Coventry City: Striker targets who could make the step up

Coventry City were knocked out of the FA Cup third round for the 12th time in their history last weekend.

The Sky Blues were knocked out by fellow Championship club Norwich City after going two goals down within the first ten minutes. After the tie, Mark Robins told club media: "The second-half was a lot better, but when we got chances we did not work the goalkeeper hard enough and everything went straight at him, apart from the one where he made a really good save from Max Biamou.

“We had four or five really good clear chances where we didn’t manage to work the keeper and that’s the story of the game."

These quotes have amplified the calls from fans that a new striker must be bought in this transfer window, so with that being said, here are some options that could fit the mould at a reasonable price. The three strikers chosen would all arguably be taking a step up by joining Coventry and although some fans may want a big name to drop down, that could not be possible and one of these three may fit the bill more.

However, before that, it is important to mention both Tyler Walker and Matty Godden have both scored four in 15 and although this could be better, they are both likely to feature for the rest of the season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The first option is a name many will know well. Clarke-Harris came through the club's academy setup and has played play for the club as recently as 2019.

He currently leads the race for the League One golden boot with 12 goals in 18 league appearances. In his career, he has reached 73 goals from 286 appearances.

A reliable source of goals from a striker in fine form could help solve the club's goal problem.

Lawrence Shankland

This is another option that won't cost the club too much money. The 24-year-old has spent his whole career to date in Scotland, which will turn some people off, but his 131 goals and 40 assists in 270 career appearances prove his talent.

It's likely Coventry could grab Shankland for a cut-price fee, which they may need. The club isn't flushed for cash and if Robins wants to add to the squad in multiple areas then a cheap striker who is showing talent and has years ahead of him may be ideal.

Lyndon Dykes

The third and final option is a rival clubs man. Again it is important to mention that both Walker and Godden are still valuable strikers for Coventry and despite injuries hindering them and the recent drop in form, they both on their day are quality for the Sky Blues.

Dykes has scored five in 20 this season and is a pivotal part of Queen Park Rangers' survival fight. Therefore signing him would not only boost Robins attack but hinder a rival.

Dykes may cost a good chunk but with Charlie Austin recently signing for the club, there is a potential for Dykes to leave and being a worthwhile gamble for the Sky Blues.