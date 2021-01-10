Stockport County vs West Ham United: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

On their journey so far, Stockport County defeated Chesterfield FC as well as two Football League sides Rochdale AFC and Yeovil Town. On the other hand, West Ham United are set to feature in the FA Cup for the first time this season as Premier League and Championship sides enter the National competition.

The Hammers have struggled in the Cup since they left the Boleyn Ground in 2016. The East London club haven't made it past the fourth round, losing to lower league sides three years in a row.

David Moyes is expected to make a couple of changes to his starting XI for the FA Cup Third Round with a few players hoping for some needed minutes.

Team News

Stockport County

Ash Palmer is a doubt for the hosts picking up an injury last month.

Another player set to miss out on the FA Cup clash is Connor Jennings, picking up a knock before the Hatters played Altrincham early this week.

Stockport has revealed no other injuries ahead of the game.

West Ham United

Arthur Masuaku will be missed again as he starts his recovery after completing a successful knee operation.

Ryan Fredericks is also a doubt as he was tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Lukasz Fabianski will miss the game with a thigh injury.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Lineups

Stockport County: Hinchliffe; Southam-Hales, Hogan, Keane, Stott, Kitching; Croasdale, Maynard; Rooney; Reid, Bennett.

West Ham United: Randolph; Johnson, Alvez, Ogbonna, Longelo; Noble, Rice; Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Benrahma; Odubeko.

Ones to Watch

Stockport County - John Rooney

The attacker has been at the centre of the Hatters plans since the start to the season. Rooney has registered seven goals in 12 appearances in the National League.

In the Hatters' FA Cup run so far, the 30-year-old has scored four goals, scoring in each round of the competition. This includes a spectacular long-range effort against Rochdale, scoring from inside his own half to put the Hatters 1-0 up in the First Round.

Embed from Getty Images

West Ham United - Manuel Lanzini

The central attacking midfielder has been playing under David Moyes on the left side of the pitch. The Argentine has only scored once this season, however, hasn't had the opportunity to express himself. This cup game is the perfect chance for the midfielder.

Likely to start, Lanzini will look to create many opportunities and get on the score sheet for the Hammers.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous Meeting

Stockport County 2-1 West Ham United (18/12/1996)

Iain Dowie scored an own-goal helping Stockport beat the Hammers, securing a 2-1 win in the League Cup Fourth Round Replay.

Where to Watch

UK residents will be able to watch the game live on Monday night on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7:30 pm with the game kicking off at 8:00 pm