The key quotes from Jose Mourinho's post-Leeds press conference

Goals from Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comfortable 3-0 win over Leeds United.

Following recent results, it was a much needed victory for Spurs, who now find themselves just four points behind league leaders and favourites, Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho said this to the media after the game:

On Kane and Son

Son's goal, courtesy of another Kane assist, has meant the red hot pair have now combined for a record 13 goals already this season, equalling the tally set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton.

They have been central to Spurs' tactics this campaign, proving deadly on the counter attack, with the partnership responsible for 76% of Tottenham's goals.

"They are very good players as you know for many years. They play together of course for many years too. That together, plus the way we want them to interact, brings goals. I want more goals, especially from other players but today the second goal is great, is also great because it was something we spoke about against a team that defends the way Leeds does."

On the chances created

The display against Leeds was a lot better in comparison to the previous performances we have seen from Spurs. There was greater attacking intent.

After going ahead they refrained from shutting up shop and going into their defensive shape, something we have seen in recent weeks, and this prevented them from inviting pressure and enabled them to create more chances to seal the win.

"Yeah but we could have scored more goals. We had good opportunities to score, and not just from the traditional Sonny and Kane."

"We had good scoring opportunities, good shooting positions - Tanguy, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn twice - and that pleases me also, because I want the team to play with this kind of dynamic."

On Steven Bergwijn's performance

Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn was introduced back into the starting XI against Leeds and to great effect.

He hasn't been clinical in front of goal in crucial games, leading to heavy criticism.

He came back in to the side and provided the needed balance on the right-hand side. Although he was guilty of missing a few chances his return was a welcome one.

"Yeah, we need him to score goals. Of course we know he has the ability to do that. If you go back one year, his first match and he scored an amazing goal. We know that he has the ability to do that."

"He's accumulating also physical problems. I don't know if you could see but even in the last 10 minutes he was touching his groin, he was touching his adductor."

"He's having problems that are stopping him now and again from training properly and at high intensity so he's suffering a little bit."

"But of course he gives very good things to the team. I believe the goals will arrive if his condition improves."

On Sergio Reguilon

Settling well into life at North London, Sergio Reguilon and Mourinho appear to have developed a healthy relationship, however, along with teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela, he broke Covid restrictions during the festive period.

Mourinho had bought him a gift for Christmas Day in the knowledge that Reguilon would be spending it alone, and would have been disappointed to see photos of the Spaniard at a gathering.

"An amazing gift. A Portuguese piglet which is amazing for Portuguese and Spanish [people]. I gave him because I was told he was going to spend Christmas on his own. I had this thought about him."

"He was not alone as you could see and we the club of course feel disappointed because we give the players all the education, all the conditions."

"Of course we're not happy. It was a negative surprise for us."