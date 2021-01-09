History of Arsenal and the FA Cup

Arsenal and the FA Cup - Statistics.

Since 1871, when the FA Cup was founded, it has always been an integral part to the season, for fans, managers and players. It is an honour to win the oldest cup competition in the world, with the competition having the magic and the spark of the amateur game.

There is nothing like an FA Cup final day. If you are either walking up the inspiring Wembley Way, or sitting at home with family and friends, the feeling of the competition never changes.

For Arsenal fans, especially in the modern era of English Football, have witnessed a fair number of FA Cup finals. Over the cups 150 year long history, the North London side have been in 22 finals (record), winning 14 (record).

Since the millennium, the Gunners have the longest winning streak in FA Cup final history, having won 7 finals in a row since Arsenal's 2002 double winning season. Arsene Wenger is also the competitions most successful manager, having won 7 finals as Arsenal boss. His first in 1998, with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Arsenal also relied on the magic of the FA Cup in 2013/14 to end their 9 year trophy drought. After coming back from 2-0 down against Hull City at Wembley, thanks to a dazzling Santi Cazorla freekick and a Laurent Koscielny equaliser, the Gunners won 3-2 after an Aaron Ramsey winner.

Since that motivating final, Arsenal have reignited their success in the competition, winning three more in six years. Demolishing Aston Villa, as well as beating Chelsea twice, Arsenal have reinstated their dominance in the FA Cup.

Memorable Arsenal FA Cup finals

Arsenal fans have witnessed a number of great FA Cup finals, either terrific comebacks or a complete bulldozing of the opposition. Whatever way, winning an FA Cup final is always special.

1979: Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United

An FA Cup classic. Any fan who follows Arsenal will know the events of this exciting clash between the Gunners and Manchester United. As well as exciting, it is one of the most dramatic finals anyone will ever witness.

Arsenal stormed ahead in the first half, cruising at 2-0 before the half time whistle. After some terrific work from Liam Brady for both goals, Brian Talbot and Frank Stapleton were able to put the Gunners two to the good.

Although Arsenal looked to win their fifth FA Cup, goals from United's Gordon McQueen and Sammy Mcllroy levelled the game by the 88th minute.

With extra-time on everyone's mind, the game was far from done. Again, fantastic work from Brady found Graham Rix, who whipped a delicious ball into Alan Sunderland at the back post, who won the cup for Arsenal in the 89th minute. An amazing cup final, fuelled by Arsenal legend, Liam Brady.

2002: Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

A sunny day at Cardiff's Millennium stadium saw its second FA Cup final between, soon to be Champions of England, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

The game had nothing to offer in the first half of the match. Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp had a headed chance go wide, as well as fullback Lauren heading the ball over Carlo Cudicini's bar.

A huge chance for Chelsea in the second half saw Eiður Guðjohnsen unsettle David Seaman with a tremendous effort, which was tipped over the bar.

But the opener was scored by a player in red. Sylvain Wiltord dribbled through Chelsea's midfield, later finding Ray Parlour. 'The Romford Pele' switched the ball onto his right, cut inside, and bent a terrific strike into the top right of Chelsea's net to make it 1-0.

An identical goal would make it 2-0 to Arsene Wenger's side. Freddie Ljungberg stormed his way through the blue defence, beating John Terry for pace and strength, curling his effort into the right of the goal.

Celebrations from Lee Dixon behind the Chelsea goal sums up the magic of the FA Cup, and what the famous competition means to Arsenal.

2014: Arsenal 3-2 Hull City.

A nine year trophy drought was on line in a special FA Cup final for the Gunners. The North London side faced Steve Bruce's Hull City, who were just as eager to win.

The Tigers were off the blocks quicker than Arsenal, ruining the party early on. A corner found Tom Huddlestone on the edge of the area, whose shot bounced off James Chester to make it 1-0.

four minutes later, Curtis Davies put the underdogs 2-0 up against favourites Arsenal. Trickery from Stephen Quinn allowed him to cross the ball into Alex Bruce, who's header was saved by Łukasz Fabiański. His save wasn't enough as Davies buried the rebound to put Hull 2-0 up.

Arsenal dreams had been shattered, and potentially unfixable. However, a wonder freekick from the Gunners' Spaniard, Santi Cazorla, found the top right of Allan McGregor's net, putting Arsenal only one behind the Tigers' lead.

Arsenal hopes were brought back to life after a 71st minute equaliser from Koscielny. A corner from Cazorla was met by the head of Bacary Sagna. The Frenchman found his international partner, who span to fumble the leveller home.

Welshman, Aaron Ramsey, played a crucial role in this classic FA Cup final. A ball from him into Yaya Sanogo, who later found Olivier Giroud, flicked it back into the path of Ramsey, burying his strike to win the cup for Arsenal.

A final every Arsenal fan will remember forever. A vintage FA Cup final.

FA Cup 2020/21

Arsenal will face Newcastle United in the third round of this year's FA Cup competition. After reviving this season's campaign, Arsenal will look to continue their form against the Magpies, hoping to reach Wembley and reclaim the trophy as holders.