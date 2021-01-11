As it happened: Excellent Pogba ensures United top the table

ADVERTISEMENT
FT: The post-game verdict
FT: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
United secure another win away from home to take a three-point lead over Liverpool ahead of making the trip to Anfield on Sunday evening.
Burnley, however, lose their first home game since October, and will be now desperate for another win as they seek distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
90+3' Martial should score - but he is denied by Pope
One-on-one with Pope, he pulls out of the shot, choosing place over power and fails to double United's advantage.
Martial limps off with Burnley in a promising position - Tuanzebe replaces him.
One last roll of the dice for the Clarets now from a throw-in.
90' Yikes - it's a chance for Burnley
There's a clash of heads in the box and United escape narrowly, as four minutes of extras are added on.
88' Scare for United as VAR checks a handball
Stockley Park decides no harm doing, but it was still a scare for the visitors.
Scott McTominay is also on in place of Bruno Fernandes.
87' Vydra hits the side netting
85' Brownhill almost finds the top corner!
82' Martial comes close!
It feels the visitors could do with another goal now.
80' Substitution for United
Unfortunately, Rashford's been poor tonight aside from setting up Pogba - he isn't used to the right-hand side and it shows.
Greenwood to slot in on the right, Martial on the left and Cavani to continue leading the line.
73' Burnley don't react favourably to conceding first
Rashford was the one with the assist, with a lovely, chipped cross into the feet of Pogba.
United cannot now rest on their laurels - they have a tendency to do so when they take the lead, but the attacking quality on the pitch means they need the cushion of another goal before they can think about easing off.
71' GOAL! United take the lead!
Where did that come from?
66' Rashford wins United a corner
It feels both like a matter of time before United score, but also as if it's going to be a stalemate. You can't quite tell at the moment.
65' First change of the game
62' Westwood is booked
55' Another effort for United, but no goal as yet
Pogba comes close a moment later; he finds Cavani first who doesn't pull the trigger, and a moment later the Frenchman tries to steer it back himself, but again - the visitors can't find a way through.
53' Rashford has a go!
United are creating the chances but their clinical edge is lacking...
51' Chance! Cavani has head in hands as United come close
49' Fernandes has a go, but it's blocked
46' We're back underway!
Let's hope for a better second half, eh?
HT: Burnley 0-0 Manchester United
45+3' Fernandes in the book
45' Martial has a go - but Pope saves well
Four minutes have been added on - despite five being taken up for the Brady/Shaw VAR debacle.
38' Cavani has a go, but it's straight off Mee's face
36' United have the ball in the net - but it's disallowed.
VAR spends nowhere near as long on this decision, and the United skipper is denied the opener.
33' Brady comes close
Maguire seems to have a slight issue, but it doesn't look like it will trouble him too much and he is walking the injury off.
30' Shaw is booked
Gary Neville, on Sky Sports' commentary, is adamant that Shaw is lucky to escape a red card - but it doesn't look that bad.
30' Luke Shaw might be in trouble as well
Kevin Friend is over by the pitch-side monitor and there are two decisions he must make.
27' Yellow card for Brady
Cavani is technically the last man, and VAR is having a look at this. United have a free-kick regardless - as soon as VAR completes its check.
25' Chance! Martial comes close
United are knocking on the door ever so slightly...
21' Wood has a go, but Bailly deflects
United have controlled in the first twenty-five minutes or so, but Burnley look most like scoring.
20' Acrobatic effort from Martial, but blocked by the Clarets
Martial tries an audacious overhead kick, but it's blocked by Lawton.
Remember, Martial has scored on the last three visits to Turf Moor...
17' Fernandes has a go from the edge of the box
10' Burnley find space but United defend well
5' Cagey start as both sides feel each other out
Barnes just won the ball from close-range, but Maguire does well to intervene and force a foul.
1' Kick-off!
A minute's silence...
The two sides are out!
The big story for tonight is the chance for the Red Devils to take the Premier League lead for the first time in over three years - and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has certainly picked a strong team in his attempt.
Confirmation of the two line-ups from Turf Moor...
Manchester United: Starting XI confirmed
Substitutes: Henderson, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Van de Beek, Greenwood
Burnley: Starting XI confirmed
Substitutes: Norris, Long, Cork, McNeil, Bardsley, Rodriguez, Stephens, Vydra, Benson
Could Matic feature for the Reds tonight?
One should probably take this with a pinch of salt, but it is interesting to point out nonetheless.
A return to the squad for Cavani?
The striker had been suspended for United's last three games, and has notched four goals so far this season.
Burnley to topple United again?
Martial to continue scoring run against Clarets?
The irresistible force against the immovable object?
United however, haven't lost since 1st November, and have won six of their last seven away fixtures. They've also scored more than anyone on their travels, with 21 goals on the road - but are yet to keep a clean sheet away from Old Trafford.
Read our full preview of this evening's game here.
Solskjaer: "If we can improve on last season, it's progress."
“Since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left, we’ve been second, third, fourth, fifth and twice sixth, once seventh. It’s important for us to establish ourselves up amongst [the top four].
"We’ve only been in the top four three time since Sir Alex left. If we can do that again and improve on third, that’s progress. When I played, it was completely different, of course. We were really disappointed if we didn’t win the league.
"When we played, we were third once, but most of the time we challenged against one team. The league is different now; there are so many top teams that can challenge and can look at themselves as candidates to challenge the top teams.”
Dyche: "We have turned over big results over these sides."
"They are a good outfit and always have been. The stats and the facts of the Premier League show that playing against the super power clubs is tough.
"We have turned over big results over these sides.
"But mainly it is about our performance levels and I think they have got stronger as the season has gone again.
"That has been a good sign and we are on a good little run ourselves."
How to watch Burnley v Manchester United Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it, you can do so on the Sky Go app.
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
Manchester United: Predicted line-up
Burnley: Predicted line-up
Manchester United: Team news
Defensive duo Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw could also return for the Red Devils, as could Paul Pogba, who will be monitored ahead of kick-off.
Eric Bailly is also in contention, although he will face a fitness test following a neck injury that forced him off against Watford in the FA Cup at the weekend.
Burnley: Team news
Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill are also striving to return for the match against United, but will be assessed ahead of kick-off to whether they will feature.
United looking to move top
With Liverpool faltering at the top of the table, a win would see United go three points clear of Jurgen Klopp's men ahead of their meeting at Anfield on Sunday.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has continued to deny United being in a title race, but reaching the league's summit should surely place United in good stead as the season reaches the halfway mark over the next few weeks.
Clarets looking for a resurgence
Sitting in 17th, the Clarets are unlikely to move places with a win, but will further distance themselves from the relegation zone with a further game in hand on the likes of Brighton, West Brom and Sheffield United.
How the land lies...
Burnley will be looking for a victory in order to boost their chances of survival. Sitting in 16th, the Clarets could leapfrog Newcastle with a win (and a three-goal swing), but their primary objective will be to avoid the relegation zone, as they are five points clear of the drop prior to kick-off.Manchester United have the chance to move into top spot with a victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley side, as the two teams contest their re-arranged fixture from the start of the 2019-20 season.
Kick-off time
Welcome to today's coverage!
My name is Ryan Batty and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
Do the Reds have what it takes to stay at the top? That's a question for Sunday. But they must be better than they were against Burnley, that's for sure. Paul Pogba excelled, with a dominating performance in midfield that could see him earn a starting spot against Liverpool.
Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford were poor on the flanks, as was Edinson Cavani up front. Cavani can be excused after missing his last three games, but Martial and Rashford need to find that form from last season if United want any chance of victory on Sunday.
The defence did their bit - Harry Maguire, one booking away from a suspension, did not lose his head. The midfield was abject at times but were superior over the Clarets - as stated, Pogba was brilliant. Matic lacked mobility at times but it's likely Fred and McTominay will start on Sunday.
Overall, it's a win for United - the job is done. There's a few things that need to be ironed out before Sunday. But for now, United are three points clear.
Time for a brew and bed, I think!