As it happened: Wolves 1-2 Everton

That's all from us!
Full time reaction
Ancelotti's side rise up to fourth with the three points, and look to have their season back on track after an autumnal slump.
For Wolves, however, it's the same old story. They scored, didn't build on it, sat back and ultimately paid the price. It's two league wins in 11 for Nuno's side now.
The Black Country derby next. No pressure.
FULL TIME: Wolves 1-2 Everton
Yellow card
Dendoncker heads wide
Wolves corner
Stoppage time
Yellow card
Close!
Vitinha has come on, in place of his countryman Joao Moutinho.
Coleman for Rodriguez for Everton. Expect attack v defence for the last five minutes.
Wolves free-kick
Closing stages
Vitinha should be Nuno's last throw of the dice any time now.
Wolves sub
GOAL- Keane
Everton lead at Molineux!
GOAL!
Everton chance
Richarlison comes on for Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Brazilian has a brilliant record against Wolves in a blue shirt.
Deja vu?
That was almost identical to his best Wolves goal that came against Derby in 2018...
Yellow card
If he'd made contact on Wolves' goalscorer with his high left foot, he might have seen a different colour card.
Shuffling the pack
More of a 4-3-3 now with Silva leading the line, Neto and Hoever either side.— Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 12, 2021
A sub apiece
Neither substituted player can have too many complaints, both Davies and Gibbs-White have put in pretty poor showings tonight.
Nothing to report
After a frighteningly fast start, the game really has quietened down in the last 30-40 minutes of play.
Ki-Jana Hoever is imminent for Wolves.
Dendoncker chance
Meanwhile, Pedro Neto has returned to the pitch, but still looks in some discomfort.
Neto hurt
Doucoure's yellow means he'll miss Everton's next game, which will either be at Aston Villa on Sunday or Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup if their trip to Villa Park is postponed.
Yellow card
Easy decision for Martin Atkinson.
Back underway!
Average positions
Wolves' average positions in the first half (courtesy of Opta).— Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 12, 2021
The 2-7-1 formation is underused these days. pic.twitter.com/uqHqQ8eD4J
HALF TIME: Wolves 1-1 Everton
The game burst into life with two early goals and frantic end-to-end football, but has since calmed down, which has probably pleased both managers.
Plenty to play for in the final 45.
Dendoncker mis-hits it
He tries to convince Martin Atkinson it came off an Everton defender, but no one in blue was within a 10 yard radius.
Half-time approaching
Ait-Nouri and Semedo are impressing down the flanks for Wolves, while Digne has performed well down the left for Everton.
Half an hour gone...
Having been frantically end-to-end about 10 minutes ago the game has subdued, but Wolves are just about on top.
An enjoyable watch, this one.
Neves has a pop
The ball is going harmlessly wide but Jordan Pickford decides to parry it behind for a Wolves corner, strangely.
Iwobi goes close!
The Nigerian plays a brilliant one-two with Rodriguez and is found through on goal, but his effort is straight at Patricio.
Chance!
The 18-year-old is picked out by Neto in the centre but his effort is brilliantly saved by Pickford.
Wolves well and truly in this now, after a slow start.
GOAL- Neves
Neto's corner falls to Ait-Nouri on the far side, the French U21 international takes on his man and fires a cross across the six yard box, where Ruben Neves is there to prod home!
His first Premier League goal from open play inside the box.
GOAL!
Everton dominant
Iwobi's goal has given them the lead that they certainly deserve.
GOAL- Iwobi
Rodriguez's ball finds Digne in acres of space. The Frenchman then pulls the ball back to Alex Iwobi, who fires past Patricio from close range.
It's Iwobi's second Premier League goal for Everton, with the first coming against.... Wolves.
GOAL!
Everton's system unvelied
Wolves too are operating a fluid attack, with Gibbs-White currently in the centre. That will probably change throughout the night.
Underway!
Teams are out!
Kick-off approaching
Can Wolves build on their win over Palace, or can Everton increase their four match unbeaten away run? Almost time to find out!
Good news
Told Adama Traore is kept out with a small issue he picked up against Crystal Palace (though Nuno said it was cramp at the time). Being careful given he's such an explosive player. Ultimately, a big opportunity for Morgan Gibbs-White so soon after his Wolves return. #wwfc— Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) January 12, 2021
Team news reaction
This leads to Morgan Gibbs-White's first Wolves start since the trip to Espanyol in February.
Everton start a back three of Godfrey, Keane and Mina, while it looks like one of Gylfi Sigurdsson or James Rodriguez will occupy the false nine position.
In the blue corner...
How the hosts line up....
10 minutes to team news
Will Nuno start Cutrone or Silva? How will Ancelotti replace Calvert-Lewin. Only 10 minutes until we find out!
Two seasons ago...
Goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez cancelled out Richarlison's debut double and earned Wolves a first top-flight point since another home draw against Everton in May 2012.
Last meeting
Goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker either side of half time were followed by Diogo Jota's final goal for the club.
The win lifted Nuno's side into sixth place with three games left in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
How to watch
If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!
Carlo Ancelotti's pre-match comments
“We are going to play away games against tough teams, we need to get results to stay in that position.
“It will be difficult, we have players out – but we have the squad to manage these kinds of games.
“Without an important player like Dominic, we have to be able to replace him in a different way."
Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments
“Now is a different situation, but we are ready for it. It’s always demanding, for all the situations that are around us, and this particular year is very demanding for everybody.”
Everton team news
The England international has scored 11 league goals this campaign and has not yet missed a Premier League match for the Toffees.
Richarlison is a doubt for the game, while Allan will miss a further two weeks.
Wolves team news
Daniel Podence, Marcal and Willy Boly are the only remaining short-term absentees in a gradually reducing Molineux injury list.
Leander Dendoncker should start having played 85 minutes on Friday.
Everton form
However, unlike Wolves, their league form has been good too. Prior to a disappointing defeat to West Ham on New Year's Day, Everton had won their last four games and rose to seventh in the Premier League table.
Carlo Ancelotti's side can rise to fourth with a win at Molineux.
Wolves form
Nuno's side are winless in their last four and have picked up just one win in their last seven.
A disappointing second half collapse at the AMEX 10 days ago led to some anti-Nuno sentiment amongst the fanbase for the first time, so a win at Molineux is a must.
Everton look to improve poor Molineux record
The Toffees have won just once at Molineux since 1983, when goals from Jermaine Beckford, Phil Neville and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov gave David Moyes' side a 3-0 win in April 2011.
Everton were comprehensively beaten by the same scoreline on their last trip in July, through Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota goals.
Kick off time
Kick off is at 20:15 GMT.
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton!
My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.
This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!