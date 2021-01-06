Burnley January Transfer Window: Who is coming and who is going?

Burnley do not always have the greatest of time during any transfer window.

So a January window in the midst of a pandemic, and with new added complications over work permits thanks to Brexit, The Clarets wouldn’t usually spend anything from their restricted budget.

However, new owners are at the helm and new chairman, Alan Pace, has said on numerous occasions that he is ready to support Sean Dyche in this window.

Where should Burnley look to strengthen, and who could be on their way out of Turf Moor?

Potential Incomings

Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Phil Jones is approaching his tenth year at Old Trafford, after joining Manchester United from Clarets rivals Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

The centre-back has not featured for United this season and has struggled for form and with injuries in recent seasons.

However, at 28, he still has plenty left to give a side and could provide essential back up for Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

His ball playing ability isn’t his best attribute, so a no-nonsense style of play where he won’t be required to have the ball at his feet for too long would suit Jones.

His experience in the Premier League and in Europe would benefit Burnley, and on his day, he can be a good defender.

He has won the league, League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at United, with Sir Alex Ferguson once tipping him to be the best player in the world.

Not the great man’s finest of predictions.

But still, he would make a solid nonetheless as he looks to get his career off the ground once more.

Lewis O’Brien (Huddersfield Town)

The Clarets interest in Lewis O’Brien first became clear in the enforced break last summer, with reports linking the Huddersfield Town midfielder to Turf Moor once again.

The signing of O’Brien would be one for the future and one that would add valuable depth to the side that has Jack Cork and Dale Stephens as it’s only senior options.

O’Brien is an academy graduate at The Terriers and has cemented his place in the starting 11 this season with a number of solid performances.

With 19 appearances, the industrious midfielder has shown a lot of promise for Huddersfield and would deserve his move to the Premier League.

At 22, time is well and truly on his side and Burnley could wait until the summer to bring him, when Cork’s contract runs out, but securing his signature now before other teams come calling would be a wise move.

A wide midfielder

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has struggled this season to get fit and stay fit, making just five appearances in all competitions.

And, in recent weeks, Dwight McNeil has suffered with an injury leading to Erik Pieters having to deputise at left midfield, with Robbie Brady coming off the right.

Yet, an injury to Charlie Taylor has meant that Pieters has been dropped back to his more natural left back position, leaving Josh Benson to start on the wing.

A young wide midfielder would be a perfect addition to act as competition to Burnley’s wide attacking players and add depth to a rather depleted bench.

One name being banded about the social media circles is Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers.

The right midfielder has three goals and three assists in 20 Championship appearances this season, and is touted to make a big step in his game in the coming months.

Peterborough United star Siriki Dembele shocked his employers with a transfer request earlier this week with interest from Scottish Premier League leaders Rangers and Clarets rivals Fulham on his radar.

Dembele has flair, speed and directness to really benefit this Burnley side, but his inconsistent performances makes him the least desirable of options that Dyche will have.

Other names rumoured to be coming into Turf Moor include Joe Worrall of Nottingham Forest, Derby County midfielder Jason Knight and Millwall’s Jed Wallace.

Who could be on their way out?

James Tarkowski

Tarkowski shouldn’t leave, nobody wants him to leave either, but the departure of the England international could be on the horizon.

Leicester City have retained their interest from the summer and could make a bid for Tarkowski this window.

With a contract dispute approaching rapidly – after saying he was unhappy with the club’s offer in the summer – new chairman Mr Pace needs to act fast to keep his star defender at the club or bring in a replacement this month.

Matej Vydra

Matej Vydra has struggled to make his mark on the side, only making a handful of appearances since his move in 2018.

There was a brief period last season before the break where the Czech Republic international had a run in the team, but he wants a move to make sure of his place in his national side at this summer’s European Championships.

Championship clubs will be after Vydra, a league he is a proven performer in from his previous spells at Derby and Watford.

Kevin Long

If a new centre back does come into the club this winter, Kevin Long will be bumped down the pecking order.

If two come through the door, his time at the club is well and truly over.

Long has deputised in place of Ben Mee and Tarkowski in recent times, but has only managed 90 first team appearances in the last 10 seasons.

This wouldn’t be enough for any player and, at 30 years old, the Republic of Ireland international will want to get some more games under his belt before his career comes to an end.

Lower to mid-table Championship sides should be looking at Long, who would be able to sure up any defence in the second-tier.

Loans for the youngsters

Jimmy Dunne’s contract ends in six months, so signing him to a new contract and sending him on loan to a Championship club would benefit him hugely.

Josh Benson could also benefit from a second-tier loan, but that depends on whether midfielders are recruited into the club.

Players that are frequently on the bench include Anthony Glennon and Bobby Thomas could be on the loan list as well, taking up six month deals in League One and League Two.

It is expected to be a quiet month for all clubs but, if Mr Pace is to believed, Sean Dyche will be backed during this window.

Time will tell if the new owner will put his hands into his pockets.