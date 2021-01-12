As it happened: Wolves 1-2 Everton
Alex Iwobi celebrates after giving Everton the lead. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

23:123 months ago

That's all from us!

Another disappointing result for Wolves, but as always, thanks for your company this evening. 

This is James Wynn signing off, see you next time!

23:123 months ago

Full time reaction

Goals from Iwobi and Keane win it for Everton, either side of a rare Neves tap-in. 

Ancelotti's side rise up to fourth with the three points, and look to have their season back on track after an autumnal slump. 

For Wolves, however, it's the same old story. They scored, didn't build on it, sat back and ultimately paid the price. It's two league wins in 11 for Nuno's side now. 

The Black Country derby next. No pressure. 

23:093 months ago

FULL TIME: Wolves 1-2 Everton

The Toffees take their first three points at Molineux for nearly 10 years!
23:073 months ago

Yellow card

Hoever fouls Richarlison and that should do it for Everton. The Wolves man is booked. 
23:063 months ago

Dendoncker heads wide

Neto's corner flies over Mina and Hoever and falls right onto the head of Dendoncker, who unknowingly heads wide.
23:053 months ago

Wolves corner

A chance to launch it into the box...
23:033 months ago

Stoppage time

Five added minutes for Everton to hold on.
23:013 months ago

Yellow card

Semedo is booked for bringing down Richarlison as he looked to break away. 
22:583 months ago

Close!

Neves goes to Pickford's side and the ball hits the corner of post and bar before flying behind. 

Vitinha has come on, in place of his countryman Joao Moutinho. 

Coleman for Rodriguez for Everton. Expect attack v defence for the last five minutes. 

22:573 months ago

Wolves free-kick

Doucoure sticks his arm out and Wolves have a free-kick from around 25 yards out. Neves stands over it...
22:563 months ago

Closing stages

Wolves are trying to push forward since falling behind, but in truth they just don't have the players, or tactics, to cause Everton problems at the minute. 

Vitinha should be Nuno's last throw of the dice any time now. 

22:513 months ago

Wolves sub

Patrick Cutrone replaces Fabio Silva, who has struggled again tonight. 
22:503 months ago

GOAL- Keane

Rodriguez's corner breaks to Gomes on the far side, who then bends a delicious ball into Keane. He leaps highest above Saiss and heads into the far corner.

Everton lead at Molineux!

22:493 months ago

GOAL!

Michael Keane!
22:493 months ago

Everton chance

Rodriguez is found on the right hand side, gets to the byline and pulls it back to Iwobi, but his effort is blocked. Everton corner. 

Richarlison comes on for Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Brazilian has a brilliant record against Wolves in a blue shirt. 

22:443 months ago

Deja vu?

Ruben Neves goes close! The Portuguese flicks up the ball and volleys it from 30-yards, but it flies over Pickford's bar. 

That was almost identical to his best Wolves goal that came against Derby in 2018... 

22:423 months ago

Yellow card

A second yellow of the game and a second yellow for Everton, as Mason Holgate slides in on Ruben Neves. 

If he'd made contact on Wolves' goalscorer with his high left foot, he might have seen a different colour card. 

22:383 months ago

Shuffling the pack

A change of shape for Wolves...
22:373 months ago

A sub apiece

Andre Gomes comes on for Tom Davies in the heart of Everton's midfield, while Ki-Jana Hoever has come on for Morgan Gibbs-White. 

Neither substituted player can have too many complaints, both Davies and Gibbs-White have put in pretty poor showings tonight. 

22:343 months ago

Nothing to report

30 minutes to go and there really is nothing going on at Molineux.

After a frighteningly fast start, the game really has quietened down in the last 30-40 minutes of play. 

Ki-Jana Hoever is imminent for Wolves. 

22:273 months ago

Dendoncker chance

Moutinho's free-kick finds Dendoncker, whose header flies over the bar. 

Meanwhile, Pedro Neto has returned to the pitch, but still looks in some discomfort. 

22:263 months ago

Neto hurt

Worryingly for Wolves, Pedro Neto is still on the ground following that challenge and is being treated by physios. 

Doucoure's yellow means he'll miss Everton's next game, which will either be at Aston Villa on Sunday or Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup if their trip to Villa Park is postponed. 

22:233 months ago

Yellow card

The game's first yellow comes on 50 minutes, as Abdoulaye Doucoure takes away Neto's legs as he is running away from a couple of Everton defenders. 

Easy decision for Martin Atkinson. 

22:183 months ago

Back underway!

We're playing again at Molineux, with Wolves now attacking the empty South Bank. 
22:043 months ago

Average positions

No real structure to Wolves' formation, but it's made for a good watch...
22:033 months ago

HALF TIME: Wolves 1-1 Everton

It's level at the break.

The game burst into life with two early goals and frantic end-to-end football, but has since calmed down, which has probably pleased both managers. 

Plenty to play for in the final 45. 

22:013 months ago

Dendoncker mis-hits it

The returning Leander Dendoncker has a chance from the edge of the area but completely mishits it. 

He tries to convince Martin Atkinson it came off an Everton defender, but no one in blue was within a 10 yard radius.

21:593 months ago

Half-time approaching

Since writing this was a good watch 10 minutes ago, nothing has happened. Curse of the commentator. 

Ait-Nouri and Semedo are impressing down the flanks for Wolves, while Digne has performed well down the left for Everton. 

21:483 months ago

Half an hour gone...

30 minutes up at Molineux and the score remains 1-1.

Having been frantically end-to-end about 10 minutes ago the game has subdued, but Wolves are just about on top. 

An enjoyable watch, this one.

21:413 months ago

Neves has a pop

Neves picks the ball up in a more comfortable position and lets fly from 30 yards. 

The ball is going harmlessly wide but Jordan Pickford decides to parry it behind for a Wolves corner, strangely. 

21:363 months ago

Iwobi goes close!

Iwobi really should have had a second. 

The Nigerian plays a brilliant one-two with Rodriguez and is found through on goal, but his effort is straight at Patricio. 

21:333 months ago

Chance!

Fabio Silva goes close! 

The 18-year-old is picked out by Neto in the centre but his effort is brilliantly saved by Pickford.

Wolves well and truly in this now, after a slow start. 

21:313 months ago

GOAL- Neves

Wolves equalise, against the run of play. 

Neto's corner falls to Ait-Nouri on the far side, the French U21 international takes on his man and fires a cross across the six yard box, where Ruben Neves is there to prod home!

His first Premier League goal from open play inside the box. 

21:293 months ago

GOAL!

Wolves are level! Ruben Neves!
21:283 months ago

Everton dominant

Early stages are up at Molineux and Everton are all over their hosts. 

Iwobi's goal has given them the lead that they certainly deserve. 

21:223 months ago

GOAL- Iwobi

Iwobi puts Everton ahead!

Rodriguez's ball finds Digne in acres of space. The Frenchman then pulls the ball back to Alex Iwobi, who fires past Patricio from close range. 

It's Iwobi's second Premier League goal for Everton, with the first coming against.... Wolves. 

21:213 months ago

GOAL!

Everton take the lead!
21:193 months ago

Everton's system unvelied

Everton look to be playing a 4-4-2, with a fluid front two of Rodriguez and Sigurdsson. Plenty of square pegs in round holes across the pitch for Ancelotti's side. 

Wolves too are operating a fluid attack, with Gibbs-White currently in the centre. That will probably change throughout the night. 

21:163 months ago

Underway!

James Rodriguez gets us underway!
21:123 months ago

Teams are out!

The teams enter the Molineux pitch and we are just moments from getting underway. 
21:063 months ago

Kick-off approaching

Just 10 minutes to go until kick-off at Molineux.

Can Wolves build on their win over Palace, or can Everton increase their four match unbeaten away run? Almost time to find out!

20:263 months ago

Good news

Looks like Traore only has a minor issue and should be back for Saturday's Black Country derby. 
20:223 months ago

Team news reaction

Worryingly for Wolves, Adama Traore is left out of the match day 20 altogether. No reason why has been given as yet. 

This leads to Morgan Gibbs-White's first Wolves start since the trip to Espanyol in February. 

Everton start a back three of Godfrey, Keane and Mina, while it looks like one of Gylfi Sigurdsson or James Rodriguez will occupy the false nine position. 

20:173 months ago

In the blue corner...

Ancelotti seemingly lines up Everton with a false nine.
20:163 months ago

How the hosts line up....

Two changes from the Palace cup win for Wolves, as Patricio and Gibbs-White come in for Ruddy and Traore. 
20:063 months ago

10 minutes to team news

The two lineups will be with us shortly. 

Will Nuno start Cutrone or Silva? How will Ancelotti replace Calvert-Lewin. Only 10 minutes until we find out!

19:213 months ago

Two seasons ago...

It was also against tonight's opponents that Wolves played their first Premier League game for six years in 2018. 

Goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez cancelled out Richarlison's debut double and earned Wolves a first top-flight point since another home draw against Everton in May 2012. 

18:233 months ago

Last meeting

The sides last met at Molineux back in July, where Wolves emerged 3-0 victors. 

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker either side of half time were followed by Diogo Jota's final goal for the club.

The win lifted Nuno's side into sixth place with three games left in the 2019-20 Premier League season. 

 

21:323 months ago

How to watch

If you want to watch the game on TV, it will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League. 

If you want to follow online, VAVEL is your best option!

21:313 months ago

Carlo Ancelotti's pre-match comments

“The next games are really important if we want to stay in that position [among the Premier League frontrunners]. 

“We are going to play away games against tough teams, we need to get results to stay in that position.

“It will be difficult, we have players out – but we have the squad to manage these kinds of games.

“Without an important player like Dominic, we have to be able to replace him in a different way."

21:303 months ago

Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-match comments

"We had seasons before, I think in the first season of the Premier League, we made the same starting 11 ten times I think, so that reflects a lot on where we were before.

“Now is a different situation, but we are ready for it. It’s always demanding, for all the situations that are around us, and this particular year is very demanding for everybody.”

21:273 months ago

Everton team news

The headline team news comes from the Everton camp, as top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss the game with a hamstring injury. 

The England international has scored 11 league goals this campaign and has not yet missed a Premier League match for the Toffees. 

Richarlison is a doubt for the game, while Allan will miss a further two weeks. 

21:243 months ago

Wolves team news

Wolves' near full-strength team came through their cup tie with Crystal Palace unscathed, but none of their injured players will return for this game. 

Daniel Podence, Marcal and Willy Boly are the only remaining short-term absentees in a gradually reducing  Molineux injury list.

Leander Dendoncker should start having played 85 minutes on Friday. 

21:193 months ago

Everton form

Like their hosts, the Toffees also progressed in the FA Cup last weekend with an extra time win against Championship side Rotherham at Goodison Park. 

However, unlike Wolves, their league form has been good too. Prior to a disappointing defeat to West Ham on New Year's Day, Everton had won their last four games and rose to seventh in the Premier League table. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side can rise to fourth with a win at Molineux. 

21:143 months ago

Wolves form

Despite picking up a solid win in the FA Cup on Friday, Wolves' recent Premier League form doesn't make good reading. 

Nuno's side are winless in their last four and have picked up just one win in their last seven.

A disappointing second half collapse at the AMEX 10 days ago led to some anti-Nuno sentiment amongst the fanbase for the first time, so a win at Molineux is a must. 

21:093 months ago

Everton look to improve poor Molineux record

Despite sitting seven points and six places above their hosts on Tuesday, Everton fans probably won't be confident ahead of their trip to the Midlands. 

The Toffees have won just once at Molineux since 1983, when goals from Jermaine Beckford, Phil Neville and Diniyar Bilyaletdinov gave David Moyes' side a 3-0 win in April 2011. 

Everton were comprehensively beaten by the same scoreline on their last trip in July, through Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota goals. 

21:043 months ago

Kick off time

Wolves v Everton will be played at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England. 

Kick off is at 20:15 GMT. 

21:043 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 Premier League match: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton!

My name is James Wynn and I'll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-match analysis, squad updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

VAVEL Logo