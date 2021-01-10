As it happened: Marine 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur

ADVERTISEMENT
They'll never forget it
FULL TIME: Marine 0-5 Spurs. ATTENDANCE: 30,697 (virtual tickets). Absolutely fantastic support. Thank you, football world and @SpursOfficial. We will never forget it. #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
Full-time
Spurs ruthless and professional. You get the feeling they probably could've scored double figures if they wanted to. A great moment for Devine aswell.
Into the fourth round for Mourinho!
91'- Vinicius should've scored
87'- Vinicius MOTM
The game is just waiting to be ended now. It's been great fun though.
The magic of the cup
54' - Vinicius strikes over the bar. Gareth Bale is warming up here. Gareth Bale is warming up. At Marine. Gareth Bale. 0-4. #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
75'- Non-affair
69'- Bale free-kick
Although, he did make hard work of it. But forget that.
And then he scored!
A piece of history for #THFC in Crosby.
Alfie Devine becomes the club's youngest EVER player at 16 years and 163 days. 👏
Listen to live commentary on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfacup #MARTOT#FACup pic.twitter.com/oDQ2fzkP5D — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 10, 2021
64'- Bale in Marine!
Oh yeah, and Jack Clarke comes on for Lucas.
60' - DEVINE! 5-0
On his debut, he finds some space and buries it well into the bottom left.
Everyone gives him a hug and his smile is infectious. The FA Cup always finds a way.
58'- Lucas chance
Marine doing a very good damage limitation job. Can take a lot of pride from this!
51' - Deja Vu
45'- Second-half!
Two changes
Makes sense, and a great moment for Devine as well.
Proving a point
Dele Alli created more chances than any other player in the first half against Marine (4).
He created four of Tottenham’s five chances and got an assist. pic.twitter.com/FaYul3iuLM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 10, 2021
The difference
There's the difference between elite and semi-pro. The quality of the delivery, the timing and execution of movement, the quick thinking and subtle actions. Four really well taken goals in their own way. Marine held their own, plenty of cause for pride, but it's no contest. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 10, 2021
Half-time!
Vinicius has a first-half hattrick and fellow Brazillian Lucas whipped in a beautiful free-kick.
Dele has impressed, as has debutant Harvey White.
43'- What could've been
20' - CROSSBAR!!!! Kengni drives forward and hits the bar, and Marine win a corner out of it! 0-0. #COYM — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
37'- Vinicius hat-trick! 4-0
Spurs have turned it on here.
35'- Chance for Marine!
But the Welsh defender recovers superbly. Fair play to Marine!
32' - 3-0! Beautiful from Lucas
A shame for Marine but this is relentless from Tottenham after a slow start.
This could get ugly now.
30'- 2-0!
His beautiful ball finds Doherty in behind, but his shot is saved well but Vinicius smashes home for his brace.
23'- Spurs goal!
Harsh on Marine!
19'- WOW!
Great strike and the best chance so far. Almost one of the greatest moments in FA Cup history!
15'- Good start for Marine
14'- Marine free-kick
9'- Lucas chance
It feels like a matter of when.
5'- Nothing yet
A Harvey White free-kick that hit the wall and a Dele Alli weak shot on target are all she wrote so far.
We're underway!
Teams are out!
This is going to be fun.
Ten minutes
This occasion has a magical feel about it. 10 minutes to go!
30 minutes to go!
In the meantime, here's another stat to remind you of the incredible difference between the two sides.
Today we’ve got the biggest mismatch in #FACup history as @MarineAFC host @SpursOfficial. To put it into perspective Marine’s £2000 weekly wage bill is what Son and Kane combined earned in the last hour. #marineafc #Spurs— Nicky Crosby (@CrosbyNicky) January 10, 2021
No holding back
Bale on the bench with Son & Ndombele.
Marine's team
Here’s our line-up for the big game! @EmiratesFACup #COYM pic.twitter.com/7DKnhVDbXn — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
The Tottenham team is in!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪ Hart, Doherty, Alderweireld, Rodon, Davies (C), Sissoko, White, Gedson, Dele, Lucas, Vinicius.@WilliamHill latest (18+):https://t.co/XmZWEmB3dm#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/7hPrePo1JL — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 10, 2021
How to watch
Old-school
Here's the playlist for today's @EmiratesFACup game v @SpursOfficial! Can you spot a theme, by any chance? Some Neil Young in there too, a great tune from the gaffer... #COYM with https://t.co/3AVFU6xADJ pic.twitter.com/gcTBwyuk7v— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
They've arrived!
The lads are here! By the way, we’ve sold 23,000 virtual tickets! Thanks to everyone who has purchased one so far! #COYM pic.twitter.com/XlHHl3azOP— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) January 10, 2021
Team news
Gareth Bale could be involved after returning to training on Friday following a calf injury and Érik Lamela is also a possibility.
Mourinho will wait until Saturday for a final update on Lamela, who has missed the past two games with an unspecified issue.
The news, though, on Giovani Lo Celso’s hamstring was rather less positive.
Kevin Lynch's thoughts
“The first fear is that you get humiliated on live TV. And then you think, hang on, I have to give a bit of respect to my lads."
Mourinho's thoughts
Normal people living the dream
The starting XI that @MarineAFC name against Premier League @SpursOfficial will feature everyday heroes ✨
These are the professions of the second round side that created #EmiratesFACup history & secured the competition's biggest-ever mismatch. pic.twitter.com/vw1IHewNCu — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021
Buisness as usual
The magic of the cup
161 places separate the two sides - the biggest mismatch in the FA Cup's long history.
No matter the result, it will be a proud day for everyone associated with Marine.
Kick-off time
This special game will begin at 17:00, which is now roughly about two and a half hours away!
Welcome!
I am William Furness and I will be your host for this fixture, providing you with pre-game analysis, team news, and updates as they happen live here on VAVEL.com
