker at Newcastle. Maddison's fourth goal of the season certainly unleashed the shackles for the Foxes. Did the worry the Foxes fans when his knee planted into the ground in the first half, but it didn't seem to faze him.

Attack

Marc Albrighton 7/10: Didn't really get into the game on the right-wing, with his natural playing style not suited against Newcastle. The 2016 title-winning man did provide an assist, with a brilliant pull-back for Tielemans and put in a solid shift towards the end of the contest.

Harvey Barnes 6/10: Had a quiet first period, but showed his quality in the opening goal. The pace and skill to break free and play Vardy through was pivotal in Maddison's goal, but should have made sure of the result in the dying minutes. Nevertheless, he continued to track back and always looked dangerous.

Jamie Vardy 7/10: Brilliantly tucked the ball away after beating Karl Darlow to the ball, but had his goal rightly ruled off for offside. For Maddison's goal, it had signs of being a replica of his goal at St James Park in 2015, but the striker's unselfishness provided the opportunity for Maddison.

Substitutions

Caglar Soyuncu: The long-awaited return of Soyuncu is very welcoming for the Foxes. His introduction meant Brendan Rodgers set his side up to a back five, and his presence was certainly made with a thunderous header against Carroll.