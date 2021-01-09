As It Happened: Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool
22:373 months ago

Full Time

Liverpool qualify past a determined Aston Villa side who gave it their best shot. 

Fourth and fifth round draw on Monday. 

22:343 months ago

90'

Final moments of what in the end looks a comfortable victory for Liverpool on paper. 

 

22:293 months ago

85'

Firmino finds the side netting before Thiago goes on an impressive solo run. 

The Spaniard has been sublime since coming on and has just rattled the crossbar

22:233 months ago

80'

A lot of these young Villa players going down with cramp now
22:213 months ago

78'

After making hard work of matters in the opening 45 Liverpool are coasting through to the fourth round now and will hope to play out the final moments unscathed. 
22:183 months ago

Double Change

Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replace goal scoring duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah
22:133 months ago

67'

Better now from Liverpool since the arrival of Thiago and Shaqiri. 

More pace on the passing and incisive play. 

22:093 months ago

Goal

Salah gets involved this time and it's another high-class finish into the bottom right-hand corner
22:063 months ago

Goal

A Shaqiri cross is converted home and it's Mane who is claiming the header as he is surrounded by defenders. 3-1
22:053 months ago

Lovely Finish

Second goal of the season for Wijnaldum as his side footed finish puts Liverpool back in the lead 
22:043 months ago

Goal!

Smart work from Salah before he finds Wijnaldum on the edge of the box who makes it 2-1
22:033 months ago

58'

Liverpool getting ready to bring on Firmino and Shaqiri for Jones and Minamino.

Getting stronger this team...

21:583 months ago

Goal Disallowed

Salah has the ball in the net but the ref disallows for what it looks as though could be kicking the ball from the 'keepers hands. 
21:553 months ago

50'

Time and time again the pass is off the mark from Liverpool as they cannot find the right gear. 

Recent struggles becoming a worrying trend. 

21:513 months ago

47'

Liverpool dictating possession once more but no chances in the opening exchanges of the second-half
21:493 months ago

Back Out

Liverpool are late out after what will have been a stern talking to from Klopp after a slow first half. 

Thiago on for the Reds in place of Henderson

21:473 months ago

Half Time

All level at half time as Liverpool fail to put Aston Villa to the sword like many expected. 
21:263 months ago

Goal

1-1. Louie Barry equalises. 
21:213 months ago

34'

Salah gets a shot on target but the young Villa 'keeper Onodi is on hand once more to save well.
21:133 months ago

27'

Fabinho loses possession on the half way line and Aston Villa counter with some threat. 

Corner for the hosts. 

21:103 months ago

24'

Two huge saves from Fabinho and then Mane to keep it at 1-0. 

Louie Barry earns a corner at the other end which is dealt with.

21:033 months ago

17'

No more chances for the visitors as the home side restrict them well in their defensive setup.
20:563 months ago

10'

Huge chance for Wijnaldum after a back post cross from Salah. The Dutch midfielder somehow contrives to fire over
20:543 months ago

8'

Liverpool as expected are dictating the play in the early moments after the blistering start and goal. 
20:493 months ago

Goal!

Sadio Mane heads Liverpool ahead from a high-quality Curtis Jones delivery
20:463 months ago

We Are Underway

Liverpool get us going through Takumi Minamino
20:433 months ago

Teams Are On Their Way

Both sides are out at Villa Park and we are moments away from kick-off
20:333 months ago

10 Minutes Until Kick-Off

We are just a little over 10 minutes away from kick-off in what should be an intriguing encounter for highly surreal reasons. 
20:323 months ago

Klopp Continued...

''I spoke yesterday to Dean Smith, we wish them all really well and they comeback quickly.''

''We want to go to the next round then prepare for the rest of the season, it's not easy. We don't think about it we just win the game then we will see.''

20:313 months ago

Klopp Speaks

''Yesterday we continued with a meeting when we found out a lot of Aston Villa first-team players are out.''

''This is exactly the side we had before the situation. We trained with this line-up and this is the line-up we would have used anyway.''

20:203 months ago

Continued...

''We've just seen the team sheet and the lads are buzzing. We've just done a meeting in the changing room with the gaffer and we are all going to enjoy the evening.''
20:193 months ago

Aston Villa Stand In Boss Mark Delaney

''It's been a manic couple of days, one I've not experienced. There's excited boys in there, their nervous but this is an opportunity.''

''We are missing some of my Under 23 players because the manager has asked them to train with the first-team.''

20:143 months ago

The Reds Arriving Earlier

 

20:123 months ago

30 Minutes Remaining

This very strong line-up for Liverpool are preparing out on the pitch and will be hopeful of doing a professional job against their young opponents
20:093 months ago

Aston Villa Confirmed Team

20:073 months ago

Klopp's Thinking

Perhaps Klopp wants some of his first-team squad to gain confidence after what has been a poor few weeks for the Reds. 

Minutes in the legs remains important but the German boss will be keen not to overuse some of his stars. 

20:023 months ago

Surprisingly Strong

Liverpool name a strong side to face what is a combination of an Aston Villa Under 23 and Under 18s side
19:573 months ago

Confirmed Team

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, N Williams, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Minamino, Salah. 

Subs: Alisson, Thiago, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold

19:523 months ago

Last Season's FA Cup

Liverpool haven't been past the fifth round under Klopp, a stage they reached last season before being eliminated by Chelsea. 

Aston Villa were also disappointing last term as they were knocked out at the third round stage by then Championship side Fulham. 

19:473 months ago

Liverpool Form

In contrast to tonight's hosts the defending Premier League champions have suffered a dip in form of late. 

Despite still leading the way in the table, Klopp's men are without a win in three matches with only one goal in that time. 

19:423 months ago

Aston Villa Form

Dean Smith's side have been performing above expectations this season and find themselves in eighth position in the Premier League. 

Prior to their 2-1 New Years Day defeat at Manchester Untied, Villa had been unbeaten in seven league matches. 

19:373 months ago

Last Time Out

It's not just cup revenge the Reds will have in mind at Villa Park. 

Earlier this season Klopp's side were humiliated 7-2 by the Villans in what was the worst defeat in Klopp's managerial career. 

19:323 months ago

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make a host of changes with huge Premier League encounters on the horizon. 

Fringe players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Curtis Jones should all start. 

19:273 months ago

Liverpool Revenge

The Reds will be hoping to exact revenge from last seasons Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Villa when they themselves were forced to field a young side with the first-team in Qatar competing in the FIFA Club World Cup. 
19:223 months ago

Almost A Non Starter

Tonight's clash was almost a non-starter as Aston Villa were forced to close their training ground on Thursday due to a cornonavirus outbreak. 

With the entire first-team squad self-isolating the hosts are expected to field a full academy side. 

19:173 months ago

What's To Come

Between now and kick-off we will bring you pre-match preview, team news and predictions. 

We will also have pre-match manager comments in the build up to the action.

19:123 months ago

How To Watch

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport with coverage starting after 19:00 BST.

If you can't watch the game, be sure to find all the live updates live here on VAVEL.com. 

19:123 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Aston Villa v Liverpool in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. My name is Dan Clubbe and I'll be your host for this game. We'll provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

If you can't watch the game, be sure to find all the updates live here on VAVEL.com with pre-match previews, team news and pre-match manager comments. 

