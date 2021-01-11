Tottenham Hotspur drawn away to Wycombe Wanderers in the 4th Round of the FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur found out their opponents in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup, following tonight's draw, as Wycombe Wanderers are set to invite them to Adams Park.

In a repeat of the 2017/18 FA Cup Fourth Round match-up, Spurs will look to progress as they did at White Hart Lane.

Round Four of the FA Cup is set to take place the weekend of January 22-25, while the Fifth Round is due to be on Wednesday, February 10.

Under the guidance of former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham won an enthralling encounter 4-3 with two goals in the dying minutes to turn the tie on its head.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping for a more comfortable display this time round and will look to avoid such drama at any cost.

Having already reached the Carabao Cup Final, Tottenham will look to build momentum as they desperately chase silverware, fighting for trophies on all fronts.

In an unusual order of events, due to fixture congestion, the Fifth Round draw occurred straight after the Fourth to help with the scheduling and preparation of games.

If Spurs manage to overcome the Chairboys, the prospect of a trip to the winner of Everton vs Sheffield Wednesday awaits.

Wycombe Wanderers have improved since the last meeting, the former League Two outfit now impressively find themselves in the Championship, albeit at the foot of the table.

The Blues manager Gareth Ainsworth welcomed the challenge ahead of him and recalled the tough defeat he had to swallow previously, he will look to cause an upset this time round as he looks forward to the game.

Despite the absence of supporters, Ainsworth believes the home advantage may give his players the extra edge needed to cause a massive upset in the traditional competition.