Arsenal vs Newcastle United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Arsenal the most successful FA Cup in the illustrious cups long history face off against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Newcastle themselves have a good history with the FA cup winning the trophy six times. But that is ancient history compared to Arsenals seven cup wins in the last twenty years. Which boosted The Gunners to fourteen cup wins in their rabid domestic cup record.

Newcastle United are huge underdogs in this contest. Not just against Arsenal but The Magpies have lost ten of the last eleven meetings with Premier League opposition in this competition.

The North East side last prevailed over the North London side in the FA Cup final of 1952. In the Premier League, Newcastle are not much better. With one win in the last ten years against Arsenal.

Geordie fans really want a cup run especially after Newcastle abysmal performance in the Carabao Cup a few weeks ago against Brentford. Unfortunately the black and white faithful will most likely have to wait until next year for Arsenal the FA Cup is their trophy.

Arsenal team news

The Gunners have a number of first-team players coming back into contention following injury or illness.

Thomas Partey, Willian, David Luiz and Gabriel Martinelli are in contention as all four trained following either lengthy injuries or illness in Willian's case.

Head coach Mikel Artea did confirm in his pre-match press conference that Brazillian defender Gabriel will miss the game after the youngster got infected with Covid-19.

Newcastle United team news

Head Coach Steve Bruce gave updates on the squad in his pre-match press conference following Bruce's comments Newcastle are without Jamal Lewis, Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin. With all three not fit enough and the Frenchman just getting back into the country following his recovery from Covid-19.

Bruce did confirm that club captain Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka will both play.

Previous meeting

This will be the first time since 2007/2008 since Newcastle and Arsenal met in the FA Cup. On that occasion, Newcastle was comfortably beaten by an Emmanuel Adebayor brace and a Nicky Butt own goal. As Arsenal trotted to a 3-0 rout.

Arsenal was beaten by fierce rivals Manchester United in the next round.

Ones to watch

Arsenal's season has been one of disappointment. With last season ending in the glory of winning the FA Cup and a positive look with Mikel Arteta as head coach. The one thing, however, that has kept positive is the development of Eddie Nketiah. The youngster not only broke the record for scoring in England under 21's but is in some big company for Arsenals goal scoring in all competitions this season. Nketiah has five in all competitions this season with the second-best minutes per goal contribution of all Arsenal forwards this season.

When the young lad is put into the side he scores goals.

Newcastle have too had a dismal season with not a lot of light throughout. The one position on the football pitch that has provided fans with joy is the goalkeeper. With last seasons first choice Martin Dubvraka out injured Karl Darlow stepped up in more ways than one and has secured his presence between the sticks for Newcastle for some time to come now. This all might change this weekend as Dubvraka is fit again and Steve Bruce has confirmed the Slovakian will start against Arsenal. It will be the one to watch and see if Dubvraka still has it. A good test for the former number one who needs game time if he is to get fit. But at the moment he doesn't deserve Darlow has not put a foot wrong. It will be good to see the debate rage on up in the North East. Darlow or Dubvraka?

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: Runarsson; Mustafi, Chambers, Luiz, Cedric; Maitland-Niles, Elneny; Pepe, Willock, Willian; Nketiah. (4-2-3-1)

Newcastle United: Dubvraka; Lascelles, Schar, Fernandez; Murphy, Shelvey, Hayden, M.Longstaff, Ritchie; Carroll, Gayle, Almiron (3-5-3)

Where to watch

Good News for all terrestrial television watchers as Newcastle Vs Arsenal FA Cup third-round tie will be on BBC One from 5:20pm with kick-off at 5:30pm