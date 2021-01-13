As it happened: Manchester City 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

ADVERTISEMENT
Reaction
Manchester City would have wanted more than just the one goal, but that's all it took to see off a Brighton side that continue to struggle in front of goal.
Foden's moment of brilliance proved decisive to move the Citizens up to third - a point behind Liverpool with a game in hand as the title race continues to heat up
Brave Brighton
Graham Potter's Brighton side will have plaudits again for the way they've played, but ultimately without reward
FULL TIME
That's it at the Etihad Stadium! City secure three points to move them up to third in the Premier League table with their seventh straight win in all competitions
MISSED!
90' Raheem Sterling steps up.... but he fires the ball over the bar from the spot!!
City PENALTY
90' Man City have a penalty after Dunk's header back to Sanchez is intercepted by De Bruyne who is brought down by the Albion keeper
Added time
90' There will be THREE added minutes
Albion frustration
88' Frustration for the Seagulls as March whips in two corners, neither of which trouble the hosts
Brighton change
85' Albion make their final change as Khadra comes on for his debut in place of Trossard
City sub
81' Goalscorer Foden makes way for Sterling for the hosts
Brighton press
78' The visitors certainly aren't playing like a team with two wins all season. Maupay is nearly played through by Trossard but the City defence clear
Double change for Albion
68' It's Brighton's turn to make a change - or two! Solly March and Neal Maupay replace Propper and Tau in an attacking switch by Graham Potter
City change
67' Brighton are giving a good account of themselves so far, as Pep Guardiola makes his first substitution. Gabriel Jesus comes on for Mahrez
Sanchez called upon
66' The Brighton keeper stands tall to deny Cancelo after the full back broke forward and cut inside into the area, before De Bruyne's low drive is turned away by Sanchez
Chance!
61' Big chance for the Seagulls. Bernardo whips in a great low ball, but neither Trossard or the outstretched Propper can get on the end of it
End to end
60' Albion remind City of their threat as Mac Allister has a go from 20 yards out but it dips just over the top
City pressure
58' A string of City chances, but their lead is still only one goal. Mahrez fires wide when through on goal, before Sanchez denies Gundogan and then Bernardo Silva's strike comes back off the bar
Shot!
55' Tau whips in a corner and Rodri heads it away as far as Propper, whose rasping volley is straight at Ederson from outside the area as Albion register their first shot on target
No penalty
54' Foden wants a penalty after he is pushed over by Veltman, but referee England waves play on
Foden stats
Foden (aged 20 years and 230 days) is the youngest midfielder to reach 10 career Premier League goals since Dele Alli (20 years & 7 days) in April 2016
Second half underway
Man. City get the game back underway
Foden breaks deadlock
Brighton's game plan has worked pretty well, but they couldn't see the half out. Great work from Foden to skip past two defenders before firing a low right footed shot past Sanchez
HALF TIME
City lead here at the break after Foden's well taken strike
Foden strikes
Foden becomes Man City's top scorer in all competitions this term with a great strike. De Bruyne finds the England starlet and he cuts in from the left hand side before guiding a shot low past Sanchez from 18 yards
GOAL
44' Phil Foden puts Man City ahead! 1-0
SAVE!
40' Sanchez thwarts De Bruyne as City break quickly. Ederson claims a Brighton corner and sets the hosts on the attack. The Belgian finds Foden, who is tackled on the edge of the Brighton box but the ball falls back to De Bruyne, but his strike is saved by Sanchez
Great defending
A great last-ditch lunge from Bernardo denies Mahrez a tap in. The wing back gets to De Bruyne's low inviting cross first at the far post and puts the ball behind for a corner.
Block!
29' Good block from Mac Allister denies De Bruyne from the resulting indirect free kick after Bernardo teed up the Belgian
Indirect free-kick!
28' Referee Darren England penalises Sanchez for picking up the ball after Webster is judged to have passed the ball back to the Brighton keeper. City with in indirect free kick twelve yards out...
Close
27' Good play from City around the Brighton box. De Bruyne picks out Mahrez, but he can't sort his feet out and in the end scuffs a volley wide of the near post
Cleared!
23' Mahrez whips in an inviting cross that runs all the way to Gundogan, who keeps the ball alive but Veltman is across to clear before Foden could tap in from close range
Brighton threaten
19' A great ball from Mac Allister plays in Trossard, who looks for the far corner but can only fire wide of the post from inside the area
SAVE!
14' Good save from Sanchez denies De Bruyne. Gundogan plays a neat ball through to the City skipper who opens his body up but from inside six yards he is denied by the Brighton keeper
Promising for Brighton
13' White plays a neat ball over the top to Trossard, who gets the ball in and it runs to Veltman at the far post but he fires well off target
First sight
8' First sight of goal for City as Webster heads Cancelo's cross away as far as Zinchenko whose first time strike from 20 yards is blocked by Dunk
Contrasting form
Victory for City tonight will see them make it seven wins in a row, whilst for Brighton they are looking for only a third victory of the season
KICK OFF
Brighton get the game underway playing in their yellow and blue away strip
Kick off moments away
Kick off at the Etihad is minutes away as both teams enter the field of play
Brighton team news
Brighton: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Veltman, White, Propper, Bernardo; Trossard, Mac Allister; Tau.
Subs: Walton, Maupay, Gross, March, Zeqiri, Sanders, Jenks, Weir, Khadra
Man City team news
Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden.
Subs: Steffen, Walker, Sterling, Jesus, Torres, Mendy, Fernandinho, Harwood-Bellis, Mbete
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Premier League action as Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium. Kick off is at 6pm
