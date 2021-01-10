As it happened: Marine 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur
CROSBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Carlos Vinicius of Tottenham Hotspur reacts as he collects the match ball from teammates after scoring a hat-trick following the FA Cup Third Round match between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur at Rossett Park on January 10, 2021 in Crosby, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

19:573 months ago

19:563 months ago

They'll never forget it

19:533 months ago

Full-time

So that's it. Marine's magical day dancing with the stars is over. They did themselves very proud but it's back to their normal jobs from now on.

Spurs ruthless and professional. You get the feeling they probably could've scored double figures if they wanted to. A great moment for Devine aswell.  

Into the fourth round for Mourinho!

 

19:483 months ago

91'- Vinicius should've scored

Brilliant by Bale to set the energetic Devine away down the right. He pulls it back to Vinicius but he skews his shot. Should've been six.
19:453 months ago

87'- Vinicius MOTM

A deserved man of the match for Carlos Vinicius. 

The game is just waiting to be ended now. It's been great fun though.

19:403 months ago

The magic of the cup

19:323 months ago

75'- Non-affair

The game is in a state of nothing. Spurs happy to keep the ball, and that's fine for Marine who will be fairly happy with the score only 5-0.
19:273 months ago

69'- Bale free-kick

Passant, in his next shift at Sainsbury's, can say he saved a Gareth Bale free-kick.

Although, he did make hard work of it. But forget that. 

19:223 months ago

And then he scored!

19:213 months ago

64'- Bale in Marine!

Gareth Bale comes on! The excellent Dele comes off for him.

Oh yeah, and Jack Clarke comes on for Lucas.

19:203 months ago

60' - DEVINE! 5-0

What a moment for the 16-year-old!!!

On his debut, he finds some space and buries it well into the bottom left.

Everyone gives him a hug and his smile is infectious. The FA Cup always finds a way. 

19:163 months ago

58'- Lucas chance

Davies fizzes the ball across but Lucas can't quite guide it home.

Marine doing a very good damage limitation job. Can take a lot of pride from this!

19:093 months ago

51' - Deja Vu

Spurs have started slow again. Marine have had two shots on target, albeit none of them testing Joe Hart.
19:033 months ago

45'- Second-half!

Marine start the game off again. 
19:013 months ago

Two changes

Alfie Devine, 16-years-old, and Tanaganga are coming on for Sissoko and Alderweirld. 

Makes sense, and a great moment for Devine as well.

18:563 months ago

Proving a point

18:533 months ago

The difference

18:483 months ago

Half-time!

Marine battled hard in the first 20 minutes and even hit the crossbar in but then Spurs turned it on. 

Vinicius has a first-half hattrick and fellow Brazillian Lucas whipped in a beautiful free-kick. 

Dele has impressed, as has debutant Harvey White.

18:433 months ago

43'- What could've been

18:413 months ago

37'- Vinicius hat-trick! 4-0

Beautiful. The ball is loose in the box and the striker lets it bounce before elegantly looping it in the corner.

Spurs have turned it on here.  

 

18:373 months ago

35'- Chance for Marine!

Rodon loses the ball, and Joyce finds a bit of space to shoot just inside the box. 

But the Welsh defender recovers superbly. Fair play to Marine!

18:353 months ago

32' - 3-0! Beautiful from Lucas

Amazing free-kick from Lucas who finds the top left corner. 

A shame for Marine but this is relentless from Tottenham after a slow start.

This could get ugly now.

18:323 months ago

30'- 2-0!

And it's 2-0. Dele at the heart again. 

His beautiful ball finds Doherty in behind, but his shot is saved well but Vinicius smashes home for his brace.  

18:263 months ago

23'- Spurs goal!

And there it is. Dele plays a great one-two with Gedson, then plays a brilliant ball across to Vinicius who skills past the keeper and smashes home. 

Harsh on Marine!

 

 

18:223 months ago

19'- WOW!

So close! From 35-yard yards, Kengni's rocket smashes the crossbar!

Great strike and the best chance so far. Almost one of the greatest moments in FA Cup history!

18:163 months ago

15'- Good start for Marine

Marine will be happy. They look solid and haven't conceded a real clear cut chance yet. 

 

18:153 months ago

14'- Marine free-kick

It came to nothing, but still. 
18:103 months ago

9'- Lucas chance

Lucas dribbled through the heart of Marine but his shot flies into the stand. 

It feels like a matter of when.

18:073 months ago

5'- Nothing yet

Spurs holding all the ball, obviously.

A Harvey White free-kick that hit the wall and a Dele Alli weak shot on target are all she wrote so far.

 

 

18:003 months ago

We're underway!

Dele gets us underway in Crosby.
17:573 months ago

Teams are out!

Kick-off is moments away! 

This is going to be fun. 

17:523 months ago

Ten minutes

Fans are gathering in their gardens, the floodlights are beaming on, and the two sides are about to come out.

 

This occasion has a magical feel about it. 10 minutes to go!

17:283 months ago

30 minutes to go!

30 minutes until kick-off!

In the meantime, here's another stat to remind you of the incredible difference between the two sides.

 

17:033 months ago

No holding back

Jose goes strong, as promised, but no Kane in the squad. Full debut for White and the first appearance for Dele since Dec 23.

Bale on the bench with Son & Ndombele.

17:023 months ago

Marine's team

17:013 months ago

The Tottenham team is in!

16:403 months ago

How to watch

This David and Goliath tie is live on BBC One. 
16:343 months ago

Old-school

Neil Young, Amy Winehouse, and the Rolling Stones. Not a bad retro playlist!

 

 

16:303 months ago

They've arrived!

And also, an amazing 23,000 virtual tickets have been sold to make up for the lack of gate receipts.

 

16:273 months ago

Team news

Mourinho will have 19 first-teamers and one under-18 in his squad; he includes Jack Clarke and Harvey White as they train all the time with the seniors.

Gareth Bale could be involved after returning to training on Friday following a calf injury and Érik Lamela is also a possibility.

Mourinho will wait until Saturday for a final update on Lamela, who has missed the past two games with an unspecified issue.

The news, though, on Giovani Lo Celso’s hamstring was rather less positive.

16:253 months ago

Kevin Lynch's thoughts

"22 years ago I was on the local parks and now I'm up against Jose Mourinho.

“The first fear is that you get humiliated on live TV. And then you think, hang on, I have to give a bit of respect to my lads."

16:143 months ago

Mourinho's thoughts

"To show respect to them is to play with a good team, with a team with responsibility, with a team with motivation and to beat them."

 

 

 

15:503 months ago

Normal people living the dream

15:423 months ago

Buisness as usual

If you take the romance out of it, as Mourinho usually does - Tottenham will want to get in and get out without any injuries and a routine victory which leads them into the fourth round.
15:383 months ago

The magic of the cup

Marine, an eighth tier side, will today play host to Jose Mourinho's title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur. 

 

161 places separate the two sides - the biggest mismatch in the FA Cup's long history. 

 

No matter the result, it will be a proud day for everyone associated with Marine. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15:313 months ago

Kick-off time

Kick-off at the Marine Travel Arena is fast approaching. 

 

This special game will begin at 17:00, which is now roughly about two and a half hours away!

 

21:353 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the FA Cup clash between Marine and Tottenham Hotspur.

I am William Furness and I will be your host for this fixture, providing you with pre-game analysis, team news, and updates as they happen live here on VAVEL.com

