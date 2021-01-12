Anthony Martial: Burnley's Kryptonite

Manchester United travel to Turf Moor to play Burnley in their first away league game of 2021, searching for the result that will take them top of the Premier League for the first time since September 2017.

Anthony Martial could play a key role for Man United in this fixture due to his great goal-scoring history at Turf Moor.

Martial's hunting ground

Martial has frustrated Burnley's home faithful for the last couple years now, scoring three times in his last four appearances at Turf Moor.

His first taste of action at Burnley came in the 2016/17 season, where he scored and provided an assist in a 2-0 win. His second goal came in the 2017/18 season, scoring the only goal of the game in the Reds' 1-0 win. And finally, he added his third goal at Turf Moor in last season's 2-0 win in December.

How Burnley can stop Martial

Burnley's Ben Mee and James Tarkowski will have to nullify Martial if they are to succeed in getting a clean sheet tonight - something The Clarets haven't collected at home to United since 2014.

However, Sean Dyche's side managed to get a clean sheet in their last meeting against United back in January 2020. Martial struggled to get things going against the defensive partnership of Tarkowski and Mee. It is a performance the duo can take huge confidence from going into the game.

Advantage Martial?

Contrary to the United's position in the league, Martial's goal-scoring form for the Reds has been hugely underwhelming, registering only two Premier League goals in 10 starts.

With his second Premier League goal of the season coming in United's recent Premier League game against Aston Villa , Martial could come into this game with high confidence.

United's goal-scoring form away from home this season has been exceptional - they are averaging 'three goals per PL away match this season'.

With such a high proportion of goals scored away from home for United this season and with the addition of Bruno Fernandes' creativity for the first time at Turf Moor, it wouldn't be a surprise if Martial added to his goal-scoring tally on Tuesday evening.

