Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Fulham: Spurs drop points as Scott Parker breathes

A cold and rainy night at North London saw Tottenham Hotspur put, yet again, a disappointing performance while playing at home.

Despite going into the break leading, Spurs blew another lead and divided points with Fulham in an entertaining 1-1 London Derby draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Story of the game

The Spurs started the game strong, and despite conceding a couple of chances early in the fixture, they managed to go into half-time with the lead.

A cross by Sergio Reguilon, and an amazing diving header by Harry Kane gave the lead partially to Tottenham. The 'Lillywhites' came into the second half 'defensive-minded', and they ended up conceding with 20 minutes left in the game.

Ivan Cavaleiro, who was one of the few Fulham players who produced danger for Scott Parker's team, netted just his second goal of the season.

Jose Mourinho brought in Erik Lamela and Carlos Vinicius after conceding, but the South American forwards didn't have a chance to impact the game.

Prior to Fulham's goal, Heung-Min Son had a one-on-one chance with Areola which ended up hitting the post.

Embed from Getty Images

Key takeaways

Art of conceding late equalizers:

Despite having chances to capitalise and open the lead more, Spurs decided to defend it out and it cost them the three points.

This season, Tottenham has dropped precious points at home despite leading at the half against Newcastle United, West Ham United and Fulham.

Since going top of the Premier League on December 6, Tottenham has recorded four draws, two losses and only one win. They currently sit at the sixth spot in the league with 30 points.

Harry Kane can't do it all:

The Spurs striker Harry Kane, recorded his 11th goal of his Premier League campaign, but Tottenham can't seem to find out ways to close games out.

The 'HurriKane', who also leads the league in assists with 11, is playing in deeper positions to create opportunities but haven't paid off in recent games.

Embed from Getty Images