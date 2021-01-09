Chorley FC 2-0 Derby County: Sixth tier Magpies trump youthful Rams to earn fourth round spot 

Goals from Connor Hall and Mike Calveley sealed a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup for sixth tier Chorley, as a laborious effort from a youthful Derby County outfit still sees the Rams crash out.

Chorley write a famous chapter in their club history books as the club progress into the fourth round - after beating a third successive EFL side in the competition and recording their fifth FA Cup victory of the 2020/21 season in a remarkable cup run for the Magpies.

Story of the match

It was almost the dream start for the Rams youngster's and an early scare for the National League North side as a penalty appeal was eventually turned away by the assistant.

Just minutes later Chorley were left ecstatic with proceedings at the opposite end of the pitch. Derby were unable to clear the ball following corner and a string of headers inside the area eventually fell to Hall, who was on hand to nod the sixth tier side in front from two yards out.

Oliver Shenton deceived the defensive line and ghosted in from deep during a free-kick routine, but he scuppered his shot high and wide after it had been flashed across the face of goal into his path.

On the 25 minute mark Rams keeper Matt Yates was spared his blushes after fumbling a long ball inside the area. The young stopper hesitated, and the ball was allowed to break free inside the penalty area, but the Derby defence were alert to clear the blunder.

Both sides had a chance to add a second goal to the score line before the interval, but ultimately squandered their chances.

Harry Cardwell first helped the ball into the feet of Elliot Newby for the hosts, however, the midfielder was unable to keep his effort from spiralling high over the crossbar.

Urwin was alert to sprawl onto the ball and combat any danger Derby had of a late first-half equaliser. Max Bardell did well down the flank and attempted to find Bobby Duncan but the ball was cut out before it could reach the frontman.

Chorley were extremely unlucky not to head into the break with a two goal advantage after a fantastic effort from Will Tomlinson. Yates was caught off his line and the Chorley man's lobbed attempt from range beat the keeper but rattled the upright.

Derby came out after the break with much more tempo and energy to their play, however, they still struggled to break the Chorley defensive line and carve anything significant out in the final third.

It was goalscorer Hall that had the first notable effort of the half in fact, with an arrowed effort towards goal from 20 yards out, but Yates got down speedily and palmed it away to the right of his goal well.

For a large spell in the second-half the chances dried up on an attacking front, as Derby looked to hold more of ball and patiently break down Chorley and the hosts took less risks to keep their lead in control.

Chorley killed off any hope of an equaliser in the 83rd minute though when they netted their second goal of the afternoon. Newby floated the ball deep into the area and at the back post Calveley caught the ball on the volley to steer home a historic goal for the Magpies, leaving them on the brink of a fourth round spot.

Chorley expertly shielded the ball and saw they game out as they needed to with no complications and recorded a fantastic clean sheet to top-off a day that they will cherish.

Takeaways

First hand experience

Despite defeat, Derby can take a bunch of positives from this afternoon's FA Cup outing. Win, lose or draw, playing 90 minutes for the Rams in a competitive fixture will serve the young lads well.

Chorley are an experienced unit that play week in week out and were a strong, physical test for the Derby youngster's.

Despite impressing in academy settings, a physical test like this is unlikely to have challenged this set of players before - and this is something they can take from Victoria Park with them.

A confidence boost of the highest order

Chorley have endured a campaign of mixed fortunes in the sixth tier thus far, following their relegation from the National League last season.

This result not only gives them a large financial boost but is also one that will live long in the memories of the players that they can carry into the league and help propel them higher than their current 10th place position.

Man of the match - Mike Calveley

Second-half goalscorer Calveley was the star man of the afternoon and put in a dazzling display.

The attacking midfielder notched both a goal and an assist to help his side through, as well as offering countless energy and vigour in the Magpies side.

His presence was a huge boost for the hosts and has to be credited after a great all-round display.