Thierry Henry: Nine years since 'that' goal against Leeds 

On this day 9 years ago, Thierry Henry marked his return to Arsenal with a famous goal against Leeds United in an F.A. Cup third round tie.

Following an incisive through ball from Alex Song, Henry, wearing the unfamiliar number 12 shirt, produced a cultured finish, curling the ball into the bottom right corner, before wheeling away to celebrate in front of the ecstatic Emirates crowd.

He later described this goal as his “favourite in an Arsenal shirt” because of what it meant to him personally:

"One of my last acts in the FA Cup was special too: my strike against Leeds when I came back to London in 2012 was my favourite goal for Arsenal.

"That one was personal. It won't go down in FA Cup history but it was the first time I scored as a fan.” Henry explained to The Sun.

This goal conjured up so many good memories for both Henry and the Arsenal fanbase, reminding them of the 174 domestic league goals the club’s all-time top scorer produced during his first spell at the club.

Here are some of ‘The King’s’ most iconic moments in an Arsenal shirt.

‘That’ goal against Spurs

If you want to be adored by Arsenal fans, scoring against Spurs will certainly do no harm.

On the 16th November 2002, Henry scored what can only be described as one of the Premier League’s greatest solo efforts, and did it in a North London derby.

Picking the ball up just outside his own box from a headed clearance, Henry proceeded to carry the ball the length of the pitch, gliding past Tottenham defenders.

He then cut inside onto his left foot and hammered the ball home from the edge of the box, sending the Highbury crowd delirious.

The Gunners went on to win the game 3-0, and Henry would pick up his first Premier League medal at the end of the campaign.

Henry: the ultimate invincible

Arsenal’s 2003/04 ‘Invincible’ Premier League season arguably represents the greatest feat in the competitions history, with Arsene Wenger’s side not losing a game all season.

Although every player played their part in this triumph, it would simply not have been possible without the unrivalled firepower provided by Henry up front.

During that campaign, the Frenchman netted an impressive 39 times in all competitions, at times making Premier League defenders looks like amateurs.

These performances earned him PFA Players' Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year, and ensured that his name will forever be written in Arsenal folklore.

In a world of his own

During his time in North London, Henry set numerous impressive records, many of which still stand today.

Arguably the most impressive of these is that he remains the only individual in Premier League history to both score 20+ goals and produce 20+ assists in a single campaign.

During the 2002/03 season he was almost unplayable, netting 24 league goals, and providing 20 assists for teammates.

The fact that Kevin De Bruyne is the only other player to have managed 20 assists in a Premier League one season makes this achievement all the more remarkable.

It seems hard to imagine this record being surpassed any time soon.