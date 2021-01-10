Marine 0-5 Tottenham Hotspur: Carlos Vinicius hat-trick send Spurs into the FA Cup 4th Round 

​​​​​​Tottenham Hotspur made light-work of non league Marine, as a professional display saw the North London side run out 5-0 winners in Crosby.

A first-half hat-trick from Carlos Vinicius put Spurs well on their way to victory while goals from Lucas Moura and youngster Alfie Devine added to the gloss.

Jose Mourinho will be pleased his strong side remained focused on the task at hand and avoided a major upset as they book their place in Round 4 of the FA Cup.

Marine boss, Neil Young, will have been very proud with his boys after showing a lot of determination and will have come out with a lot of positivity regardless of the result.

Story of the game

In the opening moments, Tottenham dominated possession but created very little in the early stages.

The first real moment of the game came in the 20th minute, a 35 yard strike from Marine forward Neil Kengni thumped the crossbar, with Joe Hart misjudging the dip on the ball.

Minutes later, Tottenham broke the deadlock, with Vinicius opening the scoring after good work from Dele Alli.

He played a one-two with Gedson Fernandes before putting a low ball across the box, Vinicius was fortunate after he mis-controlled the ball but it allowed him to take it past the keeper and smash into an open net.

The Brazilian quickly doubled his tally following more good work from the impressive Dele, after a floated ball in saw Matt Doherty's shot was saved well by Bayleigh Passant, with Vinicius on hand for another tap in.

Lucas Moura made it three, with an impressive free-kick from the edge of the box, curling his effort past Passant.

A third was secured when Vinicius guided in an effort into the top corner, with a well taken goal on the half volley in a crowded area.

Following the rout in the opening 45 minutes, there was only one more goal in the game, a proud moment for 16 year old Spurs graduate Alfie Devine.

The youngster did well to create a half yard of space in the box and fire an effort inside the near post, his first goal in professional football.

Spurs lowered their intensity in the second-half, with the result of the match already confirmed, it became damage limitation for Marine.

Gareth Bale was also introduced into the mix midway through the second half, a moment the players at Maine won't forget in a hurry.

Late in stoppage time, Vinicius had the opportunity to take his tally on the night to four but his shot on the turn went wide.

Key takeaways

Dele impresses yet again:

Despite not recording his name on the scoresheet and registering only one assist, the out-of-favour midfielder was easily the best player on the pitch for the 65 minutes he was on the pitch.

Embed from Getty Images

He played a key role in the opening two goals and was lively throughout, popping up all across the midfield looking for space and trying to create goals.

Following another impressive display in domestic competition, it remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho will hand him a chance in the Premier League.

Jose shows respect to Marine:

Mourinho named a very strong starting XI considering the gulf in quality between the two clubs, showing Marine respect and approaching the game in a professional manner.

It shows the attitude as of late at Tottenham and the winning mentality the players are attempting to adopt.

Embed from Getty Images

They could have been guilty of being distracted in the build-up to the match and victims of a historic Cup upset, with the magic of the FA Cup.

However, they kept their heads in the game and looked in complete control from the first minute up until the last.

Alfie Devine sets new records:

Aged just 16 years, five months and nine days, Alfie Devine became the youngest ever player for Tottenham Hotspur after he was introduced in the second half for Moussa Sissoko.

He went on to set another record in the game, scoring a brilliant goal to become the youngest ever goalscorer for Spurs in the 60th minute, only 15 minutes into his professional debut.

Embed from Getty Images

The former Liverpool academy talent joined Spurs in July from Wigan Athletic and has settled into life in North London well impressing for the youth teams

It will no doubt be a proud moment for him and his family, it will not be the last time we hear about this young talent as he will look to build on this and work to break more records.