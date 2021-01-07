Mikel Arteta's key quotes on the January transfer window.

After reviving their season, winning three games on the bounce, Mikel Arteta is looking to evolve their current squad during this January transfer window.

The North London side have already shipped off the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, and William Saliba on loan, with Arsenal are looking to free space to improve their current side.

Mikel Arteta on Mesut Ozil

The Arsenal boss was obviously questioned on the German's future at Arsenal after rumours emerged regarding DC United and Fenerbahçe being in contact with Mesut Ozil.

When questioned on what is going to happen next with Ozil, Arteta did not give too much away:

"I don't know what's going to happen. He is now free to negotiate with other clubs. We will discuss internally which will be the best decision for him in the near future. We will try and find the besr5 solution for everybody."

As a former player himself, the Spaniard expressed the difficulties Ozil must be going through after not playing for so long:

"Every player wants to play football, this is why we pick this profession. We are so lucky to do what we do. "For every player that isn't playing it is always hard. We will decide what happens in the coming days."

Arteta also expressed the importance and the influence of the new young talent on Ozil's game time:

"The young players they have moments in the season, it’s really difficult for them to be at that level for ten months. But sometimes players develop, players have moments and you have to take those moments. "If that means they are pushing somebody else out then I think it’s a really healthy competition for the team and the team always gets better when that happens."

The Arsenal boss was also questioned about Ozil potentially starting this Saturday. The German is registered for the FA Cup, meaning he could be selected for the third round. However, Arteta replied, very shortly, "We will decide what we do."

Although the Gunners manager is likely to leave him out, he highlights the difficulties he has been going through in this current situation:

"We know we have a really important player that is one of the key players in the past few seasons for this football club. We had to make a decision, I had to make a decision I made it. I knew the consequences of it. "And now we will have to make another one in January, and we will just put in the balance what is best for the club, what is best for the team, what the intentions are of the player. And try and find the right solution for that."

First signing of the window - Hertha Berlin's Omar Rekik

The Gunners' have reportedly signed Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin for the sum of £540,000. The 19 year old, Tunisian centre back, according to the Mail Online, has been training with the Arsenal U23's after completing his medical.

Arteta confirms the signing of the Tunisian international:

"We will announce his arrival as soon as well possible can. He is our young talent that we have been following for a while that we believe has a really bright future. We will give more details when we can."

Rekik has only appeared for Hertha Berlin at youth level, meaning that the defender may not be within Mikel Arteta's immediate plans.

Former Arsenal defender and current Arsenal academy coach Per Mertesacker apparently instigated the deal, with the idea to send the youngster back to Hertha Berlin on loan to continue his development.

Team news - Thomas Partey back in training.

Thomas Partey is back in training and could potentially be back in the squad for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle.

The Ghanaian picked up a continuous thigh injury against Tottenham Hotspur in December, but is looking likely to return to the first team.

Arteta states that the next two training sessions are important for Partey's potential involvement:

"After our next two training sessions we will asses him, whether he is completely fit and ready to start, or to leave him for another few days for the Palace game. "But he has been really good, he is comfortable and not aware of the injury. He is done more already compared to when he arrived. He is in a good place and in a good mood."

FA Cup third round - Newcastle United

As holders, Arsenal will face Newcastle at the Emirates on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

During his press conference, the Spaniard recalled on his first FA Cup final as a manager:

"Well, it was a beautiful day. It’s the last game of the season. Everybody takes off after that. It was a really difficult end of the year with all the COVID situations that we have in place. And obviously it was a great day to finish on a high."

This time round, it seems like the Arsenal boss is looking to dive into the competition with the same ambition, to win the cup again. Arteta was asked whether he will start a strong side against the the Magpies:

"Absolutely. We’re gonna go after every competition. We are the holders we have to defend that title. We know what it means for the football club and the history that is related to the FA Cup. It’s a great competition to play for us."

Arsenal will collide with Newcastle on Saturday night, hoping to relive the FA Cup dream and success of last season.