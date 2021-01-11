Bernd Leno: Silencing the doubters

Since coming back from an injury, Bernd Leno's performances have been nothing short of spectacular with three clean sheets in a row now in all competitions, silencing any doubters with some world-class performances making a statement to Arsenal fans.

The German's Key moments this season

Jorginho's penalty save

Coming into the game winless in seven Premier League matches, Arsenal needed a huge result against London rivals Chelsea to get the season on-track.

With a three goal cushion before the hour-mark Arsenal were in good stead to come away with three points despite conceding one goal with five minutes to go.

The hearts of Arsenal fans everywhere were in the mouths as Jorginho stepped up for a penalty in stoppage-time to really put the pressure on the Gunners, but the German heroically saved the spot-kick.

Improving distribution

When Emiliano Martinez came in for Leno when the number one was sidelined through injury, Martinez excelled in the way Mikel Arteta wanted his team to play out from the back, and since returning to the side Leno has resumed this role.

Arteta and his coaching staff have clearly seen this as an area for improvement and Leno has understood when to go short or long and it's a huge weight off fans' shoulders, with fans trusting the German when the balls at his feet now a lot more.

Vital saves

In Arsenal's defence of the FA Cup they welcomed Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium It was a game with a lack of clear-cut chances for the visitors until the 92nd minute where Andy Carroll had a huge chance to break the deadlock.

The attacker found himself in-behind Arsenal's backline but Leno bravely charged the effort down and smothered the ball to deny any chance of conceding.

The last time the Gunners' kept four clean sheets in a row in all competitions was October 2016 and with Leno and the new-found defensive solidarity breeding confidence, can this be achieved this campaign?