Mikel Arteta: The trusted ones

It has become a constant theme in football that managers have specific players that are trusted to deliver on the field.

Sometimes these players are not always household names, but the professionalism and maturity mean their gaffer makes them a first on the team sheet.

The Gunners’ faithful used to sing that Mesut Özil was Arsene Wenger’s man back when 'Le Professeur' was in charge, but the statistics show Patrick Vieira played the most under the French boss. He played 389 for his fellow countrymen, Thierry Henry just behind on 378.

Unai Emery utilised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the most whilst at Arsenal after 67 outings, Sokratis followed in second with 54 appearances.

Mikel Arteta has been at the hotseat at his old club since December 2019 and is nearing 60 games as Gunners boss. Which players have appeared most frequently under the Spaniard and who is trusted?

Granit Xhaka

The number 34 is like marmite within the Arsenal fanbase and many have debated his ability to wear the shirt on numerous occasions.

Primarily, there is a player in there. His ability from dead-ball situations is applaudable and this was visible after the Boxing Day thrashing over Chelsea.

The Swiss has played 13 Premier League games this season and has been involved with gaining 19 points from 39 thus far.

He currently sits on a 50% tackle success rate with 16 tackles. He has made 789 passes, averaging 60 per match. The ability to pass the ball and dead ball situations are his biggest traits, his worst being discipline.

Xhaka was red carded this season against Burnley in a 1-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium in December. Overall, He has received three red cards in 143 topflight games.

Alexandre Lacazette

‘Laca’ has been the club's number nine since 2017 and has endured some good memories in North London.

The striker has never been a prolific scorer for Arsenal, his best return is 19 goals after 49 games in 2018/19. His current return is nine goals after 20 games which means he is on course to match his best tally.

He has hit seven goals in 14 Premier League games this campaign, averaging a 50 per cent goal ratio from the games he has played.

The former Lyon striker has fired 23 shots on goal this season with 16 being on target. He has also missed six big chances.

Bukayo Saka

The teenager graduated from the Hale End academy and has been terrific since he cemented a place on the left-hand side of Arsenal.

Now wearing the famous number seven, once worn by Robert Pires, Saka has proven this season that he has the maturity and ability to play week in week out.

He has played 15 times thus far and has three goals with one assist. The 19-year-old has established himself as a first name on the team sheet at left-back, left-wing back and even left wing.

His versatility is impressive and at such a youthful age, he has proven age does not matter when you have insane footballing ability.

Saka has provided 65 crosses this season which averages at four per Premier League game. His relationship with Kieran Tierney is the focus of the Arsenal side, this is the strongest area of the field.