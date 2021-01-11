As it happened: Excellent Pogba ensures United top the table
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 12: Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor on January 12, 2021 in Burnley, England.

23:193 months ago

FT: The post-game verdict

It was not pretty by any stretch, but Manchester United have taken the lead at the top of the table, and knocked Liverpool into second ahead of Sunday's meeting at Anfield.

Do the Reds have what it takes to stay at the top? That's a question for Sunday. But they must be better than they were against Burnley, that's for sure. Paul Pogba excelled, with a dominating performance in midfield that could see him earn a starting spot against Liverpool.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were poor on the flanks, as was Edinson Cavani up front. Cavani can be excused after missing his last three games, but Martial and Rashford need to find that form from last season if United want any chance of victory on Sunday.

The defence did their bit - Harry Maguire, one booking away from a suspension, did not lose his head. The midfield was abject at times but were superior over the Clarets - as stated, Pogba was brilliant. Matic lacked mobility at times but it's likely Fred and McTominay will start on Sunday.

Overall, it's a win for United - the job is done. There's a few things that need to be ironed out before Sunday. But for now, United are three points clear.

Time for a brew and bed, I think!

23:133 months ago

FT: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United

It was long. It was ugly. Towards the end, it was downright frightening. But in a way that only Manchester United can, they've taken the lead at the top of the Premier League table.

United secure another win away from home to take a three-point lead over Liverpool ahead of making the trip to Anfield on Sunday evening. 

Burnley, however, lose their first home game since October, and will be now desperate for another win as they seek distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

23:103 months ago

90+3' Martial should score - but he is denied by Pope

That could have been it. Martial shows nuance to leave it for Cavani on the break, who returns the favour to find the Frenchman.

One-on-one with Pope, he pulls out of the shot, choosing place over power and fails to double United's advantage.

Martial limps off with Burnley in a promising position - Tuanzebe replaces him.

One last roll of the dice for the Clarets now from a throw-in.

23:073 months ago

90' Yikes - it's a chance for Burnley

David de Gea fails to command the area there and is caught in quite a pickle as the hosts almost drive one home - a more clinical side would have equalised there - but Bailly is able to get it away.

There's a clash of heads in the box and United escape narrowly, as four minutes of extras are added on.

23:053 months ago

88' Scare for United as VAR checks a handball

It was a heart-in-mouth moment for United there. Harry Maguire looked to have collided with the ball from the corner - with his arm - and VAR had a quick check.

Stockley Park decides no harm doing, but it was still a scare for the visitors.

Scott McTominay is also on in place of Bruno Fernandes.

23:033 months ago

87' Vydra hits the side netting

Burnley are ramping up some late pressure now - Vydra smacks his effort into the side netting as Burnley chase an equaliser. Jay Rodriguez is also on for the hosts, as Ashley Barnes is brought off.
23:013 months ago

85' Brownhill almost finds the top corner!

David de Gea hasn't had much to do in the second half, but Brownhill hits one sweetly on the volley, but it's just high and wide of the top-right corner.
22:583 months ago

82' Martial comes close!

Pogba has had a super game tonight - he found Martial behind the backline and the forward just couldn't squeeze it past Pope, with a deflection in there as well.

It feels the visitors could do with another goal now.

22:563 months ago

80' Substitution for United

It's Marcus Rashford to make way for United, as Mason Greenwood is on to replace him.

Unfortunately, Rashford's been poor tonight aside from setting up Pogba - he isn't used to the right-hand side and it shows. 

Greenwood to slot in on the right, Martial on the left and Cavani to continue leading the line.

22:503 months ago

73' Burnley don't react favourably to conceding first

It's six defeats out of six when Burnley concede first in league action this season, and United are looking promising since Pogba gave United the lead since that excellent goal a moment ago.

Rashford was the one with the assist, with a lovely, chipped cross into the feet of Pogba.

United cannot now rest on their laurels - they have a tendency to do so when they take the lead, but the attacking quality on the pitch means they need the cushion of another goal before they can think about easing off.

22:473 months ago

71' GOAL! United take the lead!

Paul Pogba! Wow! Majestic effort from the Frenchman, as he hits one on the volley and it sneaks under Nick Pope. 

Where did that come from?

22:433 months ago

66' Rashford wins United a corner

United are continuing to look for an opener - Marcus Rashford wins a corner at the by-line, Cavani wins it in the box and goes for style over power as he looks to find the top corner.

It feels both like a matter of time before United score, but also as if it's going to be a stalemate. You can't quite tell at the moment.

22:413 months ago

65' First change of the game

Burnley are the ones to make the first switch, as Robbie Brady comes off for Dwight McNeill - two former United youngsters replacing each-other here.
22:383 months ago

62' Westwood is booked

And into the book next is Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood, for a tactical foul on Bruno Fernandes.
22:333 months ago

55' Another effort for United, but no goal as yet

The Red Devils are asking all the questions of Burnley's defence but are finding no answers as Bruno Fernandes has a shot - it's a strong shot but right into the hands of Pope.

Pogba comes close a moment later; he finds Cavani first who doesn't pull the trigger, and a moment later the Frenchman tries to steer it back himself, but again - the visitors can't find a way through.

22:303 months ago

53' Rashford has a go!

Rashford has a strike from the edge of the box, but it's straight down the throat of Nick Pope.

United are creating the chances but their clinical edge is lacking...

22:283 months ago

51' Chance! Cavani has head in hands as United come close

Martial threads the needle to find Cavani in the box, but a slight deflection sees the striker unable to convert from close range.
22:253 months ago

49' Fernandes has a go, but it's blocked

Fernandes has a go from outside the box, but it's blocked and out for a throw-in. There's a foul following the throw-in and Burnley are able to clear it away.
22:213 months ago

46' We're back underway!

Bruno Fernandes kicks us off and we're underway!

Let's hope for a better second half, eh?

22:073 months ago

HT: Burnley 0-0 Manchester United

It's not been the best of games at Turf Moor. Manchester United have come the closest to scoring, thanks to efforts from Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial - the former had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for a foul. Burnley have looked good in defence and have shown flashes on the break - but the game remains scoreless for now.
22:043 months ago

45+3' Fernandes in the book

Bruno Fernandes is put into the book for dissent.
22:023 months ago

45' Martial has a go - but Pope saves well

Martial curls one to the top right corner, but Pope gets in the way to save well.

Four minutes have been added on - despite five being taken up for the Brady/Shaw VAR debacle.

21:553 months ago

38' Cavani has a go, but it's straight off Mee's face

Edinson Cavani has a go from Pogba's cross, in a scissor-kick attempt. There's a shout for handball from Ben Mee in the final effort, but replays indicate it smacks off the face of the centre-half.
21:543 months ago

36' United have the ball in the net - but it's disallowed.

Harry Maguire heads home from Shaw's cross, it dips over the head of Pope, but it's immediately disallowed by Kevin Friend for a foul in Maguire's jump.

VAR spends nowhere near as long on this decision, and the United skipper is denied the opener.

21:503 months ago

33' Brady comes close

Brady's free-kick is hooked into the box, there's nobody there to scramble it home, but it only just clears De Gea's far post.

Maguire seems to have a slight issue, but it doesn't look like it will trouble him too much and he is walking the injury off.

21:493 months ago

30' Shaw is booked

So - Brady is out of the book. The free-kick is brought back to the United half, and is given to Burnley. Luke Shaw is in the book for the offence.

Gary Neville, on Sky Sports' commentary, is adamant that Shaw is lucky to escape a red card - but it doesn't look that bad.

21:473 months ago

30' Luke Shaw might be in trouble as well

So not only does Robbie Brady have a chance of being sent for an early bath, but so does Luke Shaw. Shaw is being investigated for a challenge in the build-up of the previous effort, and while he appears to dislodge the ball, he also follows through with the studs.

Kevin Friend is over by the pitch-side monitor and there are two decisions he must make.

21:453 months ago

27' Yellow card for Brady

A cracking, cross-field ball finds Edinson Cavani, but Robbie Brady, in an attempt to divert the Uruguayan, has to take down the striker on the outside of the box.

Cavani is technically the last man, and VAR is having a look at this. United have a free-kick regardless - as soon as VAR completes its check.

21:423 months ago

25' Chance! Martial comes close

Anthony Martial with some tricky footwork to get past Lowton, but scoops an effort over the crossbar.

United are knocking on the door ever so slightly...

21:393 months ago

21' Wood has a go, but Bailly deflects

Chris Wood has a go inside the box, but Eric Bailly is on hand to deflect over the bar - and Burnley have a corner. Thankfully for United, it results in a goal kick.

United have controlled in the first twenty-five minutes or so, but Burnley look most like scoring.

21:373 months ago

20' Acrobatic effort from Martial, but blocked by the Clarets

It's actually a pretty neat move from the visitors. Marcus Rashford with some tricky footwork on the right opens up to find Bruno Fernandes, and the Portugal international dinks one into the box for Anthony Martial. 

Martial tries an audacious overhead kick, but it's blocked by Lawton.

Remember, Martial has scored on the last three visits to Turf Moor...

21:343 months ago

17' Fernandes has a go from the edge of the box

United have a quick move on the left, as Rashford and Shaw link-up to find Fernandes on the edge of the box. The midfielder has a first-time effort that is saved well by Nick Pope.
21:283 months ago

10' Burnley find space but United defend well

Burnley have conceded the possession game - it looks like they're more than content with letting United have the ball in an attempt to hit them on the break. They've had a few sights of goal but United have defended well whenever they've had such a chance - it feels early on that the midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic could struggle for the Red Devils...
21:233 months ago

5' Cagey start as both sides feel each other out

It's not been a rapid, Leeds-style start for Manchester United this evening. Burnley thumped one over the bar straight from the kick-off, but United have since controlled the ball as they look to feel out Burnley.

Barnes just won the ball from close-range, but Maguire does well to intervene and force a foul.

21:163 months ago

1' Kick-off!

Ashley Westwood of the hosts kicks things off, and tonight's Premier League match is underway!
21:153 months ago

A minute's silence...

Prior to the game's start, the two sides observe a minute's silence in tribute to all Burnley fans who sadly passed away in 2020.
21:123 months ago

The two sides are out!

Manchester United are out first, with their black-and-white 'zebra' third strip, while the hosts enter with their traditional claret-and-blue home kits.

The big story for tonight is the chance for the Red Devils to take the Premier League lead for the first time in over three years - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly picked a strong team in his attempt.

20:423 months ago

Confirmation of the two line-ups from Turf Moor...

With kick-off just over half-an-hour away, the two sides' line-ups have been confirmed on tonight's teamsheet...
20:193 months ago

Manchester United: Starting XI confirmed

Starting XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Martial, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek, Greenwood

20:173 months ago

Burnley: Starting XI confirmed

Starting XI: (4-4-2) Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmudsson, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Wood, Barnes

Substitutes: Norris, Long, Cork, McNeil, Bardsley, Rodriguez, Stephens, Vydra, Benson

19:593 months ago

Could Matic feature for the Reds tonight?

If supporters were looking for an indication of who may start tonight, then perhaps take note that Nemanja Matic is speaking to media outlets prior to the match.

One should probably take this with a pinch of salt, but it is interesting to point out nonetheless.

19:503 months ago

A return to the squad for Cavani?

It's not long until team news will be released from Turf Moor, but the question in the Manchester United camp is whether striker Edinson Cavani will return to the squad. 

The striker had been suspended for United's last three games, and has notched four goals so far this season.

 

19:083 months ago

Burnley to topple United again?

A year ago next Friday, Manchester United succumbed to a dreadful 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Sean Dyche's Burnley. Could the Clarets repeat the feat again?
19:063 months ago

Martial to continue scoring run against Clarets?

Anthony Martial may not have enjoyed similar scoring form as he did last season, having netted on just five occasions this year - but he does seem to enjoy a goal at Turf Moor...

 

16:423 months ago

The irresistible force against the immovable object?

Burnley, while only in 16th in the Premier League table, are on a strong run of form at home. The Clarets have been unbeaten at Turf Moor since losing to Chelsea at the end of October. They've seen off the likes of Crystal Palace and Wolves, and avoided defeat against Everton.

United however, haven't lost since 1st November, and have won six of their last seven away fixtures. They've also scored more than anyone on their travels, with 21 goals on the road - but are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Old Trafford.

Read our full preview of this evening's game here.

11:113 months ago

Solskjaer: "If we can improve on last season, it's progress."

Continuing to deny United are in a 'title battle', United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed how his side are striving more for progress on last season's third-placed finish.

“Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, we’ve been second, third, fourth, fifth and twice sixth, once seventh. It’s important for us to establish ourselves up amongst [the top four].

"We’ve only been in the top four three time since Sir Alex left. If we can do that again and improve on third, that’s progress. When I played, it was completely different, of course. We were really disappointed if we didn’t win the league.

"When we played, we were third once, but most of the time we challenged against one team. The league is different now; there are so many top teams that can challenge and can look at themselves as candidates to challenge the top teams.”

10:253 months ago

Dyche: "We have turned over big results over these sides."

Ahead of welcoming Manchester United to Turf Moor, Sean Dyche spoke about the challenge that the Red Devils poised, as well as his team's chances of causing a shock result this evening.

"They are a good outfit and always have been. The stats and the facts of the Premier League show that playing against the super power clubs is tough.

"We have turned over big results over these sides.

"But mainly it is about our performance levels and I think they have got stronger as the season has gone again.

"That has been a good sign and we are on a good little run ourselves."

22:073 months ago

How to watch Burnley v Manchester United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are Sky Sports Main Event.

If you want to directly stream it, you can do so on the Sky Go app.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

22:023 months ago

Manchester United: Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Martial; Cavani
21:573 months ago

Burnley: Predicted line-up

(4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Barnes, Wood
21:523 months ago

Manchester United: Team news

Edinson Cavani is eligible to return for Manchester United following his three-match suspension.

Defensive duo Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw could also return for the Red Devils, as could Paul Pogba, who will be monitored ahead of kick-off.

Eric Bailly is also in contention, although he will face a fitness test following a neck injury that forced him off against Watford in the FA Cup at the weekend.

21:473 months ago

Burnley: Team news

Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long are doubts for the hosts with issues with their thigh and ankle respectively. 

Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill are also striving to return for the match against United, but will be assessed ahead of kick-off to whether they will feature.

21:423 months ago

United looking to move top

A win for Manchester United will take them to the top of the Premier League table for the first time this season, and for the first time since September 2017.

With Liverpool faltering at the top of the table, a win would see United go three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Sunday. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to deny United being in a title race, but reaching the league's summit should surely place United in good stead as the season reaches the halfway mark over the next few weeks.

21:373 months ago

Clarets looking for a resurgence

After only just scraping past MK Dons in the FA Cup Third Round after a penalty shoot-out, Sean Dyche's side will try and mount a resurgence as they look to produce a better second half to the season.

Sitting in 17th, the Clarets are unlikely to move places with a win, but will further distance themselves from the relegation zone with a further game in hand on the likes of Brighton, West Brom and Sheffield United.

21:323 months ago

How the land lies...

Burnley will be looking for a victory in order to boost their chances of survival. Sitting in 16th, the Clarets could leapfrog Newcastle with a win (and a three-goal swing), but their primary objective will be to avoid the relegation zone, as they are five points clear of the drop prior to kick-off.

Manchester United have the chance to move into top spot with a victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley side, as the two teams contest their re-arranged fixture from the start of the 2019-20 season.
21:273 months ago

Kick-off time

Burnley vs Manchester United will be played at the Turf Moor, in Burnley, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:15 BST.
21:223 months ago

Welcome to today's coverage!

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Premier League match: Burnley vs Manchester United!

My name is Ryan Batty and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

