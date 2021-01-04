Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted lineups and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur invite Brentford, in the Semi-Final of the Carabao Cup, as they look to make it to Wembley in their hunt for silverware.

The first trophy for the 2020/21 season is up for grabs and Spurs will be desperate to progress, aiming to win their first piece of major silverware since 2008 - the year they last won this very competition.

Championship side Brentford will not be an easy challenge, as they came agonisingly close to promotion into the Premier League last season, impressing thoroughly.

They lost their star man, Said Behnrahma, to fellow Londoner's West Ham in the Summer transfer window yet still had enough to overcome Premier League side Newcastle, 1-0 in the quarter-final.

Team news

Manager Jose Mourinho played a strong side in the quarter-final victory over Stoke City and is expected to field a similar side in a competition he has shown great importance over his years.

He will be without the injured duo of Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso who are out with a calf injury and a hamstring problem respectively.

Fullback Matt Doherty will be unavailable through suspension, following his sending off against Leeds United on the weekend, while Erik Lamela will not feature.

The likes of Davinson Sanchez, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko will likely return to the starting XI, while the out-of-favour midfielder Dele Ali will push for a place in the lineup.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has an almost fully fit squad to choose from, besides the injured Shandon Baptiste.

With their last game being 7 days prior to this fixture, Frank will have had enough time to allow his players to rest and recover, it may mean he sticks with the side that beat a good Bournemouth side.

Ones to watch

Tottenham: Dele Alli

Spurs midfielder Dele Alli has endured a tough time to the start of this campaign, resultantly, has been linked heavily with a move away in the January Transfer window.

He started the quarter-final against Stoke City and performed well however was brought off midway through the second-half after losing the ball and conceding as a result.

If given the opportunity to return to the starting XI, he will undoubtedly want to impress Mourinho and attempt to force his way back into his manager's plans from the fringes.

With Tottenham likely to field a strong side, there will be enough quality around Dele to make things happen, whether that be creating chances or scoring them.

Brentford: Ivan Toney

Former toon Ivan Toney will be Brentford's biggest threat heading into the clash against Spurs, he currently tops the scoring chart with 16 goals in the Championship in 22 games.

He has also provided 4 assists this campaign, with an impressive 32% shot conversion rate, Toney will have to be kept quiet by the Tottenham defence.

One of his main features is running in behind, constantly on the move, looking to get into the channels to exploit space and cause the Spurs backline problems.

He had been noticed by Tottenham scout David Pleat, prior to his move to Brentford and it will be interesting to see how he does against the North London club.

Predicted lineups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Hojbjerg, Sissoko; Moura, Alli, Son; Kane

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen; Mbuemo, Toney, Canos

How to watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford will be broadcast live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sport Football, kick-off will be at 7:45pm GMT.