Five key points to take out from Mikel Arteta's pre-Newcastle press conference

Mikel Arteta won the Emirates FA Cup in this first season in charge of Arsenal and is looking forward to defend the trophy against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, Mikel spoke to press via zoom. Here are the five key takeaways.

On his memories of winning the Fa Cup in August and the brewing team confidence

"It was a beautiful day. It was the last game of the season, everyone took off after that and it was a really difficult end of the year with all the COVID situations that we had. Obviously it was a great day to finish the season on a high.



"Yes it's great to win the last three games. The spirit, the energy around the place and the vibe is always better. I feel better myself. In this Christmas period, to win three games in a row is never easy in this league and we've done it, so hopefully we can pick up a much better run."



Arsenal were quite dominant in the Fa Cup final against Chelsea, with a proper team performance and their star man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stealing the show with this match winning Goal.



On the other hand, after a dismal start to the new season which saw Arsenal getting dragged into the relegation fight, they produced a stunning performance against Chelsea and revived their season by winning three back to back premier league games.

On Thomas Partey's chances of playing against Newcastle



"Well, we have an extra two training sessions [before the game] and we will assess after that whether he is completely fully ready to participate against Newcastle, or if we’re going to leave it another few days for the Palace game.

"He is training really good, he is comfortable, he is not aware of the injury right now and he has done more than what he already did before he played after the injury against Spurs, so he is in a good place, a good mood and you can see the player he is when he is training."



Arsenal's one of the most expensive summer signing has looked excellent in the matches he has played till now, but the injuries have halted the midfielders progression at Arsenal.

Decision on Mesut Ozil



"The decision has to be made when you have to reduce the list of players, when you have to play them or not play them all the time. We know that we have a really important player who is one of the key players in the past few seasons for this football club.

"We have to make a decision, I had to make a decision and I made it. I knew the consequences of it and now we’re going to have to make another one in January, and we will just putting the balance on what is the best thing for the club and the best thing for the team, and what the intentions of the player are, and we will try to find the right solutions for that."



It seems like Mesut Ozil may have played his last game for Arsenal. March was his last match for The Gunners.



On young players taking Ozil's place



"We need every player that is involved in our squad. The fact that the youngsters are involved in the squad means that they have the level to compete with any player in that squad.

"The young players have moments through the season. It's really difficult for them to be constantly at the level for 10 months, but sometimes players develop, players have moments and you have to take those moments.

"If that means that they're pushing somebody else, I think it's really healthy competition for the team. The team always gets better when something like that happens so I think it's really positive news."



Arsenal were lacking in terms of creativity this season and were missing a creative spark which has been filled by the exuberance of Emile Smith Rowe who has contributed two assists in three matches for Arsenal. Similarly, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney has contributed hugely with their goals and assists in those three Premier league wins.



Contracts, Incomings and outgoings at Arsenal

​​​​​​​

Arsenal has signed young talented center back Omar Rekik of Hertha Berlin.



Arsenal have also sent William Saliba on loan at OGC Nice for the reminder of the season.



They are also willing to offer a new contract to their young striker Folarin Balogun with six months left for the England under 20 international.

