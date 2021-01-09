As It Happened: Aston Villa 1-4 Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
90'
85'
The Spaniard has been sublime since coming on and has just rattled the crossbar
80'
78'
Double Change
67'
More pace on the passing and incisive play.
Goal
Goal
Lovely Finish
Goal!
58'
Getting stronger this team...
Goal Disallowed
50'
Recent struggles becoming a worrying trend.
47'
Back Out
Thiago on for the Reds in place of Henderson
Half Time
Goal
34'
27'
Corner for the hosts.
24'
Louie Barry earns a corner at the other end which is dealt with.
17'
10'
8'
Goal!
We Are Underway
Teams Are On Their Way
10 Minutes Until Kick-Off
Klopp Continued...
''We want to go to the next round then prepare for the rest of the season, it's not easy. We don't think about it we just win the game then we will see.''
Klopp Speaks
''This is exactly the side we had before the situation. We trained with this line-up and this is the line-up we would have used anyway.''
Continued...
Aston Villa Stand In Boss Mark Delaney
''We are missing some of my Under 23 players because the manager has asked them to train with the first-team.''
The Reds Arriving Earlier
30 Minutes Remaining
Aston Villa Confirmed Team
Klopp's Thinking
Minutes in the legs remains important but the German boss will be keen not to overuse some of his stars.
Surprisingly Strong
Confirmed Team
Subs: Alisson, Thiago, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
Last Season's FA Cup
Aston Villa were also disappointing last term as they were knocked out at the third round stage by then Championship side Fulham.
Liverpool Form
Despite still leading the way in the table, Klopp's men are without a win in three matches with only one goal in that time.
Aston Villa Form
Prior to their 2-1 New Years Day defeat at Manchester Untied, Villa had been unbeaten in seven league matches.
Last Time Out
Earlier this season Klopp's side were humiliated 7-2 by the Villans in what was the worst defeat in Klopp's managerial career.
Liverpool Team News
Fringe players such as Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Curtis Jones should all start.
Liverpool Revenge
Almost A Non Starter
With the entire first-team squad self-isolating the hosts are expected to field a full academy side.
What's To Come
We will also have pre-match manager comments in the build up to the action.
How To Watch
If you can't watch the game, be sure to find all the live updates live here on VAVEL.com.
Welcome!
If you can't watch the game, be sure to find all the updates live here on VAVEL.com with pre-match previews, team news and pre-match manager comments.
Fourth and fifth round draw on Monday.